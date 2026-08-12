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New buildings for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Budva
16
Sveti Stefan
1
Denjasi Cesminovo
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Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Show all Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Przno, Montenegro
from
$322,198
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 41–112 m²
13 real estate properties 13
🌊 Alivia Hotel & Residences, Sveti Stefan Premium seafront apartments with guaranteed 8% annual yield Alivia Hotel & Residences is an exclusive apart-hotel in the heart of Montenegro, in the legendary bay of Sveti Stefan. This is more than just a home by the sea — it is a full-fledged in…
Developer
Mereha Developments
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Mereha Developments
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Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Show all Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 53–67 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Можно купить в ипотеку !! Внимание! Квартиры в этом комплексе можно купить в ипотеку (для граждан России и нерезидентов Черногории тоже есть программы). Преимущества покупки сейчас: - Близкая сдача дома - конец 2023 года - Черногория – готовиться ко вступлению в ЕС в 2025 го…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.8 – 67.0
176,845 – 264,231
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici
Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici
Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici
Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$171,527
A tourist apartment complex in Becici, one of the most sought-after resort villages on the Budva Riviera, just a couple of minutes' walk from the promenade and the beach. The building's architecture combines natural stone cladding and wooden panels with panoramic balconies on every level — t…
Agency
MD Realty
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TekceTekce
Residential complex ЖК Dubovica
Residential complex ЖК Dubovica
Residential complex ЖК Dubovica
Residential complex ЖК Dubovica
Residential complex ЖК Dubovica
Budva, Montenegro
from
$96,166
The year of construction 2026
New residential complex boutique format in the area of Dubovica, Budva - a quiet green slope a few minutes from the city center, away from the tourist bustle, but with a quick exit to the entire infrastructure of the coast. The house is a compact 5-storey building: the basement and the first…
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
from
$297,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Apartments with sea views in a closed elite complexSale of apartments with a separate bedroom in a private complex of premium class.Perfect for living and investing.✨ About the complex:• Closed territory• Parking is included in the price• Sunset view gym 🌇• SPA area• Own service company🏗 Qua…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$191,598
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52–84 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A brand-new, modern residential building in the popular resort town of Bečići. The building is located on the Adriatic Highway, just a 10-minute drive from the center of Budva. Nearby, you’ll find a supermarket and seafood restaurants. This is the fifth building in a new development by the s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
210,041
Apartment 3 rooms
84.0
339,296
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Show all Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Budva, Montenegro
from
$1,03M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea! Apartments of 133 m² with direct views of the Adriatic Sea. Layout: two bedrooms, two bathrooms (bathtub and shower), living room with a large dining table, kitchen fully equipped with appliances and a wine cabinet. World-…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Residential complex New Becici - 60K
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Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$144,098
The year of construction 2028
Area 42–57 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Complex Bečići 60K is not just a new development, but a true resort town in one of the most prestigious locations on the Budva Riviera. Situated on a hill just three hundred meters from the beach, it occupies a plot of about 60,000 m² and consists of several modern buildings and a hotel bloc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.0 – 57.5
144,215 – 212,201
Apartment
42.0
152,337
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Show all Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
from
$634,225
Area 295 m²
1 real estate property 1
Blizikuće Hills Pool Residences — a residential complex of 9 townhouses on the Budva Riviera, with panoramic views of the island of Sveti Stefan, the sea, and the mountains. The complex is designed as a combination of luxury living, natural surroundings, and well-thought-out infrastructure f…
Agency
MD Realty
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Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Show all Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Becici, Montenegro
from
$152,798
Finishing options Finished
FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići! A new residential building completed in 2020 — high-quality construction in a modern area near the Monte Dreams complex. The building is 80% occupied. The sea is just 800 m away, with shops and all necessary infrastructure nearby. …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex Skyline Becici
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Show all Residential complex Skyline Becici
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$230,385
The year of construction 2021
Area 29–50 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0 – 50.0
230,814 – 300,058
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Show all Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$633,628
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
New condo hotel under construction right on the beachfront in Becici in the center of Budva Riviera – the most developed and attractive to tourist part of the coast of Montenegro.   Hotel has direct access to the 2 kilometers long beach which is considered the most beautiful in Montenegr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
630,122
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Show all Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
from
$144,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade! Prices starting from €81,000 Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Show all Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$267,528
The year of construction 2021
Area 72–210 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Anatolia is a modern residential complex in the village of Becici, on the Budva Riviera, located on a slight elevation 300–400 meters from the sea. The project unites four buildings of varying heights and combines developed internal infrastructure, panoramic views of the sea and mountains, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
72.0
267,744
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0 – 210.0
294,288 – 461,628
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Show all Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Radenovici, Montenegro
from
$5,043
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Start of sales of apartments in a closed complex, in the elite village of Blizikuche12 km from the center of BudvaThe advantages of the complex are that it is located in a place where windmill roses meet, where there is a guaranteed pitchfork on the sea and a quiet neighborhood.The complex i…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$217,199
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
The complex will be located on the slope of the Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. Remoteness from city noise, as well as an abundance of vegetation create an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. The mountain air not only …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0
260,019
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$162,067
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 47–77 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The new residential complex "ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE" is located in the heart of Budva, developed by the leading developer of the Budva Riviera. The project stands out for its prime location and elegant architectural design. It features a modern style, spacious rooms, and high-quality constr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
273,918
Apartment 2 rooms
77.0
435,430
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Show all Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$224,703
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 92–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici   For sale: 3 penthouses in Becici on the 7th floor with panoramic sea views. Premium location on Montenegro's best sandy beach, surrounded by 5-star hotels. Three penthouses occupy the entire floor. Each has individual access to the roof. The…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
92.0
225,044
Apartment 2 rooms
120.0 – 140.0
271,206 – 340,450
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Show all Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$768,151
Area 107–137 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront. Condo-hotel is modern development project, comfortably located in Rafailovici at the Budva Riviera - the most developed and attractive tourist destination in Montenegro. Apartments are located directly on the coast of the Adriatic Sea and on the 2 km…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
107.0
812,465
Apartment 3 rooms
137.0
1,00M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
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Residential complex Onmia Hills
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$232,775
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Onia Hills Resort & Residences offers a remarkable selection of 55 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom fully furnished residences, ranging in size from 63 to 92 square metres. Each home combines bespoke design, high-quality materials, and exceptional finishes with practical functionality.
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Przno, Montenegro
from
$326,914
The year of construction 2026
1 real estate property 1
Alivia Hotel & Residences is a premium complex of apartments and hotel infrastructure located near Sveti Stefan on the Budva Riviera. The project combines opportunities for personal residence, seaside vacations, and rental income in one of the most prestigious areas of the Montenegrin coast.…
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$885,113
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Area 87–172 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new luxury 5 star hotel is located in Budva, Montenegro 10 meters from the sea. The hallmark of the complex is its exclusive location on the first line, panoramic windows overlooking the sea, and the presence of its own infrastructure. In total, the hotel has 88 hotel rooms and apartment…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
87.0
1,21M
Apartment 3 rooms
172.0
2,43M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Show all Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Budva, Montenegro
from
$198,511
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
In Budva, in the area of Dubovica Luxury, a new residential project was launched, which combines a high level of comfort and excellent location - just within walking distance are the University and the modern shopping center Mega Mall.The complex is designed for 38 apartments of various type…
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Residential complex Belvedere Residence
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Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$100,323
Area 27–199 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Belvedere Residence in Bečići is a modern residential complex on the Budva Riviera, located about 3 km from Budva, within walking distance of the sea, the promenade, and all the resort infrastructure of the area. The complex was opened in 2016 and is perceived not only as a place for seasona…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
256,203
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0 – 96.0
421,235 – 444,317
Apartment
36.0
171,956
Condo
27.0
111,945
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Show all Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$217,976
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 53–78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Sea view apartments in Budva. An exclusive residential complex located in the most prestigious area of Budva, just 550 meters from the beach. The complex combines modern Mediterranean design, advanced construction technologies, and maximum comfort for living and relaxation.   Key Featu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
210,827
Apartment 2 rooms
78.0
316,519
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Show all Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$304,845
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
1 real estate property 1
Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro Total area: 40,800 m² Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro. Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong in…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
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Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Blizikuce, Montenegro
from
$627,443
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
New gated complex of townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms. The project is in the Budva Riviera, in a quiet secluded place Blizikuce, next to Sveti Stefan. The construction is being carried out by a company that has built and successfully implemented several projects in Montenegro. All townho…
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Show all Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Becici, Montenegro
from
$124,655
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the resort atmosphere blends perfectly with the comfort of city life — an ideal option for investment or permanent …
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DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex Bellemond Residence
Residential complex Bellemond Residence
Residential complex Bellemond Residence
Residential complex Bellemond Residence
Residential complex Bellemond Residence
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Residential complex Bellemond Residence
Becici, Montenegro
from
$330,950
The year of construction 2022
Area 47–77 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Bellemond Residence – a premium residential complex in Becici Bellemond Residence is located in the village of Becici, on the Budva Riviera. The building stands on the first coastline – just a few steps from the sea, with any construction in front of it prohibited. The sandy beach is only 15…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0 – 49.0
331,218 – 375,073
Apartment 2 rooms
77.0
563,186
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Show all Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$380,329
Number of floors 3
Area 64–90 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New exclusive premium-class project on the Budva Riviera in the village of Reževići. An ideal location for investment and living. The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Budva Riviera, offering a unique combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and developed …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.0
386,919
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
524,928
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Lenara Residence
Residential complex Lenara Residence
Residential complex Lenara Residence
Residential complex Lenara Residence
Residential complex Lenara Residence
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Residential complex Lenara Residence
43 b, Montenegro
from
$212,754
The year of construction 2026
Area 46–133 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0
212,926
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0 – 133.0
304,097 – 1,22M
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Show all Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$293,050
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Area 69–116 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New modern residential complex in Becici - an ideal place for those who want to live close to the sea and enjoy beautiful sea views. The distance to the sandy beach is only 150 meters.   The complex has 10 floors with 8 apartments per floor with sea and mountain views. The location, pano…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
320,831
Apartment 2 rooms
116.0
542,413
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
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Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$134,418
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 11
The residential complex in Becici is a unique project harmoniously blended into the picturesque mountain landscapes, with beautiful sea views and surrounded by green spaces. The complex is located in one of the most attractive areas of the coast of Montenegro, just a few minutes walk from th…
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
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Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$100,475
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 46–168 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New residential complex in Dubovica Budva The complex is located in the prestigious Dubovica area. Nearby you will find the city center, Slovenska and Mogren beaches, Bečići, and the Rozino district.   About the Complex: • Modern development consisting of 5 residential buildings • On…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 168.0
170,101 – 623,641
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0
343,451
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Show all Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$271,038
Number of floors 10
Area 40 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is located within the city, on a picturesque hill. This location offers residents convenient and easy access to Budva's extensive infrastructure (within a 200-meter radius, you'll find shops, restaurants, cafes, schools, and medic…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0
303,449
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Show all Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Budva, Montenegro
from
$583,863
Number of floors 15
Area 66–119 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Riviera residential complex and five-star hotel — luxury living on the shores of the Adriatic sea.   Riviera is the embodiment of premium lifestyle in the very heart of the Budva Riviera. A unique location right on the seafront, contemporary architecture by “İki Design Group,” and meticu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
66.0
584,998
Apartment 3 rooms
119.0
874,208
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
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Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$164,636
The VUELO SOBRE BECICI complex (translated from Spanish as "flight over Becici") is located on the hillside of the Budva Riviera, in Becici in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. The distance from the city noise, as well as the abundance of vegetation, c…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Tourist complex s apartamentami v Becici
Tourist complex s apartamentami v Becici
Tourist complex s apartamentami v Becici
Tourist complex s apartamentami v Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$113,355
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Modern residential complex in Becici with sea views and own infrastructureOn sale is a new residential property in the prestigious area of Becici, just a few minutes from the sea. The complex is distinguished by a well-thought-out architecture, high quality of construction and the availabili…
Agency
MD Realty
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Tourist complex Zhiloy kompleks v Bechichi
Tourist complex Zhiloy kompleks v Bechichi
Tourist complex Zhiloy kompleks v Bechichi
Tourist complex Zhiloy kompleks v Bechichi
Tourist complex Zhiloy kompleks v Bechichi
Show all Tourist complex Zhiloy kompleks v Bechichi
Tourist complex Zhiloy kompleks v Bechichi
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$192,931
Number of floors 6
from 07/01/2024 to 07/07/2024 – 10% discount! SUPER PROMOTION Welcome to our unique residential complex in Becici! Situated on the slope of a picturesque hill, in an ecologically clean area, our complex offers the ideal combination of tranquility and comfort. Here you can enjoy stunning v…
Agency
MD Realty
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Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$149,702
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Продается квартира в популярном месте Будвы с 2 спальнями 56м2! Просторная солнечная квартира 56м2 в новостройке, с 2 спальнями, 2 террасами и 1 санузлом. Квартира расположена на 4 этаже 5-этажного дома на южной стороне. С балконов открывается вид на горы. Имеет прекрасный арендный и инвести…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
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Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$217,435
Area 44–189 m²
19 real estate properties 19
The Harmony Apart Hotel is located in the heart of Montenegro, in the elite area of the Budwan Riviera on the Zaval Peninsula, which was one of the protected corners of pristine nature. The complex is within walking distance of the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All terraces offer magn…
Developer
MS Invest
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Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$176,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 64 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale in a building under construction, an apartment of 65 m2 is located on the 1st floor and has its own huge terrace of 20 meters, which is not included in the price 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Price per sq. m. 2500 m The house is at the stage of completion in 2024 When buying, you do…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0
271,206
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 51–78 m²
5 real estate properties 5
DELUXE ESTATE BUDVA complexDELUXE ESTATE represents the most relevant format of the European market - cozyapartments from 34 m2 with functional layout solutions.LocationOne of the most spectacular and convenient locations in the city of Budva.BUDVA is rightfully considered one of the most be…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0 – 55.6
187,719 – 216,196
Apartment 2 rooms
78.2
287,744
Developer
Deluxe estate Montenegro
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Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Show all Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$2,500
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Show all Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$125,815
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 88–115 m²
5 real estate properties 5
We present to your attention a new exciting residential complex located in the picturesque resort area of ​​Becici. This project is the embodiment of the dream of a home by the sea, offering most of the apartments with unrivaled sea views. Developed using advanced construction technologie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
114.7
400,404
Apartment 3 rooms
88.0
264,021 – 284,330
Agency
MD Realty
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Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Budva, Montenegro
from
$925,372
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in an elite village. Blizikuce, with incredible views of the sea and mountains Land area 403 m2 House area 231 m2 2 parking spaces Pool 7×5 m The house is built taking into account the seismological features of the country from high-quality materials The average re…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Show all Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from  52 to 112  square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in  a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Budva, Montenegro
from
$228,377
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
КВАРТИРЫ НА ПРОДАЖУ в ЦЕНТРЕ БУДВЫ? Расположение: Центр Будвы. До моря и Старого города: 5 минут пешком. Элитный жилой комплекс BUDVA CENTAR также расположен в непосредственной близости от туристических достопримечательностей (роскошные пляжи, рестораны, торговый комплекс TQ PLAZA…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Show all Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Budva, Montenegro
from
$117,467
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Sale in a new completed house, suburb of Budva Lastva6 apartments of 79 m2,3 bedrooms and living room with 2 bathrooms and a swimming poolNearby shops, Technomax, gas stationShopping mall 10 minutesThe 3 percent tax is paid by the buyer!Price 107,500 euros
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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