Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
PARK Residence - это новый элитный многофункциональный комплекс.
Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестиций.
Комплекс состоит из 3 блоков:
Блок А - состоит из различных типов жилых квартир.
Блок В - с 1 по 5 этаж расположен 4-звездочный отель, с жилыми апартаментами - с 6-го
по 8-й этаж.
Бл…
Квартиры в строящемся доме от надежного застройщика.
Окончание строительства - декабрь 2024 года.
Местоположение: г. Бар, Поле.
К покупке доступны квартиры с 1 и 2 спальнями.
В продаже 5 типов квартир.
Квартиры с видом на город и горы.
Площадь квартир от 40,16-72,93 м2.
…
An SV apartment complex was built in the elite city, right next to the first sea line, in the area of the Bar Riviera. Luka. The city consists of four-star hotels, modern private villas and has its own bay with crystal clear water. Sea air, warm sun and water have a positive effect on health…
The creators of the residential complex "Emerald Residence" are convinced that living in Montenegro today according to the principle "My Home is my Fortress" is not modern.
People want new, more harmonious relationships both with nature and among themselves. To do this, we take the space of…