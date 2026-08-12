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New buildings for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

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Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Show all Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$175,806
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 28–51 m²
25 real estate properties 25
Crowne Plaza Kolašin: Your Asset in Montenegro, Managed by a Global Brand, with a guaranteed income of 8% per year in euros from the moment of PURCHASE 🏔️ Prime Location – The Heart of Kolašin A modern 4-star hotel (total area of 11,368 m²) located in the center of the main mountain & we…
Developer
Mereha Developments
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Show all Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$824,014
Number of floors 2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popular ski resort of Kolasin. It is here that the new ski centers 'Kolašin 1450' and 'Kolašin 1600' are situated, connected by a cable car. In 'Kolašin 1450', skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 7 slopes of vary…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Show all Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$173,587
The year of construction 2027
Area 41–51 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Crowne Plaza Kolašin is a premium resort hotel managed by an international brand, located in the heart of Kolašin. The project is being developed as a modern mountain wellness resort, focused on year-round recreation, wellness tourism, and investment property ownership in a condo-hotel forma…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.5
275,969
Established business
50.9
346,783
Agency
MD Realty
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TekceTekce
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Show all Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$483,975
VAT
Finishing options Finished
BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income. Mountain Retreat by Dukley — your mountain home that generates income. The northern region of Montenegro is a priority of the government development program, ensuring year-round tourist flow. By investing …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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