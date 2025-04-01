  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences

Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$347,147
;
18
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27283
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2306
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Tivat Hotel & Residences marks the beginning of a new chapter for the former 1970’s Tivat Hotel – honouring the original site heritage, this symbolic hotel complex, named after the town itself, is stationed on the same plot in the heart of Seljanovo, just a stone’s throw away from the coastline and bustling Adriatic Highway.

 

Paying homage to the original Hotel Tivat, this new and improved, luxury five-star hotel with an underground access link, making ‘the hotel home’ a way of life.

 

With a grand total of 33 branded residences, the two residential blocks are serviced by joint amenities, a rooftop pool and bar, restaurant, health spa and fitness facilities. With centralised Hotel and Rental Management schemes in place, owners can leave their property in capable hands when not in use.

 

Open all year round, the complex comes complete with an on-site cafeteria, children’s playground and landscaped park, catering for all seasons, while beaches are the summer highlight.

 

Branded Residences


• All branded residences are part of the Citizenship by Investment Programme
• A total of 33 branded residences for sale
• Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available
• Park, sea and mountain views
• Ready-to-move in properties with furniture package options
• Urban design with mediterranean undertones
• Secure underground parking
• Concierge and 24-hour security

 

PARKSIDE APARTMENTS

Incorporated as part of the new neighborhood these serviced luxury residences offer buyers property for sale, with access to the complex park, playground, and cafeteria, as well the short 5-minute walk to the beach.


• A total of 44 serviced apartments for sale
• All apartments are part of the Citizenship by Investment Programme
• 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom configurations
• Premium interior finishes with climate control
• Furniture packages available
• Residents-only rooftop pool
• Exceptional views of city, park and waterfront
• Access to communal complex amenities
• Dedicated parking
 

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$122,293
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$613,294
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$82,698
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$463,891
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$347,147
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$134,235
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
New residential complex "PIETRA RESIDENCE" in the quiet district of Budva - Podkošljun, just a 4-minute drive from the beach and promenade. Available for sale: • 1-bedroom apartments, 41–43 m², starting at €116,004 • 2-bedroom apartments, 57–77 m², starting at €169,537. Project f…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 53–67 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Можно купить в ипотеку !! Внимание! Квартиры в этом комплексе можно купить в ипотеку (для граждан России и нерезидентов Черногории тоже есть программы). Преимущества покупки сейчас: - Близкая сдача дома - конец 2023 года - Черногория – готовиться ко вступлению в ЕС в 2025 го…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential complex with pool in Kumbor
Residential complex with pool in Kumbor
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$142,874
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 43–76 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new modern residential complex in the picturesque village of Kumbor, just 6 km from the city of Herceg Novi. The distance to the sea is only 300 m, and the luxurious Portonovi resort is just 800 m away. Advantages of this offer: • Stunning sea views – each apartment offers breathtaking…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications