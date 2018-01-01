  1. Realting.com
  Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality

Tivat, Montenegro

Tivat, Montenegro
About the complex

A two-room apartment with an area of 67 square meters is for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the new picturesque area of Tivat Donja Lastva. The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-story building. The layout of the apartment is very functional: a spacious living room combined with a kitchen, two cozy bedrooms and a view terrace.

The apartment is planned to be delivered at the end of 2024 with a fine finish and a fully equipped bathroom. Only high-quality materials were used during construction. (Installed plastic windows, own autonomous heating system, air conditioners, smart home system.)

The residential complex is equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable life: a swimming pool, children's and sports grounds, a guarded area, parking, including its own parking space for each of the apartments.

This apartment is ideal for family living or investment in a rental business.

Premium class
Brick
2024
Finished
5
New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

