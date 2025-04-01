  1. Realting.com
Residential complex MOVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY

Risan, Montenegro
$468,402
30
ID: 26337
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Risan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Premium class
    2025
    Finished
    3

About the complex

MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury property but a part of the legendary Mövenpick hotel brand, which is part of the globally renowned Accor group.

You will gain access to an unparalleled level of service, world-class amenities, and exclusive privileges available only to residents.

A collection of sixty-six spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom freehold beachfront residences, idyllically positioned on the sandy shores of the world-renowned, UNESCO-protected Kotor Bay.

 

The new Mövenpick resort will usher in a new level of luxury living, offering privileged access to 5* services, world-class amenities, and gastronomic dining.


With the ﬁnest Swiss hospitality in one of the most beautiful settings in Montenegro, residents will enjoy an exceptional environment for a dynamic and healthy lifestyle.


Key features:

- Prime beachfront location

- 5* Mövenpick hotel

- Spa and ﬁtness centre with indoor inﬁnity pool, gym, yoga space, vitamin bar, and gourmet food counter

- Spectacular panoramic bay and mountain views

- UNESCO-protected area of outstanding natural beauty

- Sandy beach & beach bar

- Swimming pool

- Kids’ pool, kids’ club

 -Workspace with meeting facilities

- Private jetty

- Extensive range of dining options including rooftop and beachside restaurants

- Retail zone includes a hairdresser, gift shop, marine store, patisserie, and Confectionary Corner

- Many sporting and cultural experiences

- 24/7 concierge and security

- Exclusive homeowner beneﬁts

- Platinum membership to Accor Live Limitless

- Managed rental programme available

- Premium fittings and furnishings

 


Destined to rank among the Adriatic region’s leading sustainable luxury resorts, Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Teuta Kotor Bay has been created using elegant Mediterranean-inspired design, cutting-edge technology, and wide-ranging ecological innovations. The resort’s distinctive architecture enables an impeccable contemporary lifestyle that blends seamlessly with Montenegrin tradition.


The resort’s name pays homage to the legendary Queen Teuta of the Illyrian Ardiaei tribe, who chose Risan as the perfect location to build her summer palace.

 

Bright and spacious residences (ranging from 50 sq.m. to 230 sq.m.) feature elegantly designed living areas with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows that maximize natural light and offer breathtaking views of the Bay of Kotor.

 

PENTHOUSES
Four stunning penthouses with three bedrooms boast bright and spacious interiors, private terraces, a large rooftop garden, a patio, a swimming pool, and a sun deck.


RESIDENCE OWNER BENEFITS
Movenpick Residences Teuta Kotor Bay owners are eligible to participate in the Accor Owner Benefits Program, rewarding them with VVIP status in Accor hotels around the world.

 


Global Ownership Benefits include:


- Platinum membership status to ALL (Accor Live Limitless), Accor’s acclaimed lifestyle and loyalty programme that provides upgrades, preferential rates, and other benefits at participating Accor hotels around the world.


- VIP reservation desk offering travel planning support across Accor’s global network of hotels, resorts and related hospitality offerings.


- Automatic upgrades on arrival across more than 4000 hotels and resorts worldwide (subject to availability)


- 20% off the best available rate worldwide at participating Accor hotels and resorts


- On-site benefits and privileges

 


Limited offer! Get your residence now!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², USD 8,838
Apartment price, USD 468,402
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 131.0
Price per m², USD 9,863
Apartment price, USD 1,29M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 288.3
Price per m², USD 9,990
Apartment price, USD 2,88M

Location on the map

Risan, Montenegro

Ask all your questions
Leave a request Show contacts
