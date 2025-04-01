  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential complex by the sea in Tivat

Residential complex by the sea in Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$131,246
;
8
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26970
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 25915
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 15/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Residential complex by the sea in Tivat.
A modern premium-class residential complex with sea views and direct beach access. This is an elite offering in one of the most picturesque areas of Tivat. Stylish architecture, breathtaking views of the Adriatic, high-end finishes, and an excellent location make this project unique in terms of price-to-quality ratio.

Each apartment in the complex offers a sea view, and its convenient location provides access to all of Tivat’s infrastructure — restaurants, beaches, shops, and the Porto Montenegro promenade. The international airport is just 5 minutes away by car.

Advantages of the complex:
• Seaside location near a pine forest
• Panoramic sea views from every apartment
• Swimming pool, sports and children's playgrounds
• Recreational area in the pine forest
• Private concierge service
• Gated territory
• Direct beach access from the complex
• Walking distance to Porto Montenegro and the airport
• Rental potential with a payback period of up to 10 years
• Modern layouts and turnkey finishing
• Professional property management company.

Finishing materials and equipment:
• Natural stone used for facades and common areas
• Panoramic windows
• Climate systems and sanitary equipment from premium brands.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$202,446
Residential complex premium-class with a swimming pool and gated territory in Đenovići.
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$621,409
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$125,815
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
You are viewing
Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$131,246
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Muo Kotor Bay
Residential complex Muo Kotor Bay
Muo, Montenegro
from
$228,263
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 44–75 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Introducing a new residential complex in Muo, Bay of Kotor. We are pleased to present a new residential complex in the cozy and tranquil village of Muo, Bay of Kotor. This region is renowned for its mild climate, centuries-old olive groves, and the crystal-clear waters of the bay. The compl…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Pecurice, Montenegro
from
$103,336
An SV apartment complex was built in the elite city, right next to the first sea line, in the area of the Bar Riviera. Luka. The city consists of four-star hotels, modern private villas and has its own bay with crystal clear water. Sea air, warm sun and water have a positive effect on health…
Developer
Montenegro Sun Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Onia Hills Resort & Residences offers a remarkable selection of 55 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom fully furnished residences, ranging in size from 63 to 92 square metres. Each home combines bespoke design, high-quality materials, and exceptional finishes with practical functionality.
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications