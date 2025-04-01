  1. Realting.com
Residential complex with pool in Kumbor

Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$142,874
02/07/2025
$142,383
01/07/2025
$128,262
13
ID: 26592
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Village
    Kumbor

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

A new modern residential complex in the picturesque village of Kumbor, just 6 km from the city of Herceg Novi. The distance to the sea is only 300 m, and the luxurious Portonovi resort is just 800 m away.

Advantages of this offer:
• Stunning sea views – each apartment offers breathtaking panoramas of the Adriatic;
• Apartments with private courtyards available;
• A wide selection of apartments – units with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms;
• Spacious terraces – enjoy the fresh sea breeze anytime;
• Close to all urban infrastructure.

The complex's infrastructure includes:
• The largest swimming pool in the area, covering 200 m²;
• A children's playground;
• A barbecue area;
• A modern gym for an active lifestyle.

Ideal location.
Herceg Novi is known for its beautiful scenery, a stunning 7 km-long promenade, numerous beaches, cafés, and restaurants, as well as a charming Old Town.
In the village of Kumbor, you'll find the PORTONOVI project, which includes the One&Only hotel with 5-star+ amenities for a luxurious stay, featuring a marina, beaches, restaurants, shops, a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness center, and much more.

Payment in installments is possible.
Completion date: December 2026.
 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.2
Price per m², USD 4,424
Apartment price, USD 190,540
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 76.0
Price per m², USD 4,659
Apartment price, USD 352,898

Location on the map

Kumbor, Montenegro

