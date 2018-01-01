Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€224,400
;
15
About the complex

Residential complex with views of green landscaped areas: Istanbul municipality garden and Central Park.

The project consists of 3 blocks: A, B and C.

Block A is a guest house.

Block B includes offices.

Block C has 264 residential apartments and 234 offices.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Also, the complex has a sauna, Turkish bath, conference room, children's club, cinema, and security 24/7.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project area is surrounded by universities, hospitals and shopping centers.

  • Metrobus - 10 minutes walking distance
  • Metro station - 10 min walking distance
  • Bus stop - 3 min walking distance
  • Hospitals (Memorial, Medipol, Atakoy hospital) - 8 minutes
  • Universities (Aydin, Kultur, Arel) - 5 minutes
  • Shopping malls (Mall of Istanbul, Capacity mall) - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
  • Taksim Square - 20 minutes
  • Shore - 8 min.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€219,458
Why this property؟ A suitable project for investment, rental is guaranteed and an investment return guarantee. The first project in Istanbul with the "Ultra Smart" intelligent system to control the finer details of your apartment. It is located in the Anatolian side of Istanbul near the Tem highway and E-5. 3 meeting rooms and 5 apartments for receiving visitors.
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,47M
Agency: FOA INVEST
A multifunctional elite residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Asian side of Istanbul in the Chamlyja district of the Uskudar region. Residents of this facility will have direct access to exclusive international luxury brands and restaurants that offer delicious world cuisine.  Apartment owners will also be able to use the entertainment and recreation center. It offers a cinema, performances for children and adults, as well as a underwater zoo.  The project attracts attention thanks to developed infrastructure. A huge number of shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, as well as transport hubs that allow you to quickly and easily get to the European side of Istanbul.  The project is a 46-story building, the first 11 floors are occupied by a 5 * hotel, and the rest - 197 apartments ( plans 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 are located, area from 78 to 213 square meters ), and 123 penthouses. Interior infrastructure: outdoor pool, children's pool, rooftop panoramic pool, fitness center, lobby and hall, reception and concierge, kids club, club lounge with play areas, conference rooms, storage facilities for each unit of real estate, video surveillance 24/7, 24/7, 24-hour security, family entertainment center, cinema, restaurants / cafes, aquarium and ballroom, wellness club / SPA
Residential complex Kvartira v roskoshnom komplekse v Alanii
Residential complex Kvartira v roskoshnom komplekse v Alanii
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€101,500
Completion date: 2023
Number 3 Residence is a new luxury residential complex located at: Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, Turkey. The project is built on an area of 1010 m ² and accommodates 25 apartments with a luxurious design. It is important to note that the project is located only 1 km from the center of Avsallar and 2 km from Injekum Beach! The surrounding nature and panoramic views of the mountains and the sea create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. In addition, the availability of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim will allow you to quickly and conveniently buy everything you need for everyday life. Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools! This is an excellent project that meets the desires and needs of the ever-growing demand for luxury tourism in Turkey. PLUSES OF LCD: - Mountain view - Sea view - Children's playground - Jacuzzi - Video surveillance 24/7 - Parking - American-style kitchen - Pool - Security 24/7 - BBQ area - Sauna - Fitness We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
