Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Montenegro

Budva
11
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
Commercial property 45 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 45 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 10
Rent Budva #5060 Commercial premises for rent in the city center in Budva. Area 45m2. Possib…
$1,569
per month
Leave a request
HN067 Hotel, Office/ Commercial Space in Herceg Novi, for long term rent in Sasovici, Montenegro
HN067 Hotel, Office/ Commercial Space in Herceg Novi, for long term rent
Sasovici, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
HN067 Long term rental Hotel With Restaurant in Herceg Novi 374 sqm / 9 rooms / 7 beed…
$5,842
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 67 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 67 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
·       A representative office space for rent in Tivat, in a prime location – first sea lin…
$1,710
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 53 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 53 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroA functional commercial space of 53 m² is for rent, located on the fir…
$903
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Office space 36m2 in Dobrota-Kotor, for long term rent in Dobrota, Montenegro
Office space 36m2 in Dobrota-Kotor, for long term rent
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Office / Business space in Dobrota - Kotor, 800€/month The business space located in D…
$861
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 15 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 15 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 15 m²
A parking space is available for long-term rent in Budva, in the Rozino neighborhood.The gar…
$282
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 46 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 46 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Real Estate MontenegroFunctional commercial space of 46m² for rent, located on the ground fl…
$1,354
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 60 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 60 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Rent Budva #4967. Office space 60m2 is rented for a year near the main boulevard, not far fr…
$625
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 78 m² in Boreti, Montenegro
Commercial property 78 m²
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 78 m²
Features of real estate: The commercial premises are located on the first floor of a residen…
$2,261
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Commercial property 300 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Commercial property 300 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
Floor 1
Rent ID3599. Office space available for rent in Skyline Resort, located on the landing, next…
$8,274
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 205 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 205 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 205 m²
We offer you an exceptional opportunity to rent a commercial space in one of the most sought…
$3,949
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Investment 600 m² in Radanovici, Montenegro
Investment 600 m²
Radanovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 600 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroA business space of 600m² is available for rent in a brand new shoppi…
$10,172
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Hotel 151 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 151 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroA modern commercial space for rent in an excellent location in Bečići…
$2,600
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 35 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 35 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Office for rent in Budva No. 2660. On Mainski Put street, busy location, next to a megamarket, 35m2
$632
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 654 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Commercial property 654 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Area 654 m²
Features of real estate: The commercial premises are located at the entrance to the Premium …
$11,077
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Commercial property 20 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 20 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
A commercial space for rent, located in the very heart of the Old Town of Budva, one of the …
$12,298
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Office 256 m² in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Office 256 m²
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Floor 1
Office space for rent in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near th…
$6,769
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 220 m² in Boreti, Montenegro
Commercial property 220 m²
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Rent Becici #6034. Commercial premises of 440 m² and 220 m² in the Belvedere complex are ava…
$2,388
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 14 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 14 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 14 m²
A garage space is for rent in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva.The garage is…
$113
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 14 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 14 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 14 m²
A garage space is for rent in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva.The garage is…
$113
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 180 m² in Bjelisi, Montenegro
Commercial property 180 m²
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
Spacious commercial premises for rent in the city of Bar. Due to its attractive location, th…
$3,046
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Commercial property 220 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 220 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 220 m²
Office space for rent in an attractive location in Budva, in Mainska street, one of the busi…
$2,821
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
Realting.com
Go