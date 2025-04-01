  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Tivat Park

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$134,580
12
ID: 25322
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

About the complex

A new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center of Tivat, 400 meters from Porto Montenegro.This is the perfect place for those who want to live in the city of Tivat with its infrastructure and cultural life, while being in a peaceful and green area.


Within walking distance, there is the Knightsbridge English school and the city park.


Installment plans of up to 5 years are available!


Apartments are sold turnkey, with furniture and appliances. Custom design renovations are possible. The interior finish is done using high-quality materials with natural wood and stone elements, WINDFREE Samsung air conditioners, Villeroy & Boch plumbing fixtures, Kartell LAUFEN.


Apartments are available for sale, ranging from 25 sqm to 121 sqm.

The closed-type complex features the following infrastructure:
- Swimming pool

- Underground parking

- Fitness gym

- SPA

- BBQ areas

- Relaxation area with an open fireplace

- Cosmetics salon

- Cafe

- Playroom.


The developer company provides 24/7 concierge services and real estate management services (long-term and short-term rentals).
 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 88.8
Price per m², USD 4,826
Apartment price, USD 428,702

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

