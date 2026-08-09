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New buildings for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

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Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Show all Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$406,695
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 47–81 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in a Premium Residential Complex in a New District of Tivat under Radisson Blu Management!   The complex is designed according to international 5-star hotel standards. It consists of two separate buildings and includes 33 branded residences. Each building is equipped with a …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
411,390
Apartment 2 rooms
81.0
713,850
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Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$115,160
The year of construction 2026
Area 53–124 m²
4 real estate properties 4
A new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center of Tivat, 400 meters from Porto Montenegro. This is the perfect place for those who want to live in the city of Tivat with its infrastructure and cultural life, while being in a peaceful and green area. Within walking di…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0 – 88.0
280,017 – 410,691
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0 – 124.0
370,061 – 569,916
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Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Show all Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$205,984
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 50–81 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new multifunctional complex is located in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat, on flat ground. The distance to the sea and promenade is only 550m, and to Porto-Montenegro it's 1.5km. The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and leisure activ…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
229,112
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0 – 81.0
283,970 – 416,490
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TekceTekce
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$881,695
Area 69–281 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New exclusive residential complex - the Dreams by Dukley is located in the immediate vicinity of Porto Montenegro.   It includes three apartment blocks and a rooftop swimming pool. Each building boasts luxurious apartments and spacious penthouses, designed perfectly with the highest qual…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
865,769
Apartment 2 rooms
116.0
1,94M
Apartment 3 rooms
281.0
4,05M
Commercial property
81.0 – 164.0
3,26M – 3,42M
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Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$312,902
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 56–102 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.   Archi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.0
317,923
Apartment 2 rooms
101.0 – 102.0
461,567 – 479,412
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Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$754,199
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 180 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new exclusive project of modern luxury villas in one of the most promising coastal areas — just 6 km from the center of Tivat, in the village of Kavac. This is a place where thoughtful design, high construction standards, and stunning panoramic views create a unique space for living and re…
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Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
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Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$593,292
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 47–243 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Premium complex in the center of Tivat. A modern premium residential and commercial complex located in the very heart of Tivat, just a few minutes from the renowned Porto Montenegro marina. The project is designed for those who appreciate a high standard of living, contemporary architectur…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0 – 73.0
601,068 – 866,925
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
1,32M
Apartment 3 rooms
171.0
2,20M
Apartment 5 rooms
243.0
4,57M
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Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Show all Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$340,175
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 70–131 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex by the sea in Tivat. A modern premium-class residential complex with sea views and direct beach access. This is an elite offering in one of the most picturesque areas of Tivat. Stylish architecture, breathtaking views of the Adriatic, high-end finishes, and an excellent…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0 – 83.0
340,990 – 396,705
Apartment 2 rooms
131.0
647,304
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Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Show all Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,70M
The year of construction 2027
Introducing Synchro Yards - the long-awaited new residential quarter of Porto Montenegro, designed for those who appreciate luxury, comfort, and inspiration. Located on the waterfront, right by the water, this area is intended to become the number one choice in popularity in Porto Monten…
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Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Show all Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$118,139
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Apartments in installments with a first payment of 50%.For sale 2-bedroom apartments, 51.19m2 with mountain views or sea views, NEXUS in Kavache (Tivat) in installments or for a full amount.New residential complex in Kavache (Tivat) modern house for 43 apartments, with a closed area.Addition…
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DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Residential complex Tivat Gardens
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Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$124,885
The year of construction 2026
1 real estate property 1
The "Tivat Gardens" complex is an elite gated residential complex designed in a modern architectural style. Located on a quiet plot near the Tivat city park and the prestigious Porto Montenegro marina, residents have access to both walking areas and high-level restaurants and bars. Through t…
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MD Realty
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Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
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Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$449,786
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 67–99 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Vero&Versa residences — premium apartments in the heart of Porto-Montenegro.   Vero&Versa Residences is a new premium residential project located in the very heart of Porto Montenegro, just steps from the sea, the yacht marina, shops, wellness center, cultural and entertainment venues, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.0
619,562
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0
960,553
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Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,626
The year of construction 2026
Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer! About the Complex: A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat. The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature …
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DOO MNG Built
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Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Предлагаю к покупке апартаменты в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в окружении соснового леса. В непосредственной близости расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному рас…
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Montenegro Intel city
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Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$163,012
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex in the very heart of Tivat’s picturesque suburb, just a few minutes’ drive from the town center. The complex consists of six unique buildings comprising 54 apartments ranging from 37 to 76 m², offering a wide variety of layouts suitable both for individual living …
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Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Show all Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$659,461
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 236–286 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Summer Special Offer!   A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Panoramic windows offer breathtaking…
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Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$398,638
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac. The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.   The following homes are available for sale: • Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m²…
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Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$787,883
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 99–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat. These unique apartments, designed for the most discerning buyers, feature private pools and are part of an exclusive project in a new district of Tivat. This is the second phase of a complex consisting of three sect…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0 – 134.0
787,168 – 1,10M
Apartment 3 rooms
140.0
894,204
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Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$195,870
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 42–76 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat. A modern premium-class residential complex located in one of the most scenic and comfortable areas of Tivat. This is a unique opportunity for those seeking a combination of comfort, quality, and prime location.   Gener…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.3
157,588
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
317,872
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Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Show all Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$114,562
Number of floors 6
Area 44–109 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0
177,662
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0 – 109.0
361,450 – 612,627
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Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Show all Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$236,791
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Tivat Apartments for Sale in an Exclusive Complex, just a few minutes’ walk from Porto Montenegro and the center of Tivat. Features: Views of the green Župa Park Modern architecture seamlessly integrated into nature Spacious, bright apartments with terraces …
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DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$183,045
The year of construction 2025
Area 44–72 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New residential building in the suburbs of Tivat, in the Kava area, just a few minutes' drive from the center of Tivat. The complex is located on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy views of the sea and the city. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the rooms, thanks to t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0
183,306
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
298,026
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Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$276,667
The year of construction 2028
1 real estate property 1
Boka Verde — a modern residential complex in Tivat Boka Verde is a new premium residential complex located in one of the most sought-after locations in Tivat, opposite Zupa Park and just a few minutes from the sea, the city center, and the Porto Montenegro yacht marina. The project is design…
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MD Realty
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Cottage village
Cottage village
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$6,42M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
New townhouses for sale in premium residential complex Lastva Park, Tivat.   Elite area Donja Lastva, surrounded by greenery and overlooking the sea and mountains   ?Area 154 to 204 m² 3 floors ?2,3 bedrooms ?4 bathrooms ?Kitchen ?Terrace with panoramic view ?Garage for 2…
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Montenegro Intel city
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Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$145,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Предлагаю купить квартиру в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в сосновом лесу. По соседству расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному расположению окон дома и использова…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
279,728
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$295,133
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A two-room apartment with an area of 67 square meters is for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the new picturesque area of Tivat Donja Lastva. The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-stor…
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Montenegro Intel city
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