Apartment in a new building MON-101 Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do

About Deluxe Estate Resort Project
Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do, the most elite district of Budva, Montenegro. Set across 2,880 m², this five-story development offers premium design, cutting-edge technology, and panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea — just 500 meters from the beach. It’s a prime property for sale in Montenegro, ideal for those seeking high-end coastal living.
Key Points
500 meters from the beach.
45 luxury apartments across 5 floors
Prime sea-view location in Budva’s most exclusive district
Delivery date: December 2026
Smart home systems and premium interior options
Developed with advanced European construction technologies
Available Unit Types in Deluxe Estate Resort
Modern sea-view residences designed for comfort, smart living, and Mediterranean elegance:
1-Bedroom Apartment
2-Bedroom Apartment
Location Highlights
Ideally positioned in Budva’s prestigious Babin Do district
500 m to the beach and seafront promenade
Surrounded by luxury hotels, restaurants, designer shops, and nightlife
2 hours or less from major European capitals by air
Near Old Town Budva, Sveti Stefan, and Petrovac
Deluxe Estate Resort Facilities
Deluxe Estate Resort combines luxury, comfort, and smart living in one of the Adriatic’s most desirable coastal hubs
Swimming pool with sea views
Underground parking (50 spaces)
Air conditioning and partially heated floors
Panoramic windows and modern landscaping
Elevator access (2) and smart security systems
Video surveillance and access control
Entertainment zone, smart lighting, and high-end finishes
Professional property management and concierge services
Apartment cleaning, maintenance, nanny, and pet care services available
Deluxe Estate Resort Payment Options
Invest from €137,000 with a 30% down payment and the balance payable in interest-free installments over 3 years. Secure your property today and benefit from up to 30% profit potential by completion in December 2026.
About DevoDirect
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.