Apart hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$821,787
;
11
ID: 27120
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 23930
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

About the complex

A new luxury 5 star hotel is located in Budva, Montenegro 10 meters from the sea. The hallmark of the complex is its exclusive location on the first line, panoramic windows overlooking the sea, and the presence of its own infrastructure.

In total, the hotel has 88 hotel rooms and apartments, as well as a further 66 apartments ranging from 83 m2 to 256 m2 available for purchase.
All rooms, apartments and penthouses meet the highest standards of a 5 star hotel.

The sea view suites have luxurious terraces with private pools and greenery, providing guests with a calm and serene atmosphere.
The hotel boasts a wide range of services and amenities that will make your stay unforgettable.

The hotel occupies the first to third floors of the building and offers a wide range of comfortable and stylish rooms.
Residential premises available for sale are located on the fourth to ninth floors. These carefully designed apartments are the perfect combination of luxury and functionality with stunning views of the surrounding area. The tenth floor is dedicated exclusively to penthouses with luxury amenities such as hot tubs and spacious terraces.

On the ground floor there are several shops and a side entrance to the hotel. In the central hall, overlooking the embankment, there is a cafe with stunning views of the sea.

The hotel has two entrances, one of which is conveniently located on the embankment, and the other from the boulevard. The main entrance, located in the convention center annex, provides easy access to various events and conferences. Thanks to its exceptional location and large influx of tourists, the hotel is an ideal destination for both tourists and business travelers. 

The hotel has two restaurants: one for breakfast with 218 seats and the other with 95 seats. The ground floor of the hotel is dedicated to a wellness center, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a fitness center and a spa. Guests can indulge in a variety of activities and treatments to rejuvenate their mind and body.

With its exceptional location, first-class amenities and luxurious accommodations, the hotel is the ideal destination for travelers looking for an unforgettable experience in Budva, Montenegro. Whether it's a family holiday or a business trip, the hotel's wide range of facilities and services will suit every need, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 87.2
Price per m², USD 12,969
Apartment price, USD 1,13M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 172.6
Price per m², USD 13,193
Apartment price, USD 2,28M

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro

