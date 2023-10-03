Bungalows for sale in Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Kas, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone House with Uninterrupted Nature and Sea Views in a Large Garden in Antalya Kaş Kaş is …
€770,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow with Forest and Mountain View in Mugla Fethiye The hobbit concept bungalow is locat…
€653,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Bungalow 3 rooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
House in Bursa Uludag Road that Offers Wonderful Views. The house for sale in Bursa has a de…
€725,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…
€238,551
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Amasra, Turkey
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Amasra, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€64,856

