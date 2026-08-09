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New buildings for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

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Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Show all Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$863,089
Finishing options Finished
Buy with cryptocurrency — apartments in Porto Montenegro The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle. The Synchro district is becoming the center of Tivat with a new five-star hotel, beach club with pool and lagoon…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
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Residential complex A Star Serenity
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$152,267
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 32–135 m²
3 real estate properties 3
🏊‍♂️ On the territory: • large swimming pool of about 200 m² • gated landscaped area with greenery • modern children’s playground • peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation 🌊 Location advantages: • only 300 meters from the sea • 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.5
167,028
Apartment 2 rooms
134.7
334,055
Studio apartment
31.8
150,198
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Show all Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$1,65M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Area 195–235 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a padel court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 12 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The land plots are generous. The location of t…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
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English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Residential complex Portofino Village
Residential complex Portofino Village
Residential complex Portofino Village
Residential complex Portofino Village
Residential complex Portofino Village
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Residential complex Portofino Village
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$730,166
The year of construction 2027
Area 158–226 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Portofino Village — a premium residential complex in Herceg Novi Portofino Village is a gated residential complex in Herceg Novi, located in the Boka Bay area, approximately 300 meters from the sea and next to Porto Novi. The project combines modern villas, apartments, and penthouses with pa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
158.3 – 225.5
731,916 – 1,17M
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Show all Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$1,16M
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 207 m²
1 real estate property 1
The gated villa complex above the Portonovi project in Kumbor is a modern and luxurious residential complex with panoramic views of the bay and wide set of own amenities. The complex consists of 3 construction phases, which include 200+ luxury villas, each divided into 2 townhouses. The pr…
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VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Show all Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$407,160
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for sale in a new complex in the best location of the Herceg Novi Riviera, 150 meters from the sea and the Portonovi project. Magnificent views of the sea surrounded by untouched nature, round-the-clock security, and complex infrastructure will make your stay comfortable and unfor…
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VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Show all Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$734,932
Number of floors 2
Area 165 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new villa complex in a modern style surrounded by an olive grove in the suburbs of the city of Herceg Novi. A total of 8 3-bedroom villas are available for sale, ranging from 165 m2 of internal space. The complex is situated in a quiet and green area, just three kilometers from the c…
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VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
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Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Trebesin, Montenegro
from
$132,611
The year of construction 2021
Area 43–53 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0 – 53.0
137,552 – 172,229
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
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Residential complex Astar Marina
Meljine, Montenegro
from
$299,691
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
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Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$750,771
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 5
Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool. A brand new premium residential complex in the picturesque town of Djenovici on the Herceg Novi riviera. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of the sea, mountains and the exclusive Portonovi project. On the gated terri…
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VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Riverside
Residential complex Riverside
Residential complex Riverside
Residential complex Riverside
Residential complex Riverside
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Residential complex Riverside
Vojvode Luke Vukalovica, Montenegro
from
$280,226
The year of construction 2024
Area 100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Riverside is a residential complex in the Igalo area, next to the coast of Herceg Novi and the Adriatic Sea promenade. The project is located near the sea and next to the Dr. Simo Milošević Institute — one of the most famous medical and rehabilitation centers in Montenegro. Due to its locati…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
418,888
Agency
MD Realty
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Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Show all Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$2,09M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro Total Area: 179 m² (110 m² interior + 69 m² terraces) Bedrooms: 2 (expandable to 4) Bathrooms: 2 Price per m²: €10,027/m² Experience elevated coastal living in the prestigious Thea Building at Boka Place, Po…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
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