  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Krasici
  4. Residential complex on the Lustica peninsula

Residential complex on the Lustica peninsula

Krasici, Montenegro
from
$523,126
;
8
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26535
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 22908
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Village
    Krasici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lustica peninsula in the village of Krasici. You can choose between two-level duplex apartments or one-level lofts with access to the pool. On the territory of the complex there is a private courtyard with a relaxation area and a huge swimming pool overlooking the bay. The distance to the yacht complex Porto-Montenegro is 13 km, to the project with golf courses Lustica Bay is 6 km, to Tivat airport is 13 km.

There are only 9 minimalist apartments and a villa available for purchase. This offer stands out for its contemporary cubic design, panoramic windows, 3.5 m ceiling height, and clever layouts with clean lines. The apartments come equipped with a built-in kitchen, installed air conditioning, a wireless WI-FI smart home system, heated floors, and Villeroy & Boch bathroom fixtures.

The complex’s perimeter is being watched on cameras. 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 157.0
Price per m², USD 3,554
Apartment price, USD 558,002
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 129.6
Price per m², USD 4,126
Apartment price, USD 534,751
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 328.0
Price per m², USD 6,380
Apartment price, USD 2,09M

Location on the map

Krasici, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$124,986
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
Residential complex Astar Marina
Meljine, Montenegro
from
$299,691
You are viewing
Residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$523,126
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex ParkSide Tivat
Residential complex ParkSide Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$115,727
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 57–181 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery. …
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$729,047
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 134 m²
1 real estate property 1
Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat. These unique apartments, designed for the most discerning buyers, feature private pools and are part of an exclusive project in a new district of Tivat. This is the second phase of a complex consisting of three sec…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Предлагаю к покупке апартаменты в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в окружении соснового леса. В непосредственной близости расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному рас…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications