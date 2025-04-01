Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva

  1. Realting.com
Apartments in a new complex in Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$159,328
13
ID: 27294
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2631
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2026
    2026
  • Number of floors
    5
    5

About the complex

Apartments in a new complex in Budva.

A modern residential complex located in the quiet and green Babin Do area of Budva, offering picturesque mountain landscapes and sea views. Its unique location in the upper part of the city ensures both privacy and tranquility, along with panoramic views of the coastline. The complex will be developed in three phases.

The building belongs to the first phase of construction (Block F) and is already underway — completion is scheduled for late 2026. The buildings are arranged in terraced levels along the slope, one above the other, ensuring excellent sunlight exposure and unobstructed views even from the lower floors.

 

Complex Advantages:
• Quiet area with natural landscape and fresh sea air
• Sea and mountain views from most apartments
• Modern architecture and well-thought-out zoning
• Residential area of phase 1 – 5,655 m², total area of the complex – around 30,000 m²
• Building height – 4 to 5 floors, with penthouses on the top levels
• Underground parking and additional guest parking on-site
• Elevators in each building
• Gated and secured territory.

 

Features:
• Apartments delivered with interior finishing
• Ergonomic layouts
• High-quality construction materials
• Infrastructure designed for comfortable living and high safety standards.

 

This project is an excellent opportunity to acquire property in a developing area of Budva, with strong growth potential and convenient access to the city’s infrastructure and the coastline.

The following apartments are available in the building: a one-bedroom apartment, a two-bedroom apartment, and a penthouse.

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro

