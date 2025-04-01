  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Lastva Grbaljska
  4. Tourist complex

Tourist complex

Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
from
$90,542
from
$3,018/m²
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27000
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Lastva Grbaljska

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Aura Complex – Modern residential complex in Budva surrounded by nature and near the beach of Yaz

Aura Complex is a new residential project in Budva, located at the foot of the hill of Budvansk Lastva, in one of the most attractive areas of the coast. The complex consists of six buildings (C-H), harmoniously blended into the natural environment, which creates a rare combination of silence, coziness and proximity to the main objects of urban and tourist infrastructure.

The location of the complex is unique: surrounded by greenery and at the same time just a few minutes drive from the center of Budva, the Old Town, yacht marina, restaurants and shops. The famous Yaz beach, one of the most beautiful on the whole coast of Montenegro, is only 7 minutes away. This makes Aura Complex ideal for both permanent residency and rental or investment purposes.

The project is part of the large-scale residential complex Aura Vittalis, which also includes villas, sports and recreational areas, as well as other residential and commercial buildings. Aura Complex is the centerpiece of this project, surrounded by exclusive villas and other residential buildings, which further enhances its status and appeal.

The buildings of the complex are made in low-rise buildings with underground garages, a basement floor and two above-ground levels. The architecture combines modern building standards and elements of Mediterranean style, using natural stone, wood and quality Baumit facade materials, ensuring durability, aesthetics and energy efficiency.

The apartments are designed with an emphasis on comfort, functionality and privacy. Thoughtful layouts, spacious terraces, a large amount of natural light and high-quality noise and thermal insulation create conditions for a comfortable life at any time of the year. Each apartment has modern heating and cooling systems.

The complex provides landscaped parking, green areas, as well as proximity to all the amenities of Aura Vittalis: sports zones, places for walking and recreation.

Aura Complex is an ideal place for those who want to live by the sea in peace and greenery, without giving up the comforts of urban life.

Currently, Aura Complex offers apartments of various formats, suitable for both personal and investment purposes. On sale there are studio apartments of 29 m2, 34 m2 and 39 m2, ideal for rent or recreation. For those who prefer more space, one-bedroom apartments of 52 m2 are offered, as well as two-bedroom apartments of 88 m2, providing comfortable accommodation for families or long stays.

All apartments are made using modern building materials, with a thoughtful layout and high-quality finish, and also have access to spacious terraces, which offer picturesque views of the green hills of Budva Lastva and the surrounding nature.

The completion of the Aura Complex is scheduled for July 1, 2027. By this time, all construction and finishing work will be fully completed, and tenants will be able to enter the finished apartments with a high level of comfort, thoughtful architecture and modern engineering solutions.

Location on the map

Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
11.04.2020
Everything you have to know about getting Montenegro citizenship from the MD Realty real estate agency
17.02.2020
The sea, the mountains, a square meter starting from €1000, and a residence permit when buying a property. Why one should take Montenegro into consideration
All news
Similar complexes
Tourist complex Zhiloy kompleks v Bechichi
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$192,931
Tourist complex s apartamentami v Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$113,355
You are viewing
Tourist complex
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
from
$90,542
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Tourist complex s apartamentami v Becici
Tourist complex s apartamentami v Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$113,355
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Modern residential complex in Becici with sea views and own infrastructureOn sale is a new residential property in the prestigious area of Becici, just a few minutes from the sea. The complex is distinguished by a well-thought-out architecture, high quality of construction and the availabili…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Tourist complex Zhiloy kompleks v Bechichi
Tourist complex Zhiloy kompleks v Bechichi
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$192,931
Number of floors 6
from 07/01/2024 to 07/07/2024 – 10% discount! SUPER PROMOTION Welcome to our unique residential complex in Becici! Situated on the slope of a picturesque hill, in an ecologically clean area, our complex offers the ideal combination of tranquility and comfort. Here you can enjoy stunning v…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications