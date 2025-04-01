  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$124,986
;
6
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25773
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Town
    Herceg Novi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Русский Русский

🗝️ A turnkey apartment on the coast of the pearl of the Adriatic Sea

💹 At this stage, 20% yield

Possible installments until December 2026

📍Herzen-Novi, Montenegro

🏨 Readiness of the facility December 2026

Located along the Adriatic coast, a small town with stunning natural beauty.

crystal clear water, untouched beaches and panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor.

Five different types of studios, residences 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 offer original architecture that meets the expectations of luxury, comfort and prestige, elaborate interiors, spacious balconies with sea views.

Additional buildings include:

-pools,

- Spa center,

gym

- playground.

Infrastructure – provides a full range of services and amenities, including security, cleaning, and maintenance.

The complex will be delivered with a full finish. Carefully designed interiors, spacious balconies with sea views.

💫Options for use of the complex:

seaside

- for permanent residence

- for rent.

💫In the project under construction, located 300 m from the sea, there are on sale:

Studios from 109,000 euros (sea view)

1 bedroom apartments from 144 980 euros (sea view)

2 bedroom apartments from 218 500 euros (sea view)

Payment options

100% payment Transfer to a bank account

Initial contribution of 50%, on the balance of installments until December 2026

💫The complex has the largest swimming pool on the coast of Herzen-Novi, with an area of 200 m2.

💰Prices at this stage allow you to receive income of 20% at the end of construction.

🚩Supply is limited

Check the availability and current prices.

📞Call for details.

🎁 Gift consultation

✅Legal assistance

✅ Organize an online meeting with an expert from this country

✅I will support the transaction at all stages

_______________________________

✅Real estate in 20 countries of the world.

✅Investment tours to select an offline object.

✅Assistance with paperwork - residence permit, bank account, translation of documents, notary.

✅Russian-speaking representatives in each country.

Location on the map

Herceg Novi, Montenegro

