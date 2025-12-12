  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Tuzla, Turkey
from
$128,000
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 16
Area 91–277 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA TUZLA (Asian side, Tuzla region). An amazing project with a view of the sea and the princesses islands (80%) is ready to offer a quality lifestyle and investment opportunity. Project features: - 474 a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
91.0
128,000
Apartment 2 rooms
170.0
184,000
Apartment 3 rooms
235.0
572,000
Apartment 4 rooms
277.0
826,000
Agency
Extra Property
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$2,89M
We offer high-quality apartments and penthouses with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The flat have a panoramic view of the city, private terraces and swimming pools. The residence features large green areas, a parking, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath and a spa…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$719,888
The project consists of 2 blocks - 142 apartments + 7 villas, with a total area of 24500 m2. Services for residents: 24/7 security video surveillance system concierge gym Spa area: sauna and steam room outdoor playgrounds outdoor/indoor pools walking paths within the complex Location and …
Agency
TRANIO
TekceTekce
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$214,028
Why this property؟ The compound is within an investment zone witnesses rapid development in infrastructure projects. It has apartments with charming views of the city and Camlica Hill, the most prominent feature of the Anatolian side. It is close to Haydarpasha Train Station, Sabiha Interna…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New gated complex of luxury villas in Cekmekoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New gated complex of luxury villas in Cekmekoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$1,19M
We offer you a first-class complex of spacious villas. Each villa has a private pool, a large green area and parking. In the closed territory there are playgrounds, a tennis court, a basketball court, recreation and walking areas. Location and nearby infrastructure State Hospital - 6 minut…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pool, a fitness center and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pool, a fitness center and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$869,488
You'll find the rhythm you're looking for with a wide range of apartment options with 1-6 bedrooms, as well as duplex apartments. Amenities: indoor swimming pool fitness center sauna and steam bath relaxation and social areas cafe pilates studio kids' pool storage rooms for every apartment …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$811,202
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a view of the city. The residence features around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, a parking, a kids' playground. Completion - February, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Unique complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security 1 minute away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Unique complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security 1 minute away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,39M
The complex consists of 16 luxury villas with a view of the sea and a parking for 4 cars. The project features: outdoor swimming pool sauna Turkish bath gym jacuzzi landscaped green area barbecue area around-the-clock security Features of the flats Silent elevator "Smart Home" system L…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$517,718
A leading Turkish developer has launched the sale of a new project overlooking the sea, the Princes' Islands and the forest. The projects of this developer always have high quality, perfect locations and the best materials on the market. The residential project consists of 3 blocks, a covere…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$479,015
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features security, a green area, a restaurant and a cafe. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating Kitchen appliances Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$255,176
We offer apartments with views of the sea and the lake. The residence features a gym, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 3 minutes Metrobus station - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$876,039
The project consists of two parts: 1) Mid-rise residential buildings: 17 blocks, 491 apartments with 2-4 bedrooms. 2) High tower: 43 floors, 547 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. There are also a 25,000 m2 garden, a lake and water bodies with a total area of 6,000 m2. Facilities and equipment i…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Bakirkoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Bakirkoy Apartment Compound
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$458,631
Why this property؟ Luxury apartments for sale in Bakirkoy Istanbul, on the coastal strip of the Marmara Sea, on the European side of Istanbul. Within a residential project, surrounded by the most beautiful tourist and amusement attractions in Istanbul, where the most significant tourist att…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$400,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
A conceptual project in Eyupsultan is one of the greenest areas of Istanbul. The project combines a calm lifestyle and functional modern design in its apartments. Consists of 242 spacious apartments of various types from 1 + 1 to 5 + 1. Despite its proximity to nature, the project is just a …
Agency
FIBO Property
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$220,625
The residence features sports grounds and a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a pilates area, a park and large landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, cafes and restaurants, a bike path. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure TEM highway - 1 km E-5 highway - 5 …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 140–240 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikdüzü . Well designed units with breathtaking sea view and magnificent green areas integrated with nature. The latest and highest quality building materials have been used in the construction . A mod…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
140.0
250,000
Apartment 3 rooms
195.0 – 240.0
385,000 – 500,000
Apartment 4 rooms
210.0
425,000
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$134,532
Why this property؟ For its proximity to the main roads, transport lines, and express transportation, ensuring easy navigation. The compound apartments enjoy panoramic views of the Marmara Sea and the surrounding green spaces. Title deeds are delivered directly upon completion of the purchas…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$185,129
Why this property؟ A modern project with a great location in a very good area This project includes apartment models in several styles with a social space suitable for families In addition to the presence of a school next to the complex, this project is adjacent to a number of facilities…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$189,019
We offer apartments with balconies and a view of the sea. The residence features a large green area, lounge areas and walking paths, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a three-level garage, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 2 …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in a complex with infrastructure in the Maltepe area.
Residential complex Apartments in a complex with infrastructure in the Maltepe area.
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$159,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
We present to your attention our new complex located in the Maltape area. The residential complex consists of two blocks, apartments with layouts from 0+1 to 2+1 are for sale. Block B - 9 floors, hotel concept with 24-hour reception, apartments 1+0 and 1+1. Block A - 26 floors, most a…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$586,225
We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the sea and the Princess Islands. The residence features walking paths, security, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a gym, sports grounds. Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,17M
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool and a playground, a fitness center and a pilates studio, cafes and restaurants, walking and jogging paths, a sauna, a hamam and massage rooms. Location and nearby infrastructure …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$473,310
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 16
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$289,498
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area. Completion - May, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$785,922
We offer apartments with a view of the forest and the river. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, a sauna. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 15 minutes Metro station - 5…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$463,727
Why this property؟ It is the title for luxury and excellence, with a direct view of the Marmara Sea near the Bosphorus, with a government guarantee and under the supervision of the municipality of Istanbul.It is one of the best residential neighborhoods in Istanbul; due to its distinct facil…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$708,988
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
A countryside villa project in Bahcesehir Area which has really good future value. Easy access to shopping malls, lakeside, Istanbul Airport, industrial zones, new Istanbul Canal and other developing areas.
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$780,948
The project consists of two-storey villas of 280 m2. Each villa features spacious living rooms, modern kitchens, luxury bathrooms, large gardens. The villas, designed with consideration to low-rise horizontal architecture, offer the ideal accommodations for families. Facilities swimming poo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$488,957
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
Totally family concept project surrounded with trees, 75% green landscape, Bosphorus and oldtown view apartments & more. Now on sale with attractive payment options. Do you want to have an apartment in Istanbul constructed by Moscow City and Krasnodar Stadium developer, Esta Construction?…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$337,921
We offer beautiful apartments with different layouts. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system (lighting. curtains, blinds, intercom etc control) Toshiba air conditioning system Rehau heating system Grohe batteries Geberit sanitary ware White appliances (electric hob, oven…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$229,807
The project features: sea view gym indoor parking indoor swimming pool Location and nearby infrastructure West Istanbul Marina - 1.2 km Metrobus - 5.9 km New Airport - 34 km
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Type B_81
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$233,382
The year of construction 2021
European side - beylikduzu   This project is located on one of the most important highways in Istanbul at all (E 5 and at the same time near the metro-bus). The project is built on an area of 36,581 M2 with 2 blocks and 565 units. What distinguishes the project is that it has sea, lake, a…
Developer
Majd International Company
Residential complex New residential complex on the Marmara Sea coast in Tuzla, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex on the Marmara Sea coast in Tuzla, Istanbul, Türkiye
Tuzla, Turkey
from
$253,684
The first-class residential complex includes its own marina, swimming pools, green areas, theatre, cinema, shopping center with luxury brands, gourmet restaurants, sports fields, educational and cultural venues. There are 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments to choose from. Location and nearby inf…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$512,963
The residence features security, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near a hospital, 5 minutes away from a metro station and 25 minutes from the airport
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Ready to move residential complex with green areas in the business district of Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Ready to move residential complex with green areas in the business district of Istanbul, Türkiye
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$425,592
Offering a unique quality with its architectural details, the complex maximizes your quality of life with its comfort-oriented structure, peaceful landscape and useful interior design. The project with developed infrastructure surrounded by green spaces is the embodiment of comfort, tranquil…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a sunbathing area close to schools and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a sunbathing area close to schools and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$334,266
The complex consists of 5 buildings with 141 apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Each apartment has a balcony, a terrace or a garden. Features: outdoor swimming pool gym sauna and steam bath game room cafe sunbathing area walking path basketball court kids' playground barbecue area green area par…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$3,27M
The residential complex consists of villas with 4-5 bedrooms. The houses have balconies or terraces. They are located next to the marina. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. There is an opportunity to get a…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$412,858
The project features: landscaped green areas outdoor sports areas gym spa center sauna and atem bath indoor swimming pool kids' playgrounds private parking spaces Completion - December, 30 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure School - 3 km City center - 40 km Shopping mall - 3 km Met…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Apartment Compound
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$238,488
Why this property؟ Living in the heart of the picturesque nature, in an urban area with many of the city's most beautiful parks. A project with a high investment value; It is in a vital area adjacent to the financial and business centers. It is within a privileged location next to bridges a…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$480,507
The modern residence offers a wide range of apartments: flats with 1-3 bedrooms, duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly in front of Palladium shopping mall, 350 meters from Atasehir metro station, and close to the popular place…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,92M
We offer villas with gardens, parking spaces, spacious balconies and panoramic views. It's possible to build a swimming pool. The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas and steam baths, a basketball court and a football field, a cafe. C…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$222,844
The residence features a swimming pool, a hamam, a steam batha and a sauna, a fitness center, a landscaped garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near E-5 highway, a metrobus station, shopping malls, hospitals, schools
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$467,574
Namli Vadi is a unique living experience in the heart of Istanbul. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are offered to your liking in the 7-storey luxury project with modern design. Completion - end of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Vadi Istanbul - 2 minutes Metro station - 5 minutes Uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$238,761
The residence features a green area with gazeboes and ornamental pools, a security system, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, 1 minute walk from the lake. Metrobus - 1 km…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Sisli, Turkey
from
$1,46M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic th…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$1,35M
We offer luminous apartments with a picturesque view of the forest. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool and a solarium, a parking, security, sports grounds, a fitness room. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to schools, universities, hospitals, the …
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$936,193
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 20
Ready-to-Move Flats in Complex with Sea View in İstanbul Bakırköy The flats are situated in a project in the center of the coastline of the Bakırköy district. Bakırköy is one of the oldest residential areas on the European Side of Istanbul. The important transportation lines pass on this dis…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$193,397
We offer different apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the islands. The residence features two indoor swimming pools, a three-level parking, a conference room, a kindergarten, a large landscaped territory, kids' and sports playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, a Turkish …
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$133,309
Why this property؟ The project is in the middle of the most significant urban development and real estate investment projects that characterize Beylikduzu. It is adjacent to the "Valley of Life" park, Istanbul's largest park, which makes it a destination for those wishing to invest in real …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$147,802
Why this property؟ As it satisfies the optimal investment conditions, next to the Basin Express Road and Istanbul Canal. It guarantees that you will get Turkish citizenship and live comfortably in Istanbul. Provides installment sale options with direct handover of title deeds. A great oppor…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,72M
The residence features outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a cafe. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, close to the Bosphorus and highways
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.
Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.
Sisli, Turkey
from
$265,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Guaranteed rental income of 7% of the apartment price for 24 months! Our project is located in the Sisli / Fulya area, one of the most popular areas of Istanbul. The project is located on an area of ​​18,900 m2, consists of two 10-storey buildings, and includes 150 apartments, 2 + 1, 3…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Luxury ready apartments in Taksim area.
Residential complex Luxury ready apartments in Taksim area.
22 1 a mrJADE Italy Istanbul, Turkey
from
$420,000
Finishing options Finished
Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. The complex is located in Beyoglu, Taksim - one of the most central areas of Istanbul. The project with a 220 m long facade occupies a plot of 156,000 m2. It consists of 659 apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,08M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features large green areas, around-the-clock security, a three-level underground parking, a fitness center, a spa area with a sauna, a hamam and a jacuzzi, a conference room, a lounge area, a kids' playground an…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$985,884
Privé Kemer offers you and your family a brand new life with its elegant, modern, and low-rise architecture, life-enhancing and comfortable eco-friendly home technologies, security, and all other privileges. Features indoor and outdoor swimming pools restaurant spa center gym kids' playgrou…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$541,373
We offer apartments with different layouts. The upper floors have a picturesque view. The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, yogs and pilates studios, a parking and a garage, a kids' playground, a green…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$786,902
We offer spacious and luxury apartments with a picturesque view of Bosphorus. The residence features a large green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools with waterfalls and ponds, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, a stylish cafe, conference rooms, a gym, a Turkish bath, a jacuzzi. Locat…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$482,496
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the Prince Islands, parking spaces and storerooms. The residence consists of 5 buildings (3 residential and 2 office) and features outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a children’s swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa area, a children…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Sisli, Turkey
from
$656,296
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic th…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$221,849
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence features a fitness center, a sauna, a steam bath, a conference room, sports grounds, a kids' playground, swimming pools, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by nature and located 5 minutes from Istanbul A…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury residential complex on the Marmara Sea in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Luxury residential complex on the Marmara Sea in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,02M
The project included restoration work on historical buildings using world-class restoration methods. The formerly unused 19th century factory buildings were converted for shared use by residents of this modern project. The traffic is directed underground, pedestrian paths, parks and gardens …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$238,761
Elevating the quality of life with limitless opportunities and unique privileges, Tenet Topkapi Prime opens the doors to an exceptionality. Features outdoor swimming pool sky lounge co-working areas fitness center sauna garden play room outdoor cinema concierge service mini golf Completion…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$298,452
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a large garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court. Completion: 1st stage: 30/06/2024 2nd stage: 30/12/2024 3rd stage: 30/12/2025. Advantages Suitable for citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure Highwa…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$124,355
The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, saunas and Turkish baths, a gym, a cafe. Completion - 2025. Features of the flats Underfloor heating Built-in kitchens Mini fridge High ceilings Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the airport, a…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Sancaktepe, Turkey
from
$300,111
We offer apartments with large balconies and winter gardens. The residence features a garden, a gym, an indoor swimming pool. Completion - December, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 25 km City center - 15 km University - 3 km Shopping mall - 2 km Sea - 10 km School - 2 km…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$147,236
The project features: outdoor swimming pool sauna steam bath gym indoor parking football field and basketball court kids' playgrounds Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure E-5 highway - 10 minutes TEM highway - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes Hospital - 10 …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
$261,723
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 25
An affordable seaview project has good finishing, architecture, view, environment, society and else. In the neighborhood, many shopping malls, marina&marina mall, easy access to corniche line, different metro lines, airport, multinational companies and industrial zones. Still have reasonable…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$298,452
The residence features a 4-level parking, a gym, a sauna, a roof-top barbecue area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - end of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$258,657
The residence features a shopping mall and restaurants, a hotel, a security system, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near E-5 highway, 7 minutes walk from a metrobus station. Metrobus - 1 km Metro station - 1 km Highway - E-…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter LOFT
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$200,000
The year of construction 2022
1 real estate property 1
Agency
Extra Property
Residential complex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.
Residential complex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$365,000
Finishing options Finished
1+1 apartment, total area 137 m², net area 88.6 m² Also for sale are apartments with two (2+1), three (3+1), four (4+1) and five (5+1) bedrooms. Videos of the apartment and complex are available upon request. The complex stretches along the famous Bakirkoy coastline, where extensive…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New Pearl of İstanbul- Project Beshiktash
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$699,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 98–165 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new pearl of Istanbul is an apartment with spacious gardens and terraces with private rooms, where you will live in safety 24/7, which allows you to have unlimited fun with social amenities and spend time with your family. On foot you can reach the Bosphorus Strait, the historical and…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
98.0
650,000
Apartment 2 rooms
147.0
1,08M
Apartment 3 rooms
165.0
1,38M
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$348,428
Finishing options Finished
Thanks to its convenient location in Istanbul, along with the city's historic district, Zeytinburnu is one of the most attractive areas for real estate investors. The complex is being built on a 94,000 m² area, with 35,000 m² of green landscaping. It consists of 17 residential and 3 comme…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$2,15M
The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach. The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeep…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$686,439
With its seafront location and luxury design architecture, the residence promises you a dream life. In the project, which comprises 6 blocks within 3 floors each, a total of 36 options including garden duplexes, roof duplexes and apartments, ranging from 2+1 to 6+2, where we bring together c…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$312,425
We offer spacious and high-quality apartments with different layouts. Some flat have views of the sea and the islands. The high-rise residence features a gym and a fitness center, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a parking and a garage, a Turkish bath, a landscaped territory, …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$274,069
The residence features art galleries, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, cinemas, cafes and restaurants, shopping malls, three spa centers, three gyms. Completion - 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in front of a metro station and 300 meters…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Sisli, Turkey
from
$1,25M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic th…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex HEART OF BOMONTY
Sisli, Turkey
from
$456
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 34
The prestigious area of Beaumontti of old Istanbul with more than 100 years of history has become the new favorite of the city. Felicia Park is located on the most important transport routes of Istanbul, in the center of entertainment, cultural and artistic life of the city. Felicia Park Pr…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.
7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
from
$299,000
Finishing options Finished
Videos of the apartments are available upon request. Apartments for sale in the PREMIUM Avangart Istanbul complex: One-bedroom apartment (1+1), total area 80 m² - $299,000. Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), total area 108 m² - $425,000. The 2+1 apartment is eligible for Turkish citizenshi…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$964,993
We offer spacious apartments with a view of the city. The residence features a gym, security, a green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten. Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the A…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$403,268
We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage. The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$2,13M
The Brand Vadi Istanbul Project is a pinnacle of luxury villa development, spanning 287,000 m2 in the coveted Büyükçekmece villa district of Istanbul. This exceptional project features 225 meticulously designed detached villas, each with a private pool and extensive garden space. With a focu…
Agency
TRANIO
Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$200,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
Area 145–160 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Bahçeşehir Project *Delivery: March 2025 Ready Title Deed 480 Apartments 2+1 | 3+1 20 Commercial Units Brand Housing Project Cash and Installment Payment Options Project Area: 24,000 m² 60% Green Area Balcony in All Flats Closed Kitchen and American Kitchen Bedrooms with Master B…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
145.0
200,000
Apartment 3 rooms
160.0
300,000
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Residential complex Type B_67
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$153,000
The year of construction 2021
Asian side - fikirtepe   This project is located in the most important area in terms of access. The projects which is placed at a very central locations of Istanbul, is next to the metro-bus station. The project is built on an area of ​​8000 M2, which includes 3 blocks, with 467 units of …
Developer
Majd International Company
Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$345,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
Area 70 m²
1 real estate property 1
The project is located in the center of the first zone of the European part of Istanbul, on Eyupsultan. ✨The project consists of 2 stages✨ *Stage 1️⃣* Residential complex area 30,000 m2 Green areas 15,000 m2 *Stage 2️⃣* Residential complex area 40,000 m2 Green areas 20,000 m2 T…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
345,000
Agency
Yusuf Ali
