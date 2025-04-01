Residential complex Tivat Park

A new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center of Tivat, 400 meters from Porto Montenegro.This is the perfect place for those who want to live in the city of Tivat with its infrastructure and cultural life, while being in a peaceful and green area.



Within walking distance, there is the Knightsbridge English school and the city park.



Installment plans of up to 5 years are available!



Apartments are sold turnkey, with furniture and appliances. Custom design renovations are possible. The interior finish is done using high-quality materials with natural wood and stone elements, WINDFREE Samsung air conditioners, Villeroy & Boch plumbing fixtures, Kartell LAUFEN.



Apartments are available for sale, ranging from 25 sqm to 121 sqm.

The closed-type complex features the following infrastructure:

- Swimming pool

- Underground parking

- Fitness gym

- SPA

- BBQ areas

- Relaxation area with an open fireplace

- Cosmetics salon

- Cafe

- Playroom.



The developer company provides 24/7 concierge services and real estate management services (long-term and short-term rentals).

