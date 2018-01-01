Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex with views of green landscaped areas: Istanbul municipality garden and Central Park.
The project consists of 3 blocks: A, B and C.
Block A is a guest house.
Block B includes offices.
Block C has 264 residential apartments and 234 offices.Facilities and equipment in the house
Also, the complex has a sauna, Turkish bath, conference room, children's club, cinema, and security 24/7.Location and nearby infrastructure
The project area is surrounded by universities, hospitals and shopping centers.