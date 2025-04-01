  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential complex ParkSide Tivat

Residential complex ParkSide Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$115,727
;
11
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25321
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 24906
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery.


The apartments are designed to maximize natural light and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding nature.


The complex comprises 3 buildings, A, B, and C, which house 133 apartments, as well as commercial premises on the ground floor. There is a secure underground parking and storage rooms. All apartments feature high-quality finishes and sanitary ware, ensuring comfort and elegance. The upper floors of the buildings host luxurious three-bedroom penthouses with panoramic sea views. Spacious terraces with jacuzzis are perfect for outdoor relaxation. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the spacious rooms and offer unforgettable sea views.


Residents have a wide range of amenities on the premises:


- Large outdoor pool on the ground floor

- Rooftop pool in building B

- Children's playground

- Gym

- Shops, supermarket, and pharmacy

- Reception and CCTV system

 

The interior finishes include:

- Multi-split heating and cooling system in all rooms (A+) by Carrier

- French-made wooden flooring

- Aluminum double-glazed windows

- Italian ceramic tiles in the kitchens and bathrooms

- Laufen and Hansgrohe sanitary ware

Comprehensive furniture packages are available upon request.


All city infrastructure is nearby.


The developer provides 24/7 concierge services and property management services.
 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 57.2 – 109.0
Price per m², USD 4,365 – 5,588
Apartment price, USD 249,728 – 609,092
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 181.0
Price per m², USD 6,394
Apartment price, USD 1,16M

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex River Side
Provodina, Montenegro
from
$107,441
Residential complex Tivat Park
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$134,580
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$2,63M
Residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$152,318
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Pecurice, Montenegro
from
$103,336
You are viewing
Residential complex ParkSide Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$115,727
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$2,500
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$450,430
Finishing options Finished
Area 65–338 m²
13 real estate properties 13
Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex ter…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$463,891
Finishing options Finished
Area 35–76 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Project Description: Kolasin Valleys is turning a new page in the world of hotel business and investments in the mountainous region of Montenegro. This all-season project features 23 high-class hotels…
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications