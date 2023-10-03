Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Turkey

20 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
3 room townhouse with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Alanya, Turkey
3 room townhouse with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a two-storey townhouse located in the elite, quiet area of Tepe…
€187,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Ortakoey, Turkey
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Ortakoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Stone Villa with Stunning Nature View in Trabzon Macka. The stylish stone villa is…
€1,14M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with sea view to investing in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Sea v…
€1,95M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Lake and Nature Views Villas with Private Pool in Bodrum Dorttepe The semi-detached villas s…
€616,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Villas with Indoor Car Park and Winter Garden in Dosemealti Altinkale Neighborhood The …
€762,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a new premium housing project in the Konakly area is nearing completion.…
€240,790
Townhouse in Bodrum, Turkey
Townhouse
Bodrum, Turkey
The complex is located just minutes from the entire infrastructure, beaches and Bodrum Airpo…
€326,000
3 room townhouse in Coraklar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room townhouse
Coraklar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
€241,910
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
€549,621
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
We present to your attention a new investment project in Alanya, Konakly district. Rest and…
€290,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Kuzdere, Turkey
3 room townhouse with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Kuzdere, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Kemer is one of the best tourist areas of Antalya. Near the complex of townhouses is the ent…
€560,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Bitez, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Bitez, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€345,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with garage in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with garage
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 184 m²
Townhouse from a developer in Kargicak, Alanya. Kargicak – the easternmost region of Alanya…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new project is located in Alanya-Konakly, 300 meters from the sea. The area of the plot …
€290,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
€220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
ID AL 2047 DOCL & nbsp; Area: Alanya, Kargicak & nbsp; OBJECT FOR DESIGN & nbsp; Price: from…
€440,000

