Residential complex Muo Kotor Bay

Introducing a new residential complex in Muo, Bay of Kotor.

We are pleased to present a new residential complex in the cozy and tranquil village of Muo, Bay of Kotor. This region is renowned for its mild climate, centuries-old olive groves, and the crystal-clear waters of the bay. The complex is located just 50 meters from the sea, offering a unique atmosphere of seclusion and harmony with nature.



The complex consists of two modern buildings with panoramic windows and terraces, providing breathtaking views of the Old Town of Kotor and the Bay of Kotor. The courtyard features a relaxation area and a children's playground.



The historic center of Kotor is just a 10-minute walk away, where you can explore narrow stone streets, medieval fortress walls, charming squares, and the rich history preserved by UNESCO.

Available Apartment:

• 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment

• sizes: from 38 m² to 75 m²

• apartments are sold with high-quality finishing and built-in sanitary ware.

Buyers purchasing directly from the developer are exempt from paying taxes.

This residential complex is ideal for both comfortable family living and a profitable investment opportunity.

