Apartment building Great Studio near a beach in Becici, Budva
Apartment building Great Studio near a beach in Becici, Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
€64,800
Looking for a comfortable and affordable living space in the heart of Becici, Budva? Look no further than a brand new complex, currently under construction and set to be completed in just 18 months! Studio apartments are available in a range of sizes, from 24 to 39 square meters, and come with a variety of options such as balconies or terraces, located on different floors. With prices starting at just 64,800, this is a great opportunity to invest in your future at a discount. Each studio comes with a furnished bathroom. It is located in a new and vibrant neighborhood just 300 meters from the sea. There’s even a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a stone’s throw away. At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location. Don’t miss out on this chance to live in comfort and style in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing.
Residential complex VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Residential complex VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Becici, Montenegro
from
€127,873
Area 53–60 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ALK MONTENEGRO
The complex will be located on the slope of the Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. Remoteness from city noise, as well as an abundance of vegetation create an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. Our architects have designed the building so that almost every apartment has sea, mountain and city views. Here you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure. The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 15 minutes from the Bečići beach, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walks and relaxation, the promenade is 7 km long, 3 large beaches are within walking distance. To the old town of Budva along the beach it is only 30 minutes on foot. Tivat airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica airport is 1 hour. A rooftop swimming pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can sunbathe and enjoy excellent sea views, a covered underground parking for 102 spaces with individual storage rooms and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a rostil.  
Residential complex Bechichi
Residential complex Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
€153,236
Area 53–68 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
The complex will be located on the hillside of the Budwan Riviera, in Becici in a picturesque ecologically clean place, with a unique urban landscape.  The remoteness from urban noise, as well as the abundance of vegetation creates an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. Mountain air not only creates a pleasant coolness in the summer, but also has a restorative effect on the whole body. Architects designed the building so that almost every apartment has views of the sea, mountains and the city. And you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure. The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 10 minutes from the Beči embankment, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walking and relaxing, the promenade is 7km long, 3 large beaches within walking distance. To the old town of Budva on the promenade 20 minutes on foot. Tivat Airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica Airport is 1 hour. For residents of the complex, the SingleUp system will be installed on parking spaces, which allows you to place several cars in one parking space. The rooftop pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can take sunbathing and enjoy excellent sea views, covered underground parking for 69 seats with individual pantries and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a roshtil. The deadline for the delivery of the complex is 2023.
Realting.com
Go
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Porto Budva
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€700,000
The two-bedroom apartment A701 is located on the 9th floor, providing a total area of 102.44 square meters. The apartment is fully furnished and features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a storage room. The apartment has a spacious terrace that overlooks the sea, the Old town, and the panorama of the city.  Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartment A701 – 75.000 Euros Don't miss out on the chance to own this stunning two-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Becici, Montenegro
from
€153,236
Area 53–67 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Можно купить в ипотеку от банка!! Внимание! Квартиры в этом комплексе можно купить в ипотеку от банка (для граждан России и нерезидентов Черногории тоже есть программы). Преимущества покупки сейчас: - Близкая сдача дома - конец 2023 года - Черногория – готовиться ко вступлению в ЕС в 2025 году, цены вырастут!!! - Европейская страна с неевропейскими ценами (жить в Черногории. дешевле, чем в ЕС) - Стабильный пассивный доход от сдачи в аренду – 8%-8,5% Локация: - пляж - 1 км или 12 минут пешком - исторический центр Будвы по набережной 20 минут пешком - аэропорт в Тивате – 30 минут на машине (25 км) - аэропорт в Подгорице – 1 час на машине. Здесь будет не так шумно и не так влажно зимой, как на первой линии. И в то же время всего 10-15 минут до моря пешком – этот факт обеспечит хорошую сдачу в аренду в летний сезон. В пешей доступности три пляжа прогулочная набережная протяженностью 7 км О комплексе: - Высокое качество строительства от проверенного застройщика - Всего 6 этажей - Внутренний двор с фонтаном и зонами отдыха - Бассейн на крыше! - Крытый подземный паркинг с системой SingleUp - Кладовые помещения и другое Квартира: - кухня- гостиная 21 кв.м. - спальная комната 13,5 кв.м. - терраса 13 кв.м. с прямым видом на море, во двор, на фонтан - места для организации хранения: есть ниши в коридоре и в спальной комнате - отдельная кладовка на террасе 1,5 кв.м. - полная чистовая отделка.
Residential quarter Kaskad
Residential quarter Kaskad
Becici, Montenegro
from
€74,800
Area 55 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Agency: eNovogradnja
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
€198,000
Area 44–189 m²
19 properties 19
Developer: MS Invest
The Harmony Apart Hotel is located in the heart of Montenegro, in the elite area of the Budwan Riviera on the Zaval Peninsula, which was one of the protected corners of pristine nature. The complex is within walking distance of the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All terraces offer magnificent sea views: either towards the authentic Old Town of Budva, or Becici Beach and the picturesque island of St. Stephen, which is the hallmark of the country. Under the building there is a tunnel leading to the Budva embankment - the main place for hiking along the sea. The car-place in the underground garage is 50,000 euros https://youtu.be/4njb1m4V8cg 
Apartment building Toplish Home
Apartment building Toplish Home
Budva, Montenegro
from
€62,917
Area 37 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Agency: eNovogradnja
Toplish Home complex New residential building in the city of Budva. Excellent location: proximity to all necessary infrastructure, both for permanent residence and for relaxation! Within walking distance are popular restaurants, the TQ Plaza shopping center, a school, shops, pharmacies, a beach with a promenade zone and a historic part of the city. The residential building is distinguished, not only by its excellent location regarding the infrastructure of the city, but also by the quality of construction with thoughtful layouts and the design of all apartments. Most of the apartments are facing the southeast stronghold overlooking the sea and the city.
Residential complex Belvedere
Residential complex Belvedere
Becici, Montenegro
from
€100,000
Area 48–235 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2012
Agency: eNovogradnja
Предлагаем несколько квартир и коммерческих помещений в элитном жилом комплексе Belvedere Residence ****, расположенном в Бечичи. На территории комплекса есть оборудованные зоны отдыха, большой бассейн, управляющая компания, большая зеленая территория, ресепшен, охрана и многое другое. Также для жителей комплекса предусмотрен прямой проход к пляжу, расстояние до моря 100 метров. К продаже предлагаются следующие квартиры и помещения: квартира 49 м2 за 100 000 евро, 4 этаж, вид на море (с ремонтом) пентхаус А71 – 235 м2, 9 этаж, цена: 450 000 евро помещения для СПА и Фитнесса + подсобный этаж – 661 м2, 1-2 этажи, цена: 290 000 евро Все объекты продаются в состоянии под чистовую отделку.
Villa Brand new villa with pool on the seafront
Villa Brand new villa with pool on the seafront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
€500,000
Introducing a stunning villa located in the tranquil neighborhood of Rafailovici, Budva. This property is situated on a spacious 510 square meter land, offering ample space and privacy for residents. Although currently under construction, this villa boasts impressive features and design. The ground floor covers a spacious 210 square meters, with the first and second floors offering 70 square meters each. With ample room for customization and personalization, this property offers a unique opportunity to design and create a dream home according to personal preferences. Villa has a breathtaking sea view of the stunning Adriatic Sea. The villa is located just 800 meters away from the beach, making it a perfect location for those who want to enjoy the beach lifestyle. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this stunning property your own!
Apartment building Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace in Budva, Maslina
Apartment building Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace in Budva, Maslina
Budva, Montenegro
from
€180,000
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and convenience with this exceptional 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after Maslina district of Budva. Priced attractively at $180,000, this high 1st-floor unit offers a generous 50 square meters of living space, complemented by a spacious 15-square-meter terrace that enhances your living experience. Situated just 500 meters from the inviting Adriatic coastline, this apartment provides easy access to the beach while also boasting a central location less than 500 meters away from the city center. The scenic beauty of the sea might not be directly visible, but the apartment treats you to captivating mountain views that add a touch of serenity to your daily life. Inside, you’ll find two comfortable bedrooms and a well-appointed bathroom. The apartment is in excellent condition, ready for you to move in and start enjoying its welcoming ambiance. Notably, it comes fully furnished with a collection of new furniture and modern appliances, making it ideal for a hassle-free transition to your new home. Equipped with two air conditioners, two Smart TVs, a washing machine, a dryer, and a dishwasher, this apartment ensures that your daily needs are met. This turnkey apartment includes everything you need for immediate occupancy, from linens and towels to kitchenware. Embrace the opportunity to own this fully furnished gem and experience a remarkable combination of functionality and style, all within the heart of Budva’s charming Maslina district.
Apartment building Modern 1-bedroom apartment with Mountain view
Apartment building Modern 1-bedroom apartment with Mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
from
€221,400
Discover your dream living space in the heart of Budva with this stunning 1-bedroom apartment for sale. Located in Budva, Mainski put, this newly constructed unit offers a spacious layout spanning 82 square meters. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor of a 6-story building. The apartment features a contemporary design and comes complete with a generous terrace, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or watching the sunset. With 800 meters to the sea and 500 meters to the city center, you’ll relish the convenience of this prime location. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable bedroom, a modern bathroom, and an open living area that seamlessly blends the kitchen, dining, and lounge spaces. The apartment is in pristine condition, ready to welcome you with its fresh, new-build charm. Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this your own. Flexible payment plans are available. Immerse yourself in the Budva lifestyle — contact us today to schedule a viewing of this exceptional property.
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Przno, Montenegro
from
€85,000
Area 50 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2019
Agency: eNovogradnja
A new residential complex located in a small but very cozy resort area of Przhno, surrounded by picturesque mountains and the Adriatic Sea. The place for construction was not chosen by chance - Montenegro’s attractions such as the hallmark of the elite island-hotel Sveti Stefan and the former royal residence Milocher are located near. The resort of Przhno, located in a bay with a sandy beach and preserving the atmosphere of a former fishing village with authentic houses - current restaurants and taverns along the promenade zone, is a cozy place for an unforgettable vacation and secluded stay. The complex has a good location. In addition to the proximity of famous historical attractions - the airport of Tivat is located 25 km from the complex, the large city of Budva with a developed infrastructure of 6 km, and the road to the beach is only 7 minutes walk. A new access road has been laid to the complex, overlooking the highway - the Jadran path and connecting the resort with neighboring cities. The improvement of the territory, designed in a single landscape design, includes: paths paved with natural stone; installation of decorative lighting around the perimeter; equipped playground; lawns and hedges between houses; natural landscaping and planting of young trees and shrubs; round-the-clock video surveillance system. The complex consists of two buildings, each of which has its own underground parking and apartments facing the sea.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the Condo Hotel on the seafront
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€475,900
Welcome to Sea Star, the newest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The hotel will be opening in June 2023, and we are excited to offer you the opportunity to own a fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment with a terrace. The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use. The hotel has two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym. All of these amenities are available for our guests. The 1-bedroom apartments are available on the 6th, 7th, and 11th floors, and they range in size from 63 to 79 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes a terrace where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the sea. The interior of the apartment is modern and elegant, designed to offer comfort and luxury.  The Condo-hotel is perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about available apartments and to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building Unique Two-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Apartment building Unique Two-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€600,000
Two stunning apartments, B301 and B302, both located on the 5th floor. These apartments are available for purchase together and boast a total area of 211.26 square meters, including a massive 130.99 square meter terrace with breathtaking views of the city of Budva. Both apartments (One-bedroom and Studio) provide access to a huge terrace, which is perfect for entertaining guests, enjoying the outdoors, or just taking in the stunning city views. Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartments B301 & B302 – 45.000 Euro (minimum 100 nights per year) Don't miss out on the chance to own these stunning apartments in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information.
