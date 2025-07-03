  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor

New buildings for sale in Kotor

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex
Residential complex
Dobrota, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Facilities:New residential complex designed to provide luxury comfortholiday homes in a beautiful atmosphere. Guarantee of high qualityThe materials and content that distinguish it from its competitors, namely: Garage. Video surveillance. Apartment maintenance. Outdoor pool. Indoor health an…
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
On the map
Realting.com
Go