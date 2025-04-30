Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
DELUXE ESTATE BUDVA complexDELUXE ESTATE represents the most relevant format of the European market - cozyapartments from 34 m2 with functional layout solutions.LocationOne of the most spectacular and convenient locations in the city of Budva.BUDVA is rightfully considered one of the most be…
Villa for sale in an elite village. Blizikuce, with incredible views of the sea and mountains
Land area 403 m2
House area 231 m2
2 parking spaces
Pool 7×5 m
The house is built taking into account the seismological features of the country from high-quality materials
The average re…
КВАРТИРЫ НА ПРОДАЖУ в ЦЕНТРЕ БУДВЫ?
Расположение: Центр Будвы.
До моря и Старого города: 5 минут пешком.
Элитный жилой комплекс BUDVA CENTAR также расположен
в непосредственной близости от туристических достопримечательностей (роскошные пляжи, рестораны, торговый комплекс TQ PLAZA…
Riviera residential complex and five-star hotel — luxury living on the shores of the Adriatic sea.
Riviera is the embodiment of premium lifestyle in the very heart of the Budva Riviera. A unique location right on the seafront, contemporary architecture by “İki Design Group,” and meticulou…
1
Recommend
Agency
VALUE.ONE
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from 52 to 112 square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in a 5-stor…
For sale in a new completed house, suburb of Budva Lastva
6 apartments of 79 m2,
3 bedroom apartments and a living room with 2 bathrooms and a swimming pool
Nearby shops, Technomax, gas station
10 minutes to the shopping center
The buyer pays 3 percent tax!
Price 107,500 euros
For sale in a building under construction, an apartment of 65 m2 is located on the 1st floor and has its own huge terrace of 20 meters, which is not included in the price
2 bedrooms 1 bathroom
Price per sq. m. 2500 m
The house is at the stage of completion in 2024
When buying, you do…