Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences

Tivat Hotel & Residences marks the beginning of a new chapter for the former 1970’s Tivat Hotel – honouring the original site heritage, this symbolic hotel complex, named after the town itself, is stationed on the same plot in the heart of Seljanovo, just a stone’s throw away from the coastline and bustling Adriatic Highway.

Paying homage to the original Hotel Tivat, this new and improved, luxury five-star hotel with an underground access link, making ‘the hotel home’ a way of life.

With a grand total of 33 branded residences, the two residential blocks are serviced by joint amenities, a rooftop pool and bar, restaurant, health spa and fitness facilities. With centralised Hotel and Rental Management schemes in place, owners can leave their property in capable hands when not in use.

Open all year round, the complex comes complete with an on-site cafeteria, children’s playground and landscaped park, catering for all seasons, while beaches are the summer highlight.

Branded Residences



• All branded residences are part of the Citizenship by Investment Programme

• A total of 33 branded residences for sale

• Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available

• Park, sea and mountain views

• Ready-to-move in properties with furniture package options

• Urban design with mediterranean undertones

• Secure underground parking

• Concierge and 24-hour security

PARKSIDE APARTMENTS

Incorporated as part of the new neighborhood these serviced luxury residences offer buyers property for sale, with access to the complex park, playground, and cafeteria, as well the short 5-minute walk to the beach.



• A total of 44 serviced apartments for sale

• All apartments are part of the Citizenship by Investment Programme

• 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom configurations

• Premium interior finishes with climate control

• Furniture packages available

• Residents-only rooftop pool

• Exceptional views of city, park and waterfront

• Access to communal complex amenities

• Dedicated parking

