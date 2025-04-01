Tourist complex s apartamentami v Becici

Modern residential complex in Becici with sea views and own infrastructure

On sale is a new residential property in the prestigious area of Becici, just a few minutes from the sea. The complex is distinguished by a well-thought-out architecture, high quality of construction and the availability of its own infrastructure for a comfortable life and recreation.

The building includes 6 floors and 23 residential units, including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two exclusive penthouses with their own Infinity pools and panoramic views of the Adriatic coast.

Each apartment is designed to provide the maximum amount of light and open sea views – both direct and partial.

Residents of the complex will be able to use amenities on the territory:

spa area,

pool,

fitness room,

Parking - only 23 places, the cost of one parking space is 20,000 euros.

Buyers are offered the possibility of payment in installments up to 18 months, with an initial payment of 40%.

This is an ideal choice for those looking for new housing by the sea with developed infrastructure, as well as an attractive investment option.