  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva

New buildings for sale in Budva

apartments
4
houses
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 51–78 m²
5 real estate objects 5
DELUXE ESTATE BUDVA complexDELUXE ESTATE represents the most relevant format of the European market - cozyapartments from 34 m2 with functional layout solutions.LocationOne of the most spectacular and convenient locations in the city of Budva.BUDVA is rightfully considered one of the most be…
Developer
Deluxe estate Montenegro
Leave a request
Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Budva, Montenegro
from
$925,372
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in an elite village. Blizikuce, with incredible views of the sea and mountains Land area 403 m2 House area 231 m2 2 parking spaces Pool 7×5 m The house is built taking into account the seismological features of the country from high-quality materials The average re…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Budva, Montenegro
from
$228,377
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
КВАРТИРЫ НА ПРОДАЖУ в ЦЕНТРЕ БУДВЫ? Расположение: Центр Будвы. До моря и Старого города: 5 минут пешком. Элитный жилой комплекс BUDVA CENTAR также расположен в непосредственной близости от туристических достопримечательностей (роскошные пляжи, рестораны, торговый комплекс TQ PLAZA…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Residential complex Riviera
Residential complex Riviera
Budva, Montenegro
from
$485,915
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 15
Area 61–119 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Riviera residential complex and five-star hotel — luxury living on the shores of the Adriatic sea. Riviera is the embodiment of premium lifestyle in the very heart of the Budva Riviera. A unique location right on the seafront, contemporary architecture by “İki Design Group,” and meticulou…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from  52 to 112  square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in  a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Budva, Montenegro
from
$117,467
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
For sale in a new completed house, suburb of Budva Lastva 6 apartments of 79 m2, 3 bedroom apartments and a living room with 2 bathrooms and a swimming pool Nearby shops, Technomax, gas station 10 minutes to the shopping center The buyer pays 3 percent tax! Price 107,500 euros
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$176,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 64 m²
1 real estate object 1
For sale in a building under construction, an apartment of 65 m2 is located on the 1st floor and has its own huge terrace of 20 meters, which is not included in the price 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Price per sq. m. 2500 m The house is at the stage of completion in 2024 When buying, you do…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go