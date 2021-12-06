  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Emerald Residence

Emerald Residence

Sustas, Montenegro
from
€56,650
;
13
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The creators of the residential complex "Emerald Residence" are convinced that living in Montenegro today according to the principle "My Home is my Fortress" is not modern.
People want new, more harmonious relationships both with nature and among themselves. To do this, we take the space of the apartment outside its walls, realizing the concept of “harmonious living with nature near the city center”.
Just imagine: your residential complex has a green lawn with a rose garden. Being in harmony with nature can lead you to a more harmonious relationship with yourself and with your environment.

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
Number of floors
Number of floors
11
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 57.1
Price per m², EUR 2,450 – 2,452
Apartment price, EUR 139,895
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 72.0 – 73.5
Price per m², EUR 2,065 – 2,350
Apartment price, EUR 150,318 – 172,608
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 140.3
Price per m², EUR 1,656
Apartment price, EUR 255,956
New building location
Sustas, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Kaskad
Becici, Montenegro
from
€74,800
Apartment building SkyLine Resort
Becici, Montenegro
from
€124,428
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€270,000
Residential complex K-Residence
Bar, Montenegro
from
€111,320
Residential complex Green Mill
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€104,562
You are viewing
Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
€56,650
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Igalo, Montenegro
from
€94,072
Number of floors 4
< p > Live Apartment Complex „ River Side ”in Igalo. The complex is in the internal finishing work stage. Launch is scheduled for 2022 < p > Apartment variants for sale: < ul > < li > One-room apartments with an area of 39 – 93 m2 from 87,500 euros. < li > Two-bedroom apartment with an area of 67 - 116 m2, for a price of 148,450 euros.
Agency
eNovogradnja
Leave a request
Residential quarter Kaskad
Residential quarter Kaskad
Becici, Montenegro
from
€74,800
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 6
Area 55 m²
1 property 1
Agency
eNovogradnja
Leave a request
Apartment building Aura Budva
Apartment building Aura Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€168,350
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 5
Area 90 m²
1 property 1
New AURA apartment building A new historical project in an excellent place New house in an excellent location, only 450 meters from the sea. The house has only 5 floors, there are no more than 3 apartments on each floor. Studio apartments, one or three bedroom apartments are sold between 30 m2 and 91 m2 and cost between 56536 and 159075 euros. The apartments have weather equipment. In front of the complex there are parking spaces for the residents of the house. All the necessary infrastructure is located near the house. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021
Agency
eNovogradnja
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go