Residential properties for sale in Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
761
Antalya
1902
İzmir
15
Alanya
294
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17 304 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
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3 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Rare single-story villa with sea views in Kargıcak on a 700 m² plot Anyone seeking a villa w…
$443,595
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats for Sale Near the Metro in Maltepe İstanbul Located on the Anatolian side, Maltepe is …
$304,821
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
New residential complex in Antalya | The first installment is only 35% | Installment for 10 …
$115,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/7
The project is located in the Altintas district, one of the most promising areas of Antalya.…
$192,000
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/7
We are not talking about an apartment, but about commercial real estate: you acquire a 1/10 …
$30,883
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2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Didim, Turkey
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
4-room roof duplex with large terrace near AltınkumFor sale is an attractive 4-room roof dup…
$178,881
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Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
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Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Unlike the many high-rise developments in the Alanya region, The Maris Premiere is a boutiqu…
$205,228
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Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in 142 Sokak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
142 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 17/28
SEMBOL ISTANBUL17th floor, 2+1, 125 m2, with angular (L-shaped) balconyWalking area, social …
$135,000
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Languages
Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$58,961
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$101,737
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$198,595
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$61,274
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$58,961
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$422,592
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 with private pool for sale in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a spacious villa 4…
$496,488
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats in a New Complex with Amenities in Başakşehir İstanbul The flats are located …
$315,520
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Large modern apartment for a residence permit in IstanbulLocation: Fulya Mehmetçik AvenueStr…
$226,113
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 13
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishThe complex consists of 1 blockDistance to the s…
$101,714
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Socially Well-Equipped Project in Çankaya Ankara These apartments a…
$237,852
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$101,737
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 1+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$61,260
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
2+1 in the center of Antalya - a separate kitchen, 86 m2, near MarkAntalyaApartment for thos…
$78,331
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$183,156
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House in Kargıcak, Turkey
House
Kargıcak, Turkey
$1,21M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Property types in Turkey

apartments
houses

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The opportunity to live in a resort area with a wonderful climate and safe environment makes residential real estate in Turkey is very popular among foreigners. It is purchased both for investment purposes and for personal residence.

The advantages of purchasing a residential property in Turkey

In Turkey, it is quite realistic to provide a high standard of living for a reasonable amount. No less important advantages for potential buyers of real estate are:

  • A wide choice.
  • Law purchase costs: they do not exceed 5-6% of the property’s value.
  • High-quality residential real estate.
  • Reasonable prices: buying real estate in Turkey inexpensively is quite real.
  • Investment Prospects.
  • The possibility of obtaining a residence permit and even citizenship.

Property prices in Turkey

For sale on the primary and secondary market are the following residential properties:

  • Studios and apartments with 1-3 rooms in the new residential complex from the developer in Turkey.
  • Apartments with a total area of 100 sq.m.
  • Penthouses with panoramic views and terraces.
  • Villas and mansions with 3-7 bedrooms and swimming pools.
  • Duplexes: luxury duplex apartments on the 1st and top floors of new buildings.
  • Townhouses are complexes of low-rise houses with 2-3 apartments.

The price per square meter depends on the location: in the city center, it costs 632 euros and more, and outside — 311 euros.

Popular cities and districts with properties for sale in Turkey

The most popular cities among those wishing to buy property in Turkey are:

  • Istanbul with its vast business opportunities. The cost per square meter in the center of Istanbul is 1,370 euros, and in other areas — 633 euros.
  • The capital city of Turkey is Ankara. The infrastructure there is no less developed than in Istanbul, and prices are much lower: sq.m. costs from 460 to 758 euros.
  • Antalya. In this large resort on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea with an international airport price per square meter ranges from 513 to 697 euros.
  • Alanya. Perfectly suitable for permanent residence resort is known for its moderate prices: 625-721 euros per square meter.

Features of the housing purchase in Turkey

Foreign citizens can buy any property, except those located in strategically important areas. Otherwise, buying a home in Turkey does not present the slightest difficulty: for the purchase of the real estate, you need a sufficient passport and tax identification number. Sometimes you need a third document — a permit from the military department, confirming that the house is not located in a protected area. As for taxes, Turkish citizens and foreigners are the same: in particular, the buyer will have to pay 4% of the cadastral value of the purchased housing at the registration of ownership, and then have to pay annually 0.1-0.3% of its value.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Turkey

Detailed Guide on How to Get TAPU in Turkey
Detailed Guide on How to Get TAPU in Turkey
Investing in Real Estate in Turkey: Pros, Cons, and the Buying Process
Investing in Real Estate in Turkey: Pros, Cons, and the Buying Process
Life and Citizenship in Turkey: Interview with a Realtor in Izmir
Life and Citizenship in Turkey: Interview with a Realtor in Izmir
How to Maintain Real Estate in Turkey: Basic Expenses and Important Nuances for Owners
How to Maintain Real Estate in Turkey: Basic Expenses and Important Nuances for Owners
Buying a Home in Turkey 2025: Market Overview and Prices by Region
Buying a Home in Turkey 2025: Market Overview and Prices by Region

Frequently asked questions about properties for sale in Turkey

What is the average real estate prices in Turkey?

The price of real estate in Turkey is determined taking into account its location. The most expensive properties are those located in popular resorts (Bodrum, Antalya, Alanya) and in the capital - Istanbul. Their square costs about 3-4 thousand euros. In other regions, its cost ranges from 1 to 3 thousand euros.

In which cities should you buy real estate in Turkey?

For a summer holiday, you can consider housing in Antalya and Alanya - the most developed resort areas of the country. If the move is related to employment or obtaining a prestigious education, you should choose Istanbul.

What restrictions and special conditions are there for foreigners planning to buy housing in Turkey?

Foreigners can purchase properties throughout the country, with the exception of a number of strategically important territories. In apartment buildings, it is allowed to purchase housing, the amount of which does not exceed 10% of the total price of the building.

Are real estate sales in Turkey carried out remotely?

Yes, foreigners can purchase housing without coming to the country. Transactions are made through real estate agencies, which provide professional assistance at all stages of the purchase.
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