Apartment building Aura Budva
Apartment building Aura Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€168,350
Area 90 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Agency: eNovogradnja
New AURA apartment building A new historical project in an excellent place New house in an excellent location, only 450 meters from the sea. The house has only 5 floors, there are no more than 3 apartments on each floor. Studio apartments, one or three bedroom apartments are sold between 30 m2 and 91 m2 and cost between 56536 and 159075 euros. The apartments have weather equipment. In front of the complex there are parking spaces for the residents of the house. All the necessary infrastructure is located near the house. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Budva, Montenegro
from
€112,300
We present to you a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a variety of apartments, ranging from 1 to 6 floors, ensuring there is an option suitable for every preference. The 1-bedroom apartment boasts a total area ranging from 40,06 to 51,88 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace.  Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles. The location of the complex is ideal, situated close to the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options. Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 112.300 to 152.600 euros. In conclusion, this 1-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.
Apartment building Luxurious 2-bedroom Penthouse with Stunning Views in Budva
Apartment building Luxurious 2-bedroom Penthouse with Stunning Views in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€426,800
Elevate your lifestyle with this exceptional penthouse apartment for sale, situated on the Mainski put in Budva. Spanning an impressive 194 square meters, this new-build gem is positioned on the 6th floor of a 6-story complex, offering unparalleled vistas of both the majestic mountains and the vibrant cityscape. With two spacious bedrooms, a stylish bathroom, and a thoughtfully designed open-concept living area, this penthouse redefines modern living. Enjoy the convenience of two private terraces totaling 13.28 square meters, where you can savor the breathtaking surroundings and soak in the sun. Nestled just 800 meters from the serene coastline and a mere 500 meters from the bustling city center, this penthouse boasts both tranquility and accessibility. As a bonus, flexible payment plans make this investment even more enticing. Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion. Indulge in the luxury of a penthouse lifestyle – contact us today to secure this remarkable property before it’s gone. Priced attractively at $426,800 (equivalent to $2,200 per square meter), this is your chance to own a slice of Budva’s finest living.
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Budva, Montenegro
from
€90,100
A stunning Studio Apartment in a brand new complex that is currently under construction in the beautiful city of Budva. This modern apartment is perfect for those looking for a comfortable and functional living space. The apartment is located in a quiet area but still close to the center, Old Town, beaches, shops and all necessary infrastructure.  This type of apartment is available on the 4th floor of the building, which has a total of 7 floors. The apartment boasts a terrace, providing plenty of natural light and a pleasant atmosphere. The apartment is compact and cozy, with a total area of 30.88 square meters. There is an option to buy a parking place under the building for 18.000-20.000 euros. And with the complex currently in the construction process, now is the perfect time to invest and save money. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a studio apartment in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€430,000
The one-bedroom apartment, located on the third floor, offers breathtaking views of the sea and the Old Town. Step into the apartment, and you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an open kitchen area. The apartment has a great terrace that offers stunning views of the sea and the Old Town. Total area: 96.30 square meters. This apartment comes fully furnished, with all modern appliances and fixtures. And the best part? As much money as you invest in the start after signing the contract, you get the possibility of a bigger discount and a lower price! Expected income from renting apartment B103 – 35.000 Euro (minimum 100 nights per year) So why wait? Make this luxurious apartment your dream home today and experience the best that Porto Budva has to offer. 
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€320,000
This one-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor, offers a stunning central sea view. The living area measures 54.47m2 with an additional 20m2 terrace, totaling 74.47m2. The apartment features a spacious living room, a dining room with a kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a storage room. The terrace offers a panoramic view of Mediteranska Street and the city. The apartment comes fully furnished. The earlier you invest, the bigger the discount and lower the price! Expected income from renting apartment B502 – 30.000 Euros (minimum 100 nights per year). 
Apartment building Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€732,250
Welcome to the latest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The construction has been completed in June 2023, and we are thrilled to present you with the opportunity to own a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace. The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use. In addition to our swimming pools, we have two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym.  The 2-bedroom apartments are available on the 7th floor, and they range in size from 101 to 133 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes 2 bathrooms and a terrace where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the sea. The interior of the apartment is modern and elegant, designed to offer comfort and luxury. The 2-bedroom apartments are perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about our available apartments and to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment for Sale in new complex
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment for Sale in new complex
Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€182,400
Welcome to the new complex in Budva – A1 Quartier! We are excited to present you with an amazing opportunity to purchase a 2-bedroom apartment in the upcoming building. Currently, in the construction process, this apartment is the perfect option for those looking to save money without sacrificing quality. The building itself consists of 5 floors and is situated in a quiet area, making it the perfect spot to unwind and recharge. Despite the serene surroundings, it is also conveniently located near the city center, shops, old town, sea, and other necessary infrastructure. The 2-bedroom apartments are located on the ground, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors with total area from 67 to 77 square meters. Each of apartment has a terrace that provides a peaceful and relaxing outdoor space. The apartment has two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and terrace. The living room is spacious and bright. There is also an option to purchase a parking place under the building for 17 000 euro. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this incredible new complex in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and see for yourself why A1 Quartier is the perfect place to call home.
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex
Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€379,600
The spacious 3-bedroom apartment is a perfect choice for families or anyone who needs plenty of space. This beautiful apartment boasts a huge terrace with breathtaking sea and city views. With a total area of 146 square meters, this apartment offers ample space for comfortable living. It also features 2 bathrooms. The apartment is located on the highest floor, providing ultimate privacy and panoramic views.  For your convenience, we offer an option to buy a parking place for 17 000 euro, ensuring your vehicle is secure and easily accessible. The complex is located in a prime location in Budva, close to many local amenities including shops, restaurants, and entertainment. If you’re looking for other options, we also have other apartments available for sale in the complex, including 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom units.  Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance to the Spa
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance to the Spa
Budva, Montenegro
from
€453,600
The stunning one-bedroom apartments A105 / A106 / A107 are now available for purchase. Located on the first floor of the Spa center, this type of apartment has a private entrance, ensuring privacy and exclusivity for the residents. The apartment also provides access to the Spa center's facilities, including a fitness center and a pool. What sets this type of apartment apart is the possibility to divide it into two independent studios, allowing for versatility and flexibility in how the space is used. This makes it an ideal option for those looking for a rental income or who may need to accommodate different living arrangements. Additionally, the terrace can be divided into two separate terraces, each measuring 25 square meters.  Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this apartment an attractive investment opportunity. Expected income from renting apartment A105 / A106 / A107 – 35.000 euros (minimum 100 nights per year) Don't miss out on the chance to own this luxurious one-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. 
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€750,000
The two-bedroom apartment A704 is located on the 9th floor, providing a total area of 89.07 square meters. The apartment is fully furnished and features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a storage room. The apartment has a spacious terrace that overlooks the sea, the Old town, and the panorama of the city.    Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartment A704 – 75.000 Euros Don't miss out on the chance to own this stunning two-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. 
Villa Stunning villa with private pool for Sale
Villa Stunning villa with private pool for Sale
Przno, Montenegro
from
€400,000
4 exquisite villas are currently available for sale, with the option to invest separately. The price for a single villa ranges from 400,000 to 450,000 EUR. If you’re interested in two villas, it’s 800,000 EUR, and the entire project can be acquired for 1.5 million EUR. These stunning villas are nestled on a generous 2200 square meters of land, offering each one breathtaking panoramic views of the sea. Each villa boasts its own private pool, providing the perfect setting to bask in the sun or find respite in the shade. Additionally, ample parking spaces are provided for your vehicles. The interior of these villas spans two floors, with three or four spacious and comfortable bedrooms on the first floor, each equipped with its own bathroom. The ground floor features an expansive, open-plan living area that seamlessly flows into the kitchen. There’s also a guest bathroom on the ground floor for your convenience. Step out onto the terrace to relish the spectacular sea views while enjoying delectable meals or drinks with friends and family. These villas are conveniently located just 2 kilometers away from Kamenovo beach, offering the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a slice of paradise. Get in touch with us today for more details!
Apartment building Two-bedroom Penthouse with a sea view in Porto Budva
Apartment building Two-bedroom Penthouse with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€650,000
The Penthouse A904 (1) – it is a stunning two-bedroom apartment located on the 11th floor. This luxurious penthouse offers a living area of 67.86 square meters and a terrace measuring 13.20 square meters, with an additional 50 square meters of terrace space. The penthouse boasts panoramic views of the sea and the Old Town. The apartment features a spacious living area, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen with two spacious terraces.  One unique feature of this penthouse is the possibility to divide it into two connected studio apartments, each with their own entrances, bathrooms, sleeping areas, and a terrace of 50 square meters.  Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartment A904 – 75.000 Euro Don't miss out on the chance to own this stunning penthouse in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. 
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment in a great location near the beach in Becici
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment in a great location near the beach in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€90,000
A new complex in Becici, Budva. The one-bedroom apartments in a range of sizes and styles, from 36 to 60 square meters, with options available on different floors and with balconies or terraces. Our apartments are perfect for anyone looking for luxury living at an affordable price. With prices starting at just 90,000, and with a big discount from the company, this is a great opportunity to invest in your future. Each apartment comes with a furnished bathroom and is located in a brand new, vibrant neighborhood just 300 meters from the sea. You’ll also find a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a short walk away. Our complex is still under construction, but with completion set for just 18 months from now, this is the perfect time to invest.  At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location. Don’t miss out on the chance to live in comfort and style in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building SkyLine Resort
Apartment building SkyLine Resort
Becici, Montenegro
from
€124,428
Area 40–183 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Agency: eNovogradnja
SkyLine Resort is a luxurious residential complex on the banks of the Budva Riviera. Skyline Resort is a residential complex on the banks of the Budvan Riviera, its location allows you to enjoy the beauty of Montenegro. A two minute walk from the cleanest coast. Two kilometers is the famous Old Town in Budva - the tourist center of the country, where ancient architecture and modern entertainment are intertwined. Skyline Resort offers magnificent views of the mountains, the sea and the Sveti Stefan Peninsula, flickering in the night with the lights of houses and hotels. The Skyline Resort is a 142-floor apartment towering over the azure coast of the Adriatic.
Residential complex 87a Becici
Residential complex 87a Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€108,990
Completion date: 2023
Agency: eNovogradnja
Residential complex MonteDreams
Residential complex MonteDreams
Becici, Montenegro
from
€201,000
Area 80–265 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2020
Agency: eNovogradnja
The developer provides all customers with guaranteed rental income in conjunction with MonteDreams. New residential complex Monte Dreams from a European developer who has already implemented two successful projects in Becici. A developer with many years of experience in construction, a professional team, carefully selected materials, vigilant quality control make this project truly unique. The complex offers apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, all with high-quality finishes and panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the residential complex of Montedrims will include: - two separate pools and a stone grotto - a bar near the pools - fitness room - Finnish sauna and hammam - rest room - children's playroom - reception - billiard room - regular transport to the beach of Bechichi (shuttle) - laundry - underground parking - private territory with video surveillance. In the immediate vicinity there is a magnificent sandy beach, stretching over a wide strip along the coast. Numerous shops, cafes and restaurants are open on the promenade. Bečichi Resort adjoins the tourist center of Montenegro, the city of Budva with its diverse entertainment, shops, restaurants and a rich nightlife. Make your dreams come true by becoming the owner of excellent apartments in fabulous Montenegro!
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center
Budva, Montenegro
from
€216,100
We present to you a stunning 3-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a range of apartments on 1, 2, 5, and 6 floors, ensuring that there is an option to suit every preference. This 3-bedroom apartment boasts a total area of 78,6 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace. Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles. The location of the complex is ideal, situated near the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities that the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options. Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 216.100 to 231.200 euros. In conclusion, this 3-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€340,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 7th floor of a beautifully designed building. With a spacious 89 m2 area, this apartment boasts breathtaking views of the city, mountains, and sea from its private terrace. The complex is situated in the city center, within close proximity to a range of amenities including supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping centers. And for those who love the beach, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s only 100 meters away from the facility. Completed interior decoration and furniture are included in the price of the apartment. And with the property only 350 meters from Slovenska Beach in central Budva, you’ll be able to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area from the higher floors of our elegant apartments. For those looking to explore, the TQ Plaza shopping center is only steps away, while the historic Budva Old Town is a mere 801 meters from our apartment complex. Each apartment is decorated in light colors and air-conditioned for your comfort. You’ll find a fully equipped kitchen with a dining area, as well as a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bidet, and hairdryer.  Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience luxury living in the heart of Budva. Book your stay with us today!
Apartment building Studio Apartment in Condo Hotel on the seafront
Apartment building Studio Apartment in Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€229,250
Welcome to Sea Star, the newest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The hotel will be opening in June 2023, and we are excited to offer you the opportunity to own a fully furnished studio apartment with a terrace. The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use. The hotel has two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym. All of these amenities are available for our guests. The Studio apartments are available on the 6th and 7th floors, and they range in size from 35 to 43 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes a terrace. The condo-hotel is perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about available apartments and to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€152,500
A brand new complex in the heart of Becici, Budva! We’re excited to offer you the chance to own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in a stunning new development. With options available on different floors, and with balconies and terraces, the apartments are the perfect choice for those seeking luxury living in a prime location. The 2-bedroom apartments boast a spacious 61 square meters of living space, providing plenty of room for you and your family to relax and unwind. Each apartment comes with a furnished bathroom, and our complex is situated in a vibrant new neighborhood, just 300 meters from the sea. You’ll also find a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a short walk away. Our complex is still under construction, but with completion set for just 18 months from now, this is the perfect time to invest. With prices starting at just 152,500, and with a big discount from the company, this is an unbeatable opportunity to own a piece of luxury living at an affordable price. At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location. Don’t miss out on this chance to invest in your future and own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing. We can’t wait to welcome you to our community!
Residential complex Bechichi
Residential complex Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
€183,056
Area 53–67 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Bechichi residential apartment complex. The complex will be located on a hillside of the Budvan Riviera. In Bechichi, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Becici, Montenegro
from
€147,600
Introducing the new 1-bedroom apartments in the prestigious suburb of Budva. Ranging from 41 to 64 square meters, these apartments are perfect for those seeking a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle with a panoramic sea view. With options on the ground, first, third, and fourth floors, each apartment comes equipped with a terrace and panoramic windows. The price starts from 147,600 to 230,400 EUR. The complex is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in June 2023. The club house is situated in a prime location, providing excellent access to the city’s infrastructure while offering a tranquil beach resort lifestyle. The view from each apartment is breathtaking, offering unforgettable sunsets and stunning views of the Budva Riviera. The complex also includes its own pool and sauna, adding an extra level of comfort and coziness to your life. The house is built using premium European-made finishing materials, ensuring that each apartment is of the highest quality. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of luxury in one of the most beautiful and sought-after locations on the Budva Riviera. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Becici, Montenegro
from
€277,500
Welcome to the prestigious club house located in the beautiful suburb of Budva. The complex offers luxurious 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 71 to 75 square meters. Each apartment is designed to provide the utmost comfort and elegance, with panoramic windows that offer stunning views of the Budva Riviera and the sea. The apartments are available on the second, third, and fourth floors, each with two terraces, two bathrooms, and an incredible sea view. The complex is currently under construction, with completion expected in June 2023, using premium European-made finishing materials. The complex also features its own pool and sauna, which add to the overall comfort and coziness of life here. With prices ranging from 277,500 to 319,500 EUR, this is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious place to live, invest or relax. The club house provides the perfect balance between city life and a beach resort experience. Enjoy easy access to Budva’s city infrastructure while indulging in the tranquility of a beachside location. You’ll be treated to an unforgettable sunset and picturesque views of the Budva Riviera from every apartment in the complex. Don’t miss out on the chance to own a piece of paradise. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and see for yourself what our exclusive complex has to offer.
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Budva, Montenegro
from
€477,000
The one-bedroom Penthouse С905 (2), on the 11th floor, with a central sea view and the Old Town view. Total area is 79.49 m2. This penthouse apartment features a large terrace of 25 m2, accessible from both the living room and bedroom. With a central sea view and the Old Town view, this terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail while taking in the breathtaking views. This apartment is fully furnished, making it move-in ready for you. Additionally, there is the possibility to divide this penthouse into two independent studio apartments.  Plus, the more money you invest at the start after signing the contract, the bigger discount you will receive, which means a lower price for you! Expected income from renting apartment c905 – 45.000 Euros ( minimum 100 nights per year ) Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful one-bedroom penthouse apartment with a central sea view and the Old Town view. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience luxury living at its finest. 
