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New buildings for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Tivat
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Donja Lastva
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Gornja Lastva
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Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Show all Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Modern residential complex on the Adriatic coastA new generation residential complex. The architecture of the project is harmoniously inscribed in the natural landscape, creating an atmosphere of calm and coziness. The morning here begins with the bright colors of dawn over the sea, and the …
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MD Realty
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
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Residential complex
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$159,841
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
In the picturesque area of Donja Lastva, located in the city of Tivat, it is planned to build an exclusive mini-city consisting of sixteen houses. This complex stands out for its excellent location, including its proximity to Porto Montenegro, as well as schools and kindergartens, making it …
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Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Show all Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,70M
The year of construction 2027
Introducing Synchro Yards - the long-awaited new residential quarter of Porto Montenegro, designed for those who appreciate luxury, comfort, and inspiration. Located on the waterfront, right by the water, this area is intended to become the number one choice in popularity in Porto Monten…
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Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
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Residence Opatovo
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$405,029
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
We are pleased to present to your attention an exclusive premium residential complex located in the picturesque suburb of Tivat, in Donja Lastva. Only 7 apartments in a closed protected area guarantee a high level of privacy and comfort.The advantages of the complex:Location: first coastline…
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MD Realty
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Residential complex Marina Village
Residential complex Marina Village
Residential complex Marina Village
Residential complex Marina Village
Residential complex Marina Village
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Residential complex Marina Village
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$455,489
The year of construction 2026
Area 37–417 m²
14 real estate properties 14
Marina Village — coastal district of Luštica Bay Marina Village — a coastal district within Luštica Bay, built around a modern yacht marina and seaside promenade. It is the first fully completed part of the Luštica Bay project, where a full-fledged infrastructure for living and recreation ha…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.3 – 75.7
456,558 – 1,04M
Apartment 2 rooms
79.7 – 115.5
1,04M – 1,44M
Apartment 3 rooms
107.5
1,96M
Apartment 4 rooms
234.5 – 416.5
2,49M – 5,21M
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Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Show all Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$778,607
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 3
Area 86–147 m²
4 real estate properties 4
New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay! The new collection of residences at The Peaks is located within Luštica Bay, one of the most prestigious resort destinations on the Adriatic coast. Positioned at the entrance to Montenegro’s first and only golf community, the developme…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
86.0
787,129
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0 – 147.0
1,22M – 1,96M
Apartment 3 rooms
129.0
1,64M
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Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$195,870
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 42–76 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat. A modern premium-class residential complex located in one of the most scenic and comfortable areas of Tivat. This is a unique opportunity for those seeking a combination of comfort, quality, and prime location.   Gener…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.3
157,581
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
317,857
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Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Show all Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$490,207
Number of floors 3
Area 101–138 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay. Discover a unique space where mornings begin with the sun rising over the sea, and days are filled with the peaceful silence of golf courses stretching to the horizon. Horizon is a secluded and prestigious residential area, located …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
101.0
1,32M
Apartment 3 rooms
138.0
2,01M
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Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Show all Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$1,00M
Number of floors 2
Welcome to the first golf resort with a 18-hole golf course in Montenegro - The Peaks Lustica Bay! This unique place offers perfect conditions for golfers of all levels. Designed in collaboration with renowned designer Gary Player, The Peaks golf course impresses with its beauty, views of …
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Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
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Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$118,139
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Apartments in installments with a first payment of 50%.For sale 2-bedroom apartments, 51.19m2 with mountain views or sea views, NEXUS in Kavache (Tivat) in installments or for a full amount.New residential complex in Kavache (Tivat) modern house for 43 apartments, with a closed area.Addition…
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DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Show all Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
Area 130–328 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lustica peninsula in the village of Krasici. You can choose between two-level duplex apartments or one-level lofts with access to the pool. On the territory of the complex there is a private courtyard wit…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
157.0
611,671
Apartment 2 rooms
129.6
585,664
Villa
328.0
1,50M
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Residential complex The Peaks
Residential complex The Peaks
Residential complex The Peaks
Residential complex The Peaks
Residential complex The Peaks
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Residential complex The Peaks
, Montenegro
from
$985,487
The year of construction 2029
3 real estate properties 3
The Peaks — the first golf residence in Montenegro The Peaks is the most prestigious and private district within the large-scale resort complex Luštica Bay on the Luštica peninsula, between the Adriatic Sea and the Bay of Kotor. The project is designed as a unique combination of luxury lifes…
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MD Realty
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Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
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Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$787,883
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 99–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat. These unique apartments, designed for the most discerning buyers, feature private pools and are part of an exclusive project in a new district of Tivat. This is the second phase of a complex consisting of three sect…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0 – 134.0
787,129 – 1,10M
Apartment 3 rooms
140.0
894,160
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Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
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Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$754,199
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 180 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new exclusive project of modern luxury villas in one of the most promising coastal areas — just 6 km from the center of Tivat, in the village of Kavac. This is a place where thoughtful design, high construction standards, and stunning panoramic views create a unique space for living and re…
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Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
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Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$365,595
Number of floors 3
Introducing Heights — an exclusive collection of studios, apartments, and penthouses set on the slopes between Centrale and Montenegro’s first golf course. This is where elegant architecture, panoramic views, and a warm Mediterranean ambiance merge into a single premium lifestyle. Ke…
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Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Show all Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$406,695
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 47–81 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in a Premium Residential Complex in a New District of Tivat under Radisson Blu Management!   The complex is designed according to international 5-star hotel standards. It consists of two separate buildings and includes 33 branded residences. Each building is equipped with a …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
411,370
Apartment 2 rooms
81.0
713,815
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Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
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Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$593,292
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 47–243 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Premium complex in the center of Tivat. A modern premium residential and commercial complex located in the very heart of Tivat, just a few minutes from the renowned Porto Montenegro marina. The project is designed for those who appreciate a high standard of living, contemporary architectur…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0 – 73.0
601,038 – 866,882
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
1,32M
Apartment 3 rooms
171.0
2,20M
Apartment 5 rooms
243.0
4,57M
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Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$183,045
The year of construction 2025
Area 44–72 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New residential building in the suburbs of Tivat, in the Kava area, just a few minutes' drive from the center of Tivat. The complex is located on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy views of the sea and the city. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the rooms, thanks to t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0
183,297
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
298,011
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Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Show all Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$236,791
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Tivat Apartments for Sale in an Exclusive Complex, just a few minutes’ walk from Porto Montenegro and the center of Tivat. Features: Views of the green Župa Park Modern architecture seamlessly integrated into nature Spacious, bright apartments with terraces …
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Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
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Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$659,461
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 236–286 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Summer Special Offer!   A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Panoramic windows offer breathtaking…
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Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$163,012
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex in the very heart of Tivat’s picturesque suburb, just a few minutes’ drive from the town center. The complex consists of six unique buildings comprising 54 apartments ranging from 37 to 76 m², offering a wide variety of layouts suitable both for individual living …
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Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$276,667
The year of construction 2028
1 real estate property 1
Boka Verde — a modern residential complex in Tivat Boka Verde is a new premium residential complex located in one of the most sought-after locations in Tivat, opposite Zupa Park and just a few minutes from the sea, the city center, and the Porto Montenegro yacht marina. The project is design…
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MD Realty
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Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Residential complex Tivat Gardens
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Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$124,885
The year of construction 2026
1 real estate property 1
The "Tivat Gardens" complex is an elite gated residential complex designed in a modern architectural style. Located on a quiet plot near the Tivat city park and the prestigious Porto Montenegro marina, residents have access to both walking areas and high-level restaurants and bars. Through t…
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Residential complex Parkside Residence
Residential complex Parkside Residence
Residential complex Parkside Residence
Residential complex Parkside Residence
Residential complex Parkside Residence
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Residential complex Parkside Residence
Mrcevac, Montenegro
from
$116,121
The year of construction 2027
1 real estate property 1
Parkside Residences residential complex, located in the Mrcevac area, Tivat. The project is situated on an elevation amidst Mediterranean greenery, approximately 2 km from the city center and near the coast of the Tivat Bay. Thanks to its location at an altitude of about 100 meters above sea…
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Residential complex Heights
Residential complex Heights
Residential complex Heights
Residential complex Heights
Residential complex Heights
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Residential complex Heights
, Montenegro
from
$449,723
The year of construction 2028
Area 45–108 m²
4 real estate properties 4
HEIGHTS — panoramic residences above Marina Village in Luštica Bay HEIGHTS is a new residential area within Luštica Bay, located on a hill between the Centrale district and Montenegro's first championship golf course by Gary Player Design. Thanks to its unique location, the residences offer …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.8
610,285
Apartment 2 rooms
92.4
835,674
Apartment 3 rooms
107.9
996,336
Condo
44.5
450,778
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Mrcevac, Montenegro
from
$184,252
The year of construction 2027
1 real estate property 1
The Dumidran 149-5 residential complex is a modern, boutique project in Tivat, located in the Mrcevac area, not far from the city center, Porto Montenegro, and Tivat International Airport. The project includes only 5 apartments, ensuring privacy, comfort, and a peaceful atmosphere for living…
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Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
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Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$312,902
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 56–102 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.   Archi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.0
317,907
Apartment 2 rooms
101.0 – 102.0
461,544 – 479,388
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Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
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Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$449,786
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 67–99 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Vero&Versa residences — premium apartments in the heart of Porto-Montenegro.   Vero&Versa Residences is a new premium residential project located in the very heart of Porto Montenegro, just steps from the sea, the yacht marina, shops, wellness center, cultural and entertainment venues, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.0
619,531
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0
960,505
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Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Show all Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$114,562
Number of floors 6
Area 44–109 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0
177,653
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0 – 109.0
361,432 – 612,596
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Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$115,160
The year of construction 2026
Area 53–124 m²
4 real estate properties 4
A new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center of Tivat, 400 meters from Porto Montenegro. This is the perfect place for those who want to live in the city of Tivat with its infrastructure and cultural life, while being in a peaceful and green area. Within walking di…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0 – 88.0
280,003 – 410,671
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0 – 124.0
370,043 – 569,888
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,626
The year of construction 2026
Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer! About the Complex: A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat. The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
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Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$416,250
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 3
Area 41–160 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village! Mirta is the newest and final residential collection in Marina Village, the most recognizable waterfront neighborhood of Luštica Bay. Positioned above the marina, the development offers a unique opportunity to own property within …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 62.0
651,895 – 751,297
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
1,21M
Apartment 3 rooms
160.0
2,18M
Apartment
41.0
421,882
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Aria Residence
Residential complex Aria Residence
Residential complex Aria Residence
Residential complex Aria Residence
Residential complex Aria Residence
Residential complex Aria Residence
Residential complex Aria Residence
Mrcevac, Montenegro
from
$186,462
The year of construction 2027
1 real estate property 1
Aria Residences is a modern premium-class residential complex in Tivat, located in one of the city's most convenient neighborhoods. The project combines six separate buildings with a limited number of apartments, a gated landscaped area, and high construction standards, creating a comfortabl…
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
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Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$340,175
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 70–131 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex by the sea in Tivat. A modern premium-class residential complex with sea views and direct beach access. This is an elite offering in one of the most picturesque areas of Tivat. Stylish architecture, breathtaking views of the Adriatic, high-end finishes, and an excellent…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0 – 83.0
340,973 – 396,685
Apartment 2 rooms
131.0
647,272
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
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Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$491,351
The year of construction 2016
Number of floors 2
Area 70–338 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex ter…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
572,142
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0 – 118.0
674,434 – 1,57M
Villa
184.0 – 338.0
2,53M – 3,98M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
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Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$398,638
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac. The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.   The following homes are available for sale: • Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m²…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
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Residential complex Horizon
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$668,819
The year of construction 2028
Area 51–138 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lustica Bay - Horizon Horizon is a new premium residential area within Luštica Bay, located on a hill between the Adriatic Sea and the future championship golf course. The project is conceived as a private Mediterranean community with panoramic views of the sea, marina, and natural landscape…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.1
670,388
Apartment 3 rooms
138.3
2,01M
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Show all Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$205,984
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 50–81 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new multifunctional complex is located in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat, on flat ground. The distance to the sea and promenade is only 550m, and to Porto-Montenegro it's 1.5km. The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and leisure activ…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
229,101
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0 – 81.0
283,956 – 416,470
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
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Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$360,758
Number of floors 3
Centrale is a new addition to the Luštica Bay resort, combining a tranquil retreat with all the perks of cosmopolitan life.   This new district is set to become Luštica Bay’s town centre and a flourishing residential neighbourhood. Built with the attention-to-detail, intelligent design a…
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$881,695
Area 69–281 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New exclusive residential complex - the Dreams by Dukley is located in the immediate vicinity of Porto Montenegro.   It includes three apartment blocks and a rooftop swimming pool. Each building boasts luxurious apartments and spacious penthouses, designed perfectly with the highest qual…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
865,726
Apartment 2 rooms
116.0
1,94M
Apartment 3 rooms
281.0
4,05M
Commercial property
81.0 – 164.0
3,26M – 3,42M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Centrale
Residential complex Centrale
Residential complex Centrale
Residential complex Centrale
Residential complex Centrale
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Residential complex Centrale
, Montenegro
from
$363,238
The year of construction 2026
Area 39–97 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Centrale — the new center of life in Luštica Bay Centrale in Luštica Bay is a district created not as a classic resort quarter by the sea, but as a full-fledged Mediterranean center for year-round living. Everything here is built around everyday comfort: pedestrian streets without cars, a ce…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.2 – 69.0
364,090 – 525,908
Apartment 2 rooms
96.9
751,297
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$295,133
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A two-room apartment with an area of 67 square meters is for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the new picturesque area of Tivat Donja Lastva. The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$716,352
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 288 m²
1 real estate property 1
Developer
Lastva Park Residential Complex
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Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Предлагаю к покупке апартаменты в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в окружении соснового леса. В непосредственной близости расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному рас…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Cottage village
Cottage village
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$6,42M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
New townhouses for sale in premium residential complex Lastva Park, Tivat.   Elite area Donja Lastva, surrounded by greenery and overlooking the sea and mountains   ?Area 154 to 204 m² 3 floors ?2,3 bedrooms ?4 bathrooms ?Kitchen ?Terrace with panoramic view ?Garage for 2…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
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Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex . Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .    …
Developer
Kraft Construction
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Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$145,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Предлагаю купить квартиру в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в сосновом лесу. По соседству расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному расположению окон дома и использова…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
279,714
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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