  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential complex in Tivat

Residential complex in Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$152,318
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26015
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat.

A modern premium-class residential complex located in one of the most scenic and comfortable areas of Tivat. This is a unique opportunity for those seeking a combination of comfort, quality, and prime location.

General Overview:
The residential complex consists of two buildings — A and B, each offering apartments with one or two bedrooms, spacious living rooms, and terraces. Ground-floor apartments additionally feature private patios (gardens). Apartment sizes range from 42 m² to 90 m².

Modern architecture and well-thought-out layouts are combined with high-quality finishing materials. Thanks to panoramic glazing, the interiors are filled with natural light and offer impressive views of the sea and the city.

Location:
The complex is situated in a quiet, green area of Tivat, surrounded by prestigious residential developments.

Just a few minutes walk from:
• Clean beaches
• Shops and restaurants
• The Porto Montenegro promenade
• Only 10 minutes by car to Tivat International Airport.

Key Advantages:
• Prime location close to nature and infrastructure
• High-quality turnkey finishing – natural stone, premium sanitary ware, and climate systems from leading brands
• Functional layouts – maximizing light and space
• Professional property management ensures comfort and upkeep
• Underground and outdoor parking.

Payment Terms:
• 40% – upon signing the contract
• 30% – by August 31, 2025
• 30% – by December 31, 2025.

This residential complex is the perfect space for living, relaxing, and investing on the Adriatic coast.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 42.3
Price per m², USD 3,607
Apartment price, USD 152,659
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 76.4
Price per m², USD 3,571
Apartment price, USD 272,898

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$450,430
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
You are viewing
Residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$152,318
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$149,702
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Продается квартира в популярном месте Будвы с 2 спальнями 56м2! Просторная солнечная квартира 56м2 в новостройке, с 2 спальнями, 2 террасами и 1 санузлом. Квартира расположена на 4 этаже 5-этажного дома на южной стороне. С балконов открывается вид на горы. Имеет прекрасный арендный и инвести…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Residential complex Rezevici Hills
Residential complex Rezevici Hills
Krstac, Montenegro
from
$356,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 64 m²
1 real estate object 1
New exclusive premium-class project on the Budva Riviera in the village of Reževići. An ideal location for investment and living. The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Budva Riviera, offering a unique combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and develope…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Residential complex Riviera
Residential complex Riviera
Budva, Montenegro
from
$485,915
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 15
Area 61–119 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Riviera residential complex and five-star hotel — luxury living on the shores of the Adriatic sea. Riviera is the embodiment of premium lifestyle in the very heart of the Budva Riviera. A unique location right on the seafront, contemporary architecture by “İki Design Group,” and meticulou…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications