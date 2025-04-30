  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Herceg Novi

New buildings for sale in Herceg Novi

apartments
1
Residential complex
Residential complex
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$124,986
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
🗝️ A turnkey apartment on the coast of the pearl of the Adriatic Sea💹 At this stage, 20% yield Possible installments until December 2026📍Herzen-Novi, Montenegro🏨 Readiness of the facility December 2026Located along the Adriatic coast, a small town with stunning natural beauty.crystal clear …
Зарубежная недвижимость
Зарубежная недвижимость
