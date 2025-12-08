  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kartal
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Kartal, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
86
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Kartal, Turkey
from
$249,188
Encompassing 2,281 apartments, most showcasing panoramic views of the sea and the Princes' Islands, complex creates a unique fusion of aesthetics and comfort: Garden Duplexes: Perfect for those who wish to live in harmony with nature. Townhouses: Designed for those who desire spacious, priv…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Avrupa Esentepe Kartal complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Avrupa Esentepe Kartal complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Avrupa Esentepe Kartal complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Avrupa Esentepe Kartal complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Avrupa Esentepe Kartal complex.
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Avrupa Esentepe Kartal complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Avrupa Esentepe Kartal complex.
Kavisli Sokagi, Turkey
from
$400,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The residential complex is being built on an area of ​​40,000 m2 and a landscape area of ​​29,000 m2. Location: Kartal district, Esentepe microdistrict. A project suitable for investment and obtaining Turkish citizenship. The complex consists of 12 blocks with 14 floors in each block, a t…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$193,397
We offer different apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the islands. The residence features two indoor swimming pools, a three-level parking, a conference room, a kindergarten, a large landscaped territory, kids' and sports playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, a Turkish …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$422,650
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with different layouts (from 1 to 4 bedrooms). The residence features swimming pools and landscaped green areas, a parking, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a fitness room and a sauna, restaurants, cafes and shops. Completion - February, 2024…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Show all Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
$261,723
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 25
An affordable seaview project has good finishing, architecture, view, environment, society and else. In the neighborhood, many shopping malls, marina&marina mall, easy access to corniche line, different metro lines, airport, multinational companies and industrial zones. Still have reasonable…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Kartal, Turkey
from
$128,417
Why this property؟ Luxury apartments in Kartal, the investment district of the Anatolian side of Istanbul. It is within walking distance of all major transport arteries in Istanbul. It has direct views of the Marmara Sea, the Princess Islands, and the Aydos Forest. There is a chance to purc…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$213,890
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features security, a kids' playground, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a covered parking, a gym, a hamam and a sauna. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 6 km School - 4 km Sho…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$312,425
We offer spacious and high-quality apartments with different layouts. Some flat have views of the sea and the islands. The high-rise residence features a gym and a fitness center, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a parking and a garage, a Turkish bath, a landscaped territory, …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$606,732
The residential complex on the coast in Kartal, Istanbul's new developing centre. The project features spacious flats with 3-4 bedrooms. There are 2 residences on each floor to enjoy a quiet and peaceful atmosphere. Each flat has a large balcony overlooking the sea. Location and nearby infr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.
Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.
Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.
Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.
Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.
Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.
Kartal, Turkey
from
$242,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
The residential complex is being built in the Kartal area on an area of ​​90,000 m2, the area of ​​landscape and social infrastructure is 45,000 m2. The complex consists of 12 blocks of 14 and 17 floors in each block, the project presents layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, the area of ​​​​apart…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$482,496
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the Prince Islands, parking spaces and storerooms. The residence consists of 5 buildings (3 residential and 2 office) and features outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a children’s swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa area, a children…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$261,799
Each dream deserves a chance. Sometimes, life becomes such that even dreams are overshadowed by it. Consisting of a total of 227 apartments and creating difference by its unique location, complete social facilities and numerous privileges, the residence enables you to live your life much gre…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$409,874
The residential complex, consists of 2 tall buildings and 270 flats with 2-3 bedrooms. In addition to the flats, the project has 335 parking spaces, a swimming pool, an equipped gym, a sauna and 4 shops. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in the area where the most important urban p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$240,040
The new residential complex with different types of apartments: two-room, three-room and four-room apartments. In addition to the apartments, the project has children's playgrounds, indoor and outdoor parking space, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a cafeteria, a fitness ce…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with convenient infrastructure in the Kartal area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with convenient infrastructure in the Kartal area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with convenient infrastructure in the Kartal area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with convenient infrastructure in the Kartal area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with convenient infrastructure in the Kartal area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with convenient infrastructure in the Kartal area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with convenient infrastructure in the Kartal area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Kartal, Turkey
from
$241,511
This project, built on a total land of 20,500 m², is a special complex that meets the needs of modern life and offers a peaceful life intertwined with nature. The project, consisting of 7 blocks, provides a spacious living space with 884 apartments. The apartments are designed to make the mo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Show all Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
$239,589
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$338,245
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a basketball court, a gym, a kids' playground, a two-level parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure E-5 Highway - 3 minutes Underground station - 15 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$247,715
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and Prince’s Islands. The residence features working areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a kids' club, a spa area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most popular and prestigious areas of Istanbul, within w…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Kartal, Turkey
from
$65,737
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the finest neighborhoods in Asian Istanbul, which has a promising future in real estate investment. Live in the highest point of Istanbul, and enjoy the magic of the fantastic view of the Marmara Sea and the Princess Islands. Close to the vital …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$193,993
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a kindergarten, a parking, a swimming pool, a gym, a cafe. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 9.5 km (15 minutes) Pendik Marina - 6.8 km (10 minutes) Shopping mall - 6.5 km (12 minutes) M…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$570,042
We offer spacious apartments with landscaped terraces. The residence features terraces and jacuzzis, a panoramic sea view, a supermarket, cafes amd restaurants, an outdoor swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, walking paths, kids' playgrounds. Location and nearby infrastructure The p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project
Show all Apartment building Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project
Kartal, Turkey
from
$92,093
Why this property؟ It is in a privileged location at the highest top of Asian Istanbul, with a magical view of the Marmara Sea, the Bosphorus, and the Princes' Islands. The project area is one of the most prominent commercial areas in Istanbul, the Asian side, which includes major brands an…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$648,417
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features saunas and Turkish baths, a green area, security, a kids' playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a garage, a restaurant and a cafe. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 1…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$586,225
We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the sea and the Princess Islands. The residence features walking paths, security, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a gym, sports grounds. Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$189,019
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and Prince Islands. The residence features a modern sports center, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna and steam rooms, a basketball court and a kids' playground, around-the-clock security and concierge service. Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$187,054
The complex features: Amazing panoramic sea and Prince Islands views Green area Outdoor swimming pool Basketball court Cafe Steam rooms Saunas Gym 3 kids' playgrounds around-the-clock security indoor and outdoor parking spaces Location and nearby infrastructure 2 minutes walk to the Marm…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$307,828
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the Princes’ Islands and the Marmara Sea. The residence features a large park with flower gardens, trees, walking, bike and jogging paths, canals, kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station -…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$189,019
We offer apartments with balconies and a view of the sea. The residence features a large green area, lounge areas and walking paths, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a three-level garage, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 2 …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Show all Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Kartal, Turkey
from
$380,800
Finishing options Finished
Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. In recent years, the Kartal area has become increasingly attractive for both investment and living. The residential complex is being built on an area of ​​40,000 m2 and a landscape area of ​​29,000 m2. Location: …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go