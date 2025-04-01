Residential complex in Tivat

Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat.

A modern premium-class residential complex located in one of the most scenic and comfortable areas of Tivat. This is a unique opportunity for those seeking a combination of comfort, quality, and prime location.

General Overview:

The residential complex consists of two buildings — A and B, each offering apartments with one or two bedrooms, spacious living rooms, and terraces. Ground-floor apartments additionally feature private patios (gardens). Apartment sizes range from 42 m² to 90 m².

Modern architecture and well-thought-out layouts are combined with high-quality finishing materials. Thanks to panoramic glazing, the interiors are filled with natural light and offer impressive views of the sea and the city.

Location:

The complex is situated in a quiet, green area of Tivat, surrounded by prestigious residential developments.

Just a few minutes walk from:

• Clean beaches

• Shops and restaurants

• The Porto Montenegro promenade

• Only 10 minutes by car to Tivat International Airport.

Key Advantages:

• Prime location close to nature and infrastructure

• High-quality turnkey finishing – natural stone, premium sanitary ware, and climate systems from leading brands

• Functional layouts – maximizing light and space

• Professional property management ensures comfort and upkeep

• Underground and outdoor parking.

Payment Terms:

• 40% – upon signing the contract

• 30% – by August 31, 2025

• 30% – by December 31, 2025.

This residential complex is the perfect space for living, relaxing, and investing on the Adriatic coast.