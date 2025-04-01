Residential complex

🗝️ A turnkey apartment on the coast of the pearl of the Adriatic Sea
💹 At this stage, 20% yield
Possible installments until December 2026
📍Herzen-Novi, Montenegro
🏨 Readiness of the facility December 2026
Located along the Adriatic coast, a small town with stunning natural beauty.
crystal clear water, untouched beaches and panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor.
Five different types of studios, residences 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 offer original architecture that meets the expectations of luxury, comfort and prestige, elaborate interiors, spacious balconies with sea views.
Additional buildings include:
-pools,
- Spa center,
gym
- playground.
Infrastructure – provides a full range of services and amenities, including security, cleaning, and maintenance.
The complex will be delivered with a full finish. Carefully designed interiors, spacious balconies with sea views.
💫Options for use of the complex:
seaside
- for permanent residence
- for rent.
💫In the project under construction, located 300 m from the sea, there are on sale:
Studios from 109,000 euros (sea view)
1 bedroom apartments from 144 980 euros (sea view)
2 bedroom apartments from 218 500 euros (sea view)
Payment options
100% payment Transfer to a bank account
Initial contribution of 50%, on the balance of installments until December 2026
💫The complex has the largest swimming pool on the coast of Herzen-Novi, with an area of 200 m2.
💰Prices at this stage allow you to receive income of 20% at the end of construction.
🚩Supply is limited
Check the availability and current prices.
📞Call for details.
🎁 Gift consultation
✅Legal assistance
✅ Organize an online meeting with an expert from this country
✅I will support the transaction at all stages
_______________________________
✅Real estate in 20 countries of the world.
✅Investment tours to select an offline object.
✅Assistance with paperwork - residence permit, bank account, translation of documents, notary.
✅Russian-speaking representatives in each country.