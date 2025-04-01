  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Muo
  4. Residential complex Muo Kotor Bay

Residential complex Muo Kotor Bay

Muo, Montenegro
from
$228,263
16/05/2025
$228,263
12/03/2025
$157,765
;
5
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25320
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 25904
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 16/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Muo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Introducing a new residential complex in Muo, Bay of Kotor.
We are pleased to present a new residential complex in the cozy and tranquil village of Muo, Bay of Kotor. This region is renowned for its mild climate, centuries-old olive groves, and the crystal-clear waters of the bay. The complex is located just 50 meters from the sea, offering a unique atmosphere of seclusion and harmony with nature.


The complex consists of two modern buildings with panoramic windows and terraces, providing breathtaking views of the Old Town of Kotor and the Bay of Kotor. The courtyard features a relaxation area and a children's playground.


The historic center of Kotor is just a 10-minute walk away, where you can explore narrow stone streets, medieval fortress walls, charming squares, and the rich history preserved by UNESCO.

Available Apartment:
• 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment
• sizes: from 38 m² to 75 m²
• apartments are sold with high-quality finishing and built-in sanitary ware.

Buyers purchasing directly from the developer are exempt from paying taxes.
This residential complex is ideal for both comfortable family living and a profitable investment opportunity.
 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 55.0
Price per m², USD 4,501
Apartment price, USD 247,538
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 72.0
Price per m², USD 4,455
Apartment price, USD 320,773
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 106.0
Price per m², USD 4,481
Apartment price, USD 474,997

Location on the map

Muo, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex River Side
Provodina, Montenegro
from
$101,561
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$463,891
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$692,556
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$176,767
Residential complex
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$124,986
You are viewing
Residential complex Muo Kotor Bay
Muo, Montenegro
from
$228,263
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex . Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .    …
Developer
Kraft Construction
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$463,891
Finishing options Finished
Area 35–76 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Project Description: Kolasin Valleys is turning a new page in the world of hotel business and investments in the mountainous region of Montenegro. This all-season project features 23 high-class hotels…
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$164,636
The VUELO SOBRE BECICI complex (translated from Spanish as "flight over Becici") is located on the hillside of the Budva Riviera, in Becici in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. The distance from the city noise, as well as the abundance of vegetation, c…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications