Apartment in a new building MON-101 Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do

About Deluxe Estate Resort Project

Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do, the most elite district of Budva, Montenegro. Set across 2,880 m², this five-story development offers premium design, cutting-edge technology, and panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea — just 500 meters from the beach. It’s a prime property for sale in Montenegro, ideal for those seeking high-end coastal living.

Key Points

500 meters from the beach.

45 luxury apartments across 5 floors

Prime sea-view location in Budva’s most exclusive district

Delivery date: December 2026

Smart home systems and premium interior options

Developed with advanced European construction technologies

Available Unit Types in Deluxe Estate Resort

Modern sea-view residences designed for comfort, smart living, and Mediterranean elegance:

1-Bedroom Apartment

2-Bedroom Apartment

Location Highlights

Ideally positioned in Budva’s prestigious Babin Do district

500 m to the beach and seafront promenade

Surrounded by luxury hotels, restaurants, designer shops, and nightlife

2 hours or less from major European capitals by air

Near Old Town Budva, Sveti Stefan, and Petrovac

Deluxe Estate Resort Facilities

Deluxe Estate Resort combines luxury, comfort, and smart living in one of the Adriatic’s most desirable coastal hubs

Swimming pool with sea views

Underground parking (50 spaces)

Air conditioning and partially heated floors

Panoramic windows and modern landscaping

Elevator access (2) and smart security systems

Video surveillance and access control

Entertainment zone, smart lighting, and high-end finishes

Professional property management and concierge services

Apartment cleaning, maintenance, nanny, and pet care services available

Deluxe Estate Resort Payment Options

Invest from €137,000 with a 30% down payment and the balance payable in interest-free installments over 3 years. Secure your property today and benefit from up to 30% profit potential by completion in December 2026.

About DevoDirect

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.