Residential complex with a swimming pool and SPA in Becici

Becici, Montenegro
$193,226
ID: 26448
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 22909
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Budva Municipality
  Village
    Becici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    7

About the complex

New residential complex with swimming pool and SPA in Becici. The building has 7 floors and 24 apartments with sea views, panoramic elevator, a swimming pool, a relaxation area, saunas, and an underground garage. Distance to the sea - 400 meters.

This unique residential complex features mesmerizing views of the sea, Sveti Stefan and the Budva Riviera. All apartments in the complex have panoramic sea views and are bright due to panoramic windows in all rooms. For sale are apartments from 41 m2 to 114 m2.

The apartments have an LG multi-split system in each room, as well as heated floors in bathrooms. Premium finishing materials of European producers are used in construction. Internet is connected through fiber optics, which ensures maximum speed and stability of the connection. 

In close proximity to the complex there is a great sandy beach that stretches for several kilometers along the seacoast. The promenade has numerous retails stores, café and restaurants. Resort town of Becici is located next to the main Montenegrin touristic city Budva with its various attractions, boutiques, restaurants and busy night life.

Through the links, you can find more detailed information about the two-bedroom apartment and the one-bedroom apartment all offered in this complex.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 41.0
Price per m², USD 5,166
Apartment price, USD 211,825
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 75.0
Price per m², USD 4,133
Apartment price, USD 309,989

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro

