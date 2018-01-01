Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Antalya, Turkey
1 room apartment with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
The Muratpasha district is located in the center of Antalya. This is a residential area that…
€450
3 room apartment with Parking, with Kitchen, with Balcony / loggia in Bornova, Turkey
3 room apartment with Parking, with Kitchen, with Balcony / loggia
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/3
Apartment 3 + 1 is located in the LCD BOR COOP The windows of the apartment overlook 2 side…
€664
Apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
In the heart of Alanya, next to the Cleopatra Beach project, which has the best location in …
€1,500
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
#rent #I will hand over   ARRENDA MOST CENTER OF ALANIA   🏠 1 + 1, 58 sq.m 🌊 200 meter…
€800
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/6
In the center of Alanya. Complex 2022 Area 58m2 All Samsun equipment Air conditioning in eve…
€1,000
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/10
🏠 3 + 1, 95 sq.m. 🌊 550 meters to the sea ✅ ALL FURSE AND TECHNOLOGY NEW 🏠 TURKEY S…
€950
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/10
ARRENDA SERENİTY RESIDENCE 2 + 1 Mahmutlar ( 5 * hotel infrastructure )   New furniture…
€1,500
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/6
KARGYJAK ( beginning of Mahmutlar ) 🌊 100 meters to the sea  🌴 Sea view ✅ ALL FURSE AND T…
€800
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/10
Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Children's pool Pool Bar Vitamin Cafe and Bar Ka…
€800
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/12
Sunset Aqua is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located on the first lin…
€1,500
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/6
KARGYJAK ( beginning of Mahmutlar ) 🏠 1 + 1, 50 sq.m.  🌊 100 meters to the sea  🌴 S…
€800
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
For rent apartment 2 + 1 in a Turkish house without elevator in the city of Alanya. The apar…
€650
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Turkey, Turkey
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 12/12
Penthouse 3 + 2 Pamfilia Residence, which is located in the city of Alanya, Mahmutlar distri…
€900
2 room apartment with Parking, with Dishwasher, with Playground in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with Parking, with Dishwasher, with Playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/16
2+1 FLAT WITH LARGE USE AREA AMERICAN KITCHEN FLOOR HEATING SMART HOME SYSTEM FI…
€754
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
On rent a three-room apartment 2 + 1 in the area of Avsallar - Alanya. The apartment is 1,5…
€650
