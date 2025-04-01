  1. Realting.com
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
$84,371
Last update: 12/11/2021

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Town
    Herceg Novi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel

About the complex

ADRIA MONTENEGRO is a modern low-rise Mediterranean-style town built on the Adriatic coast in the city's forest park area. Herceg Novi. The complex is located in a separate protected area. A mountain river flows along the border; crossing through it can be found in a forest that is not subject to development. The city infrastructure, the sea and the promenade are within walking distance. Three large adult pools and a children's pool are decorated by the complex. They pour clean water from the mountain river.

Around the pools there are areas and gazebos to relax, a barbecue area and a playground.

The total area of the complex is 4,500 square meters. There are 9 houses in the complex, while there is not a single repetitive design. Each apartment (except studios) has a free parking space. All apartments in the complex have panoramic sea views.

Apartment separation is included in its price. It is made of high quality ceramic and parquet, includes tile floor heating, double glazed windows with polished oak elements and energy-saving glass cladding, as well as equipment for bathrooms and lacquo; turnkey and raquo. All communications are displayed at the kitchen installation locations (the kitchen itself is not included in the price). In buildings where the decoration is not yet complete, it is possible to coordinate it with the client. The daily life of the complex is maintained and provided by the management company.

Its tasks include maintaining security, preserving the property of the complex and its inhabitants, maintaining the proper functioning of all technical systems, cleaning the territory, providing information and consulting services, and assisting in the layout of the apartments. The Management Company also provides additional paid services.

Our apartments are in demand of both personal residence and subsequent delivery: they have «excellent and raquo; and excellent reputation and comments on the main generating sites (reserve, airbnb). Often our clients live in the complex during the low season, and in the summer season they receive rental earnings, which can reach 4 to 7% per year.

Remember that you are not only buying square meters, but you are choosing a place and a lifestyle! Square meters are a useful application for this choice.

Location on the map

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
