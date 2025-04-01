Residential complex with pool in Kumbor

A new modern residential complex in the picturesque village of Kumbor, just 6 km from the city of Herceg Novi. The distance to the sea is only 300 m, and the luxurious Portonovi resort is just 800 m away.

Advantages of this offer:

• Stunning sea views – each apartment offers breathtaking panoramas of the Adriatic;

• Apartments with private courtyards available;

• A wide selection of apartments – units with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms;

• Spacious terraces – enjoy the fresh sea breeze anytime;

• Close to all urban infrastructure.

The complex's infrastructure includes:

• The largest swimming pool in the area, covering 200 m²;

• A children's playground;

• A barbecue area;

• A modern gym for an active lifestyle.

Ideal location.

Herceg Novi is known for its beautiful scenery, a stunning 7 km-long promenade, numerous beaches, cafés, and restaurants, as well as a charming Old Town.

In the village of Kumbor, you'll find the PORTONOVI project, which includes the One&Only hotel with 5-star+ amenities for a luxurious stay, featuring a marina, beaches, restaurants, shops, a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness center, and much more.

Payment in installments is possible.

Completion date: December 2026.

