Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera

Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
$372,605
ID: 27308
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2562
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Katun Rezevici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

New exclusive premium-class project on the Budva Riviera in the village of Reževići.

An ideal location for investment and living.


The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Budva Riviera, offering a unique combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and developed infrastructure. Panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea, walking distance to the best beaches and restaurants, make this complex the perfect choice for those who value comfort and high quality of life.

 

Project Advantages:


• Panoramic views: The apartments have open terraces with breathtaking sea views.

• Infrastructure: 4 swimming pools, SPA center, fitness room, restaurants, lounge areas, garage, children's zone.

• Safety and privacy: Gated community, 24/7 concierge service.

• High construction quality: Premium materials, modern technologies, energy-efficient solutions.

• Investment appeal: High potential for property value growth and stable rental income.

 


Apartment types and features:


• One-bedroom apartments, ranging from 55-63 m2.

• Two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 75-92 m2.

 

Each apartment is sold with fine finishes and is equipped with Samsung air conditioning, Hansgrohe and Geberit sanitaryware, built-in wardrobes, and kitchens.


The international airport is just a 30-minute drive away, making the location convenient for frequent travel.

 


Proximity to key locations:


Beaches:


• Drobni Pijesak – 1.2 km

• Sveti Stefan – 1.8 km

• Galija Beach Club – 2.9 km

 

Cities:


• Budva – 11 km

• Kotor – 25 km

• Tivat – 38 km.


Airports:

• Tivat Airport – 32 km

• Podgorica Airport – 62 km

• Dubrovnik Airport – 81 km. 

 

More detailed information about the one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in the complex.

Location on the map

Katun Rezevici, Montenegro

