Residential complex Kub

Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
;
7
ID: 27469
ID: 27469
Last update: 21/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Village
    Krasici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Русский

Modern residential complex on the Adriatic coast

A new generation residential complex. The architecture of the project is harmoniously inscribed in the natural landscape, creating an atmosphere of calm and coziness. The morning here begins with the bright colors of dawn over the sea, and the evenings are filled with silence and Mediterranean warmth.

Apartments and villas
Spacious layouts with panoramic windows and large terraces offer views of the bay and mountain ranges. Each apartment and villa is thought out to the smallest detail: modern interiors, maximum light and a sense of space.

  • Loft A1 - 157 m2 - 529,199 €
    Bright living room, bedroom, two bathrooms and a spacious terrace for morning breakfast in the fresh air.

  • Duplex A5 - 119.2 m2 - 496,199 €
    Two-level layout: living room with guest bathroom at the bottom, two bedrooms with bathrooms at the top. Perfect for family.

  • Duplex A6 - 129.6 m2 - 506,699 €
    Functional space with two bedrooms and a terrace overlooking the bay.

  • Loft A7 - 183m2 - 639,499 €
    Luxury option with two bedrooms and a panoramic terrace where every day is filled with light and sea air.

  • Duplex A8 - 150.6 m2 - 529,199 €
    Two levels of modern comfort: a living room with access to the terrace and two spacious bedrooms.

  • Villa 2 - 350 m2 - 1,800,000 €
    Prestigious villa with its own swimming pool, garage and land. On the first floor - living room and two bedrooms, on the second - three more. Panoramic windows offer views of the Adriatic and the mountains.

Infrastructure and facilities
The complex includes an infinity-pool with a length of 25 meters, a well-kept and protected area, modern equipment of apartments. Remote purchase is possible with payment in a convenient currency.

Atmosphere and investment
This project is not just housing, but the harmony of architecture and nature. This is a choice for those who appreciate beauty, privacy and comfort, and also consider real estate in the Adriatic as a reliable investment.

Location on the map

Krasici, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
11.04.2020
Everything you have to know about getting Montenegro citizenship from the MD Realty real estate agency
17.02.2020
The sea, the mountains, a square meter starting from €1000, and a residence permit when buying a property. Why one should take Montenegro into consideration
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
