Residential complex with a seafront swimming pool in Igalo

New modern residential complex with a swimming pool and its own infrastructure in Igalo, 300 meters from the sea.

The complex is conveniently located in a quiet location, just a 5-minute walk from the sandy beach and 7 km. long promenade, one of the most picturesque in Montenegro, which has become the centre of tourist life, with a variety of restaurants, shops and bars.

The concept of the complex is to provide you with the most relaxed and comfortable life surrounded by the magnificent nature of Montenegro. Low-rise buildings nurture the cozy atmosphere. Every building is equipped with the A-class KONE elevators. Residential complex offers 20 apartments with choices between one-bedroom, two-bedroom apartments. Apartments are sold with finished interior and installed sanitary wares. Fully furnished apartments are also available at extra charge. Top-quality finishing includes ceramic tiles from Italy in lavatories, parquet flooring in living rooms and bedrooms. Premium sanitary wares (Germany) and LG Air Conditioning. Windows are made from wood and aluminium for effective soundproofing and to maintain a comfortable microclimate at any season. Internet, satellite TV, and IP telephony are connected. All apartments have spacious terraces with mobile shutters.

The area of the complex is 6 300 sq.m. which allowed us to create the infrastructure on the territory for a joyful and varied stay and relaxation. The surface of the site and surroundings is flat, with a slight and almost invisible slope.

The complex has an outdoor heated pool with a children’s area. A restaurant with Mediterranean cuisine, barbecue, children’s playground, laundry room, underground parking, a private pier with a boat for sea trips and a complimentary boat service from the airport to the residence.

To maintain health & beauty there are an equipped gym and medical-cosmetology cabinets for various treatments. The management & service company is always available and will promptly take care of you in case of any requests or issues. For the safety of the residents a 24/7 security is provided, supplied with modern equipment.

A cozy coastal city Herceg Novi with developed infrastructure, surrounded by forested mountains is an ideal place for a quiet and comfortable living or seasonal relaxation.The city is located at the bay that has preserved its natural beauty and purity, on the coast of the unbelievably clear Adriatic Sea, which is considered to be the least polluting and environmentally friendly city in the Mediterranean area.The air here is soft, full of aromas of pine needles. The beach season lasts about 6 months, the average monthly temperature of air and water is +23-26°С. About 300 sunny days a year. Great place for sea trips, beach vacations, and water activities. From the complex to the airport of Tivat – 29 km., to the airpor t of Dubrovnik – 24 km.

Nearby the residential complex there is a world-famous Clinique “Igalo Institute” with unique treatment programs and healing mud baths.