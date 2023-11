Avsallar, Turkey

from €101,000

61–92 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Yıldırım Panorama is a new residential complex located in Alanya, Avsallar district, within walking distance of the sea and the center. The distance from Injekum Beach is only 8 minutes. Yıldırım Panorama — is an ultra-luxurious project according to the standards of 5-star hotels and due to its location it offers a view of the Mediterranean Sea from the first floor. Infrastructure: - Pool; - Children's playground; - Turkish bath; - Sauna and steam room; - Massage room; - Jacuzzi; - Lounge; - Covered children's playground; - Fitness; - Table football, billiards and table tennis; - Cafeteria, restaurant and library; - Playground for football, basketball and volleyball; - Tennis court; - Garden chess; - Playgrounds for barbecue and camellias. Apartments for rent: - Interior doors; - Point lamps; - Bath cabins; - Kitchen cabinets; - Kitchen granite; - Steel door ( varnish ); - Window systems from PVC; - Modern showers. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!