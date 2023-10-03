Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Turkey

Kepez
96
Doesemealti
91
Black Sea Region
72
Toroslar
69
Trabzon
67
Kuecuekcekmece
60
Ueskuedar
57
Aydın
48
27 405 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/5
Presented for sale three-room apartment ( 2 + 1 ) in excellent location. The apartment is lo…
€180,000
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Demirtas, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/2
Residence details  For sale duplex apartment 4 + 1 layout in a modern complex Hill Side R…
€252,000
3 room house in Karakocali, Turkey
3 room house
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
3+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Oba Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apar…
€185,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/10
€54,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour in Gaziemir, Turkey
3 room house with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Gaziemir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is located in a beautiful green area of ​​Gaziemir, Beyazevler. Near schools, p…
€237,781
2 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 36/38
The project includes residential and commercial real estate, A block hotel B suite and C blo…
€149,000
1 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 14/38
ЖК состоит из 4 блоков В проекте жилая и коммерческая недвижимость ,  A блок отель …
€99,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
2 room apartment in Menemen, Turkey
2 room apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Contact for further details.
€209,400
3 room apartment in Irmak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Irmak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
The flat is located in a family house located in a good residential area of ​​Gaziemir, Izmi…
€167,000
3 room apartment in Karsiyaka, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Karsiyaka Ornekkoy district First floor Apartment 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 hall 1 b…
€80,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Buca, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Buca, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 4
€544,764
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,500
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,000
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€140,000
Apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
€183,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€350,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€139,000
Apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
€186,000
Duplex in Antalya, Turkey
Duplex
Antalya, Turkey
€134,598
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€242,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/11
€137,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
€146,300
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Coerues, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Coerues, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/13
€210,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
€101,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
€155,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
€134,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/10
€181,500

Property types in Turkey

apartments
houses

Properties features in Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
About Turkey

Located in western Asia with a small portion lying in southeast Europe, Turkey is a transcontinental country that is well known for its diverse history and culture. It is bordered by Greece, Bulgaria, Armenia, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. One of the most visited and capital city of the country is Istanbul. Due to its centralized geographical location, it has a long history with many cultures and ethnicities throughout the ages.

Tourism in Turkey

Proud to be one of the most visited countries in the world, averaging more than 30 million visitors every year. Turkey is well-known as a historic country as it has many examples of architecture from the Ottoman and Byzantine empires. There are a lot of ancient mosques and other historically significant monuments in the country. Though Istanbul is one of the most popular travel destinations, other places such as Bodrum, Antalya, Didim, among others are also quite popular among tourists and people looking to relocate or retire.

Buying property in Turkey

Due to a stable economy and a constantly growing demand from tourists, the country is identified as one of the best places to buy real estate. The country also has an average cost of living and is considered to be a great place to live due to the hospitable environment and atmosphere. Though there are a few restrictions for foreigners trying to acquire property in the country, the entire process is relatively short and simple. With the help of the right real estate agent, you can quickly take possession of the keys to your new home. Not all locations in Turkey have a high potential as a lucrative investment, therefore it is important to do your homework before buying a property in the country. There are a lot of options to consider from houses, apartments, studios, villas or rural estates. Whether you are looking to retire in your new home, or just want to add a lucrative asset to your portfolio, you can never go wrong when buying Turkish property.

