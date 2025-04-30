  1. Realting.com
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
PARK Residence - это новый элитный многофункциональный комплекс. Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестиций. Комплекс состоит из 3 блоков: Блок А - состоит из различных типов жилых квартир. Блок В - с 1 по 5 этаж расположен 4-звездочный отель, с жилыми апартаментами - с 6-го по 8-й этаж. Бл…
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Квартиры в строящемся доме от надежного застройщика. Окончание строительства - декабрь 2024 года. Местоположение: г. Бар, Поле. К покупке доступны квартиры с 1 и 2 спальнями. В продаже 5 типов квартир. Квартиры с видом на город и горы. Площадь квартир от 40,16-72,93 м2. …
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Pecurice, Montenegro
from
$103,336
Area 42–112 m²
6 real estate objects 6
An SV apartment complex was built in the elite city, right next to the first sea line, in the area of the Bar Riviera. Luka. The city consists of four-star hotels, modern private villas and has its own bay with crystal clear water. Sea air, warm sun and water have a positive effect on health…
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Number of floors 11
Area 36–73 m²
6 real estate objects 6
The creators of the residential complex "Emerald Residence" are convinced that living in Montenegro today according to the principle "My Home is my Fortress" is not modern. People want new, more harmonious relationships both with nature and among themselves. To do this, we take the space of…
