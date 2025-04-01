  1. Realting.com
Tourist complex s apartamentami v Becici

Becici, Montenegro
from
$113,355
from
$3,107/m²
;
3
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26604
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

Русский

Modern residential complex in Becici with sea views and own infrastructure

On sale is a new residential property in the prestigious area of Becici, just a few minutes from the sea. The complex is distinguished by a well-thought-out architecture, high quality of construction and the availability of its own infrastructure for a comfortable life and recreation.

The building includes 6 floors and 23 residential units, including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two exclusive penthouses with their own Infinity pools and panoramic views of the Adriatic coast.

Each apartment is designed to provide the maximum amount of light and open sea views – both direct and partial.

Residents of the complex will be able to use amenities on the territory:

  • spa area,

  • pool,

  • fitness room,

  • Parking - only 23 places, the cost of one parking space is 20,000 euros.

Buyers are offered the possibility of payment in installments up to 18 months, with an initial payment of 40%.

This is an ideal choice for those looking for new housing by the sea with developed infrastructure, as well as an attractive investment option.

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro

Developer news

01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
11.04.2020
Everything you have to know about getting Montenegro citizenship from the MD Realty real estate agency
17.02.2020
The sea, the mountains, a square meter starting from €1000, and a residence permit when buying a property. Why one should take Montenegro into consideration
All news
Realting.com
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications