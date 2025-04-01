Residential complex Riviera

Riviera residential complex and five-star hotel — luxury living on the shores of the Adriatic sea.

Riviera is the embodiment of premium lifestyle in the very heart of the Budva Riviera. A unique location right on the seafront, contemporary architecture by “İki Design Group,” and meticulously crafted details create an atmosphere of absolute comfort and exclusivity.

Project highlights:

• First coastline, in the very center of Budva.

• 212 fully furnished apartments of various layouts (1+1, 2+1, 3+1, and luxurious penthouses).

• A five-star hotel with 144 rooms.

• Commercial spaces: fashion boutiques, restaurants, cafés, and artisan workshops.

Most apartments offer picturesque views of the Old Town, St. Mark’s Island, the mountains, and the marina. Here, proximity to cultural and historical landmarks is perfectly combined with the tranquility of privileged seaside living.

Complex infrastructure:

• Infinity pool with panoramic views and poolside bar

• Fine restaurants, bars, and relaxation areas

• Private beach with a beach restaurant and bar

• Medical center

• Modern fitness center and yoga zone

• SPA, rooftop garden, and relaxation areas

• Conference hall and business meeting spaces

• Multi-level covered parking

• 24/7 concierge service.

The complex’s shopping promenade will become your favorite place for strolling and shopping, offering premium brands, exclusive designer stores, and gourmet dining.

Payment terms:

• Initial payment — 25%

• Installments — 75% over up to 24 months.

Riviera — a place where every detail is created to make you feel truly special.