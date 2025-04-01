Tourist complex

Aura Complex – Modern residential complex in Budva surrounded by nature and near the beach of Yaz

Aura Complex is a new residential project in Budva, located at the foot of the hill of Budvansk Lastva, in one of the most attractive areas of the coast. The complex consists of six buildings (C-H), harmoniously blended into the natural environment, which creates a rare combination of silence, coziness and proximity to the main objects of urban and tourist infrastructure.

The location of the complex is unique: surrounded by greenery and at the same time just a few minutes drive from the center of Budva, the Old Town, yacht marina, restaurants and shops. The famous Yaz beach, one of the most beautiful on the whole coast of Montenegro, is only 7 minutes away. This makes Aura Complex ideal for both permanent residency and rental or investment purposes.

The project is part of the large-scale residential complex Aura Vittalis, which also includes villas, sports and recreational areas, as well as other residential and commercial buildings. Aura Complex is the centerpiece of this project, surrounded by exclusive villas and other residential buildings, which further enhances its status and appeal.

The buildings of the complex are made in low-rise buildings with underground garages, a basement floor and two above-ground levels. The architecture combines modern building standards and elements of Mediterranean style, using natural stone, wood and quality Baumit facade materials, ensuring durability, aesthetics and energy efficiency.

The apartments are designed with an emphasis on comfort, functionality and privacy. Thoughtful layouts, spacious terraces, a large amount of natural light and high-quality noise and thermal insulation create conditions for a comfortable life at any time of the year. Each apartment has modern heating and cooling systems.

The complex provides landscaped parking, green areas, as well as proximity to all the amenities of Aura Vittalis: sports zones, places for walking and recreation.

Aura Complex is an ideal place for those who want to live by the sea in peace and greenery, without giving up the comforts of urban life.

Currently, Aura Complex offers apartments of various formats, suitable for both personal and investment purposes. On sale there are studio apartments of 29 m2, 34 m2 and 39 m2, ideal for rent or recreation. For those who prefer more space, one-bedroom apartments of 52 m2 are offered, as well as two-bedroom apartments of 88 m2, providing comfortable accommodation for families or long stays.

All apartments are made using modern building materials, with a thoughtful layout and high-quality finish, and also have access to spacious terraces, which offer picturesque views of the green hills of Budva Lastva and the surrounding nature.

The completion of the Aura Complex is scheduled for July 1, 2027. By this time, all construction and finishing work will be fully completed, and tenants will be able to enter the finished apartments with a high level of comfort, thoughtful architecture and modern engineering solutions.