Residential complex Kub

Modern residential complex on the Adriatic coast

A new generation residential complex. The architecture of the project is harmoniously inscribed in the natural landscape, creating an atmosphere of calm and coziness. The morning here begins with the bright colors of dawn over the sea, and the evenings are filled with silence and Mediterranean warmth.

Apartments and villas

Spacious layouts with panoramic windows and large terraces offer views of the bay and mountain ranges. Each apartment and villa is thought out to the smallest detail: modern interiors, maximum light and a sense of space.

Loft A1 - 157 m2 - 529,199 €

Bright living room, bedroom, two bathrooms and a spacious terrace for morning breakfast in the fresh air.

Duplex A5 - 119.2 m2 - 496,199 €

Two-level layout: living room with guest bathroom at the bottom, two bedrooms with bathrooms at the top. Perfect for family.

Duplex A6 - 129.6 m2 - 506,699 €

Functional space with two bedrooms and a terrace overlooking the bay.

Loft A7 - 183m2 - 639,499 €

Luxury option with two bedrooms and a panoramic terrace where every day is filled with light and sea air.

Duplex A8 - 150.6 m2 - 529,199 €

Two levels of modern comfort: a living room with access to the terrace and two spacious bedrooms.

Villa 2 - 350 m2 - 1,800,000 €

Prestigious villa with its own swimming pool, garage and land. On the first floor - living room and two bedrooms, on the second - three more. Panoramic windows offer views of the Adriatic and the mountains.

Infrastructure and facilities

The complex includes an infinity-pool with a length of 25 meters, a well-kept and protected area, modern equipment of apartments. Remote purchase is possible with payment in a convenient currency.

Atmosphere and investment

This project is not just housing, but the harmony of architecture and nature. This is a choice for those who appreciate beauty, privacy and comfort, and also consider real estate in the Adriatic as a reliable investment.