  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Đenovići
  4. Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool

Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool

Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$613,294
;
20
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27280
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2220
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Village
    Đenovići

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2020
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool.

A brand new premium residential complex in the picturesque town of Djenovici on the Herceg Novi riviera. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of the sea, mountains and the exclusive Portonovi project.


On the gated territory of the complex there are 5 stylish low-rise buildings with 22 apartments, garages in each building, a heated pool, a gym, a Finnish sauna and a Turkish hammam. A transfer is provided to the beach in comfortable cars. Apartments of different sizes and layouts are offered for sale: 2 and 3-bedroom apartments from 70 m2 to 225 m2, as well as penthouses with large terraces with hot tubs.

 

Panoramic windows create a feeling of space, allow you to enjoy beautiful sea views while at home. Natural materials in pastel colors were used for decoration: Italian marble, oak parquet, travertine. Underfloor heating, air conditioning system, a smart home system “Control4” with mobile device control option are installed. Kitchens can be equipped with furniture in two styles of your choice: classic or modern style, with Miele household appliances. Some of the apartments are equipped with wood-burning fireplaces, which adds additional home coziness.
Throughout the complex there is video surveillance, high-speed Internet.
Within walking distance is the Portonovi project with world-class amenities: luxurious One&Only hotel, the beach, the yacht marina and the promenade with shops and restaurants.


Examples of apartments available in the complex can be found at the following links: three-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, and apartments with a private yard.

Location on the map

Đenovići, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$671,152
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$149,702
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Blizikuce, Montenegro
from
$752,153
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$491,792
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$405,005
You are viewing
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$613,294
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$162,581
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex in the heart of the picturesque suburbs of Tivat, just a few minutes' drive from the center of Tivat.   The complex consists of six unique buildings that together offer 54 apartments ranging in size from 42 to 76 square meters, providing a wide selection of layo…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$393,434
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac. The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.   The following homes are available for sale: • Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m²…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$295,133
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A two-room apartment with an area of 67 square meters is for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the new picturesque area of Tivat Donja Lastva. The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications