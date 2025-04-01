Residential complex with a swimming pool and SPA in Becici

New residential complex with swimming pool and SPA in Becici. The building has 7 floors and 24 apartments with sea views, panoramic elevator, a swimming pool, a relaxation area, saunas, and an underground garage. Distance to the sea - 400 meters.

This unique residential complex features mesmerizing views of the sea, Sveti Stefan and the Budva Riviera. All apartments in the complex have panoramic sea views and are bright due to panoramic windows in all rooms. For sale are apartments from 41 m2 to 114 m2.

The apartments have an LG multi-split system in each room, as well as heated floors in bathrooms. Premium finishing materials of European producers are used in construction. Internet is connected through fiber optics, which ensures maximum speed and stability of the connection.

In close proximity to the complex there is a great sandy beach that stretches for several kilometers along the seacoast. The promenade has numerous retails stores, café and restaurants. Resort town of Becici is located next to the main Montenegrin touristic city Budva with its various attractions, boutiques, restaurants and busy night life.

Through the links, you can find more detailed information about the two-bedroom apartment and the one-bedroom apartment all offered in this complex.