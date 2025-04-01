Residential complex Lustica Bay

Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex territory is over 6 million square meters. It is the first genuine eco-friendly project in Montenegro, which strictly adheres to the LEED Silver Certificate standards.

The complex represents 35 km of captivating coastline, two bustling marinas destined to accommodate up to 170 yachts, an 18-hole golf course, wellness centers, chic cafes, shops and restaurants, 7 high class hotels, an incredible array of apartments (1200 units), villas and townhouses (500 units), schools, medical centers, thalassotherapy facilities, conference center, and other facilities. This presents a unique opportunity to own a bespoke property in the home of healthy, active living on the Montenegrin coast around the year.

The future complex is planned as a community which shall unite the international crowd from all over the world impassioned by golf, yachting, horse-riding, watersports, or simply looking for escape to elegant living in the untouched natural surrounding by the sea.

The future development's architecture and design, offered by world's leading architects will combine traditional and modern elements in order to create environment that is in harmony with the surrounding nature and traditional Mediterranean style.

First phase of construction including one-, two-, and three bedroom apartments, townhouses and villas is completed in 2016. All have been built using eco-friendly materials, natural stone and wood, with implementation of the latest developments in energy saving and nature protection.

Centrale is a new addition to the Luštica Bay resort, combining a tranquil retreat with all the perks of cosmopolitan life.

This new district is set to become Luštica Bay’s town centre and a flourishing residential neighbourhood. Built with the attention-to-detail, intelligent design and environmental care characteristic of Luštica Bay, it will bring something entirely new to the town. A cosmopolitan place that will be a new Montenegrin destination in its own right, Centrale will bring together all the needs of a town centre with the world-class facilities of Luštica Bay.

Centrale district will have more than 20,000 square metres of public spaces and leisure zones for about 95,000 square metres of residential space.

The site’s layout encourages vehicle-free transport, carved with interlinked sidewalks, trail systems and bicycle paths, complete with storage racks.

The layout of Centrale has been meticulously planned to allow easy connections to the rest of the Luštica Bay including its golf course, marinas and beaches, as well as surrounding towns in the area.

Welcome to the first golf resort with a 18-hole golf course in Montenegro - The Peaks Lustica Bay!

This unique place offers perfect conditions for golfers of all levels. Designed in collaboration with renowned designer Gary Player, The Peaks golf course impresses with its beauty, views of the azure sea, and harmonious integration into the surrounding nature. In this corner of tranquility and serenity, you will immerse yourself in the pristine nature of Montenegro.