Residential complex v Dobrote

The life you dreamed of

We present you an exclusive residential complex, the embodiment of elegance and exquisite comfort in the heart of Boki Kotorskaya - the pearl of the Adriatic. Here, just 150 meters from the shore, inspiring views, sea breeze and architecture imbued with tradition and style merge.

Perfect location

The complex is located in the village of Ljuta - one of the sunniest corners of Boki-Kotorska, between the historical Kotor and the picturesque Perast. This place is a real oasis of peace and privacy, surrounded by mountains and sea, but only 20 km from Tivta airport. Stone pontiffs, centuries-old chambers, turquoise water and the authenticity of ancient fishing architecture create a unique atmosphere for life and recreation.

Design inspired by nature and history

The complex consists of two buildings - Le Soleil and La Lune, symbolizing the harmony of day energy and dreaminess of the night. Both buildings are joined by a spacious terrace with a panoramic pool, relaxation area and Mediterranean landscape design. The facades are made using natural materials, in the spirit of the traditional architecture of Primorye.

Premium comfort

The complex includes:

Panoramic terraces overlooking the bay and mountains;

Modern SPA complex with sauna;

Spacious pool with sun loungers;

Fitness zone;

Underground parking;

Service premises: laundry, salon, reception.

Each apartment is made to high standards using only premium materials: Chevron parquet, Villeroy & Boch plumbing, Grohe, aluminum windows with triple glazing and smart locks. The possibility of individual interior design in cooperation with a local design studio.

A new standard of living at sea

It's not just housing, it's a lifestyle. This is a place where every detail is created for your comfort, privacy and inspiration. Dreams come to life, and everyday life becomes the art of living beautifully.