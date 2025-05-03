Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Turkey

Restaurant 251 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 251 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 251 m²
Floor 1/38
Commercial Properties in Tower Project in Bornova İzmir Commercial properties in İzmir are l…
$2,38M
Restaurant 263 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 263 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/28
Commercial Properties on an Arterial Road in Bornova İzmir The commercial properties are sit…
$843,878
Restaurant 163 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 163 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/16
Commercial Properties in a Complex in İzmir Bornova