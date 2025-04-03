  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Andrijevica Municipality

New buildings for sale in Andrijevica Municipality

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$463,891
Finishing options Finished
Area 35–76 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Project Description: Kolasin Valleys is turning a new page in the world of hotel business and investments in the mountainous region of Montenegro. This all-season project features 23 high-class hotels…
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
On the map
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go