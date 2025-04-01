  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential complex The Dreams by Dukley

Residential complex The Dreams by Dukley

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$587,217
BTC
6.9848234
ETH
366.1044557
USDT
580 571.8551182
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25319
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 23915
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

New exclusive residential complex - the Dreams by Dukley is located in the immediate vicinity of Porto Montenegro.

It includes three apartment blocks and a rooftop swimming pool. Each building boasts luxurious apartments and spacious penthouses, designed perfectly with the highest quality furnishings, fixtures and fittings. 

Whether you are looking for a primary residence, a vacation home, or an investment property, The Dreams by Dukley offers an unmatched lifestyle in terms of comfort, convenience, and quality. 

The project is coming to life with cutting-edge technology and premium materials, paying particular attention to sustainability and the finest details to provide residents with the ultimate living experience. 

Services & Amenities: 

  • Private concierge 
  • Rooftop Infinity Pool 
  • Private security 
  • Underground garage 
  • Dedicated storage units 
  • Smart home system 

The basic finishing package includes an elegant interior design, with the possibility of choosing between two styles - Italian and Nordic. Additionally, upon request, each apartment can be furnished and equipped with fixtures and fittings of the highest quality. 

Ideal infrastructure 

The complex is located next to the luxurious mega-yacht marina of Porto Montenegro and in convenient proximity to international schools and airports in Tivat, Podgorica and Dubrovnik. 

Vibrant Residential Community 

In addition to the award-winning marina, Porto Montenegro boasts a charming residential village, the five-star Regent Hotel, luxury boutiques, shops, restaurants, and sports and leisure facilities, attracting a vibrant international community all year round. 

Guaranteed return on investment 

By investing in the Dreams by Dukley project, you can receive a guaranteed income of 6% per annum on the invested funds for the first 3 years after purchase. 

Impeccable service 

With ownership of the real estate in the Dreams by Dukley, you will have a dedicated concierge service and security, which will be at your disposal 24/7. 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 99.0
Price per m², USD 12,700
Apartment price, USD 1,26M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 281.0
Price per m², USD 14,230
Apartment price, USD 4,00M
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Commercial property
Area, m² 164.5
Price per m², USD 19,588
Apartment price, USD 3,22M

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

Video Review of residential complex The Dreams by Dukley

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex
Muo, Montenegro
from
$228,263
Residential complex MOVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY
Risan, Montenegro
from
$468,402
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$217,435
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$2,500
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
You are viewing
Residential complex The Dreams by Dukley
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$587,217
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$131,785
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 11
The residential complex in Becici is a unique project harmoniously blended into the picturesque mountain landscapes, with beautiful sea views and surrounded by green spaces. The complex is located in one of the most attractive areas of the coast of Montenegro, just a few minutes walk from th…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from  52 to 112  square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in  a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 51–78 m²
5 real estate properties 5
DELUXE ESTATE BUDVA complexDELUXE ESTATE represents the most relevant format of the European market - cozyapartments from 34 m2 with functional layout solutions.LocationOne of the most spectacular and convenient locations in the city of Budva.BUDVA is rightfully considered one of the most be…
Developer
Deluxe estate Montenegro
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications