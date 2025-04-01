  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building MON-101 Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do

Apartment in a new building MON-101 Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do

Budva, Montenegro
$208,700
$61/m²
13
ID: 27203
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About Deluxe Estate Resort Project

Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do, the most elite district of Budva, Montenegro. Set across 2,880 m², this five-story development offers premium design, cutting-edge technology, and panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea — just 500 meters from the beach. It’s a prime property for sale in Montenegro, ideal for those seeking high-end coastal living.

Key Points

  • 500 meters from the beach.

  • 45 luxury apartments across 5 floors

  • Prime sea-view location in Budva’s most exclusive district

  • Delivery date: December 2026

  • Smart home systems and premium interior options

  • Developed with advanced European construction technologies

 

Available Unit Types in Deluxe Estate Resort

Modern sea-view residences designed for comfort, smart living, and Mediterranean elegance:

  • 1-Bedroom Apartment

  • 2-Bedroom Apartment

 

Location Highlights

Ideally positioned in Budva’s prestigious Babin Do district

  • 500 m to the beach and seafront promenade

  • Surrounded by luxury hotels, restaurants, designer shops, and nightlife

  • 2 hours or less from major European capitals by air

  • Near Old Town Budva, Sveti Stefan, and Petrovac

 

Deluxe Estate Resort Facilities

Deluxe Estate Resort combines luxury, comfort, and smart living in one of the Adriatic’s most desirable coastal hubs

  • Swimming pool with sea views

  • Underground parking (50 spaces)

  • Air conditioning and partially heated floors

  • Panoramic windows and modern landscaping

  • Elevator access (2) and smart security systems

  • Video surveillance and access control

  • Entertainment zone, smart lighting, and high-end finishes

  • Professional property management and concierge services

  • Apartment cleaning, maintenance, nanny, and pet care services available

 

Deluxe Estate Resort Payment Options

Invest from €137,000 with a 30% down payment and the balance payable in interest-free installments over 3 years. Secure your property today and benefit from up to 30% profit potential by completion in December 2026.

 

About DevoDirect 

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², USD 3,938
Apartment price, USD 208,700
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 78.0
Price per m², USD 4,017
Apartment price, USD 313,326

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro

Apartment in a new building MON-101 Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do
Budva, Montenegro
from
$208,700
