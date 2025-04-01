  1. Realting.com
Residential complex v Dobrote

Dobrota, Montenegro
30
Media Media
ID: 27199
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2458
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 01/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Dobrota

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The life you dreamed of

We present you an exclusive residential complex, the embodiment of elegance and exquisite comfort in the heart of Boki Kotorskaya - the pearl of the Adriatic. Here, just 150 meters from the shore, inspiring views, sea breeze and architecture imbued with tradition and style merge.

Perfect location

The complex is located in the village of Ljuta - one of the sunniest corners of Boki-Kotorska, between the historical Kotor and the picturesque Perast. This place is a real oasis of peace and privacy, surrounded by mountains and sea, but only 20 km from Tivta airport. Stone pontiffs, centuries-old chambers, turquoise water and the authenticity of ancient fishing architecture create a unique atmosphere for life and recreation.

Design inspired by nature and history

The complex consists of two buildings - Le Soleil and La Lune, symbolizing the harmony of day energy and dreaminess of the night. Both buildings are joined by a spacious terrace with a panoramic pool, relaxation area and Mediterranean landscape design. The facades are made using natural materials, in the spirit of the traditional architecture of Primorye.

Premium comfort

The complex includes:

  • Panoramic terraces overlooking the bay and mountains;

  • Modern SPA complex with sauna;

  • Spacious pool with sun loungers;

  • Fitness zone;

  • Underground parking;

  • Service premises: laundry, salon, reception.

Each apartment is made to high standards using only premium materials: Chevron parquet, Villeroy & Boch plumbing, Grohe, aluminum windows with triple glazing and smart locks. The possibility of individual interior design in cooperation with a local design studio.

A new standard of living at sea

It's not just housing, it's a lifestyle. This is a place where every detail is created for your comfort, privacy and inspiration. Dreams come to life, and everyday life becomes the art of living beautifully.

Dobrota, Montenegro

Developer news

01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
11.04.2020
Everything you have to know about getting Montenegro citizenship from the MD Realty real estate agency
17.02.2020
The sea, the mountains, a square meter starting from €1000, and a residence permit when buying a property. Why one should take Montenegro into consideration
All news
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
