  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality

New buildings for sale in Kotor Municipality

Prcanj
1
Dobrota
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Muo Kotor Bay
Residential complex Muo Kotor Bay
Muo, Montenegro
from
$228,263
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 55–106 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Introducing a new residential complex in Muo, Bay of Kotor. We are pleased to present a new residential complex in the cozy and tranquil village of Muo, Bay of Kotor. This region is renowned for its mild climate, centuries-old olive groves, and the crystal-clear waters of the bay. The compl…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Residential complex
Residential complex
Muo, Montenegro
from
$228,263
Number of floors 2
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$85,255
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 60 m²
1 real estate object 1
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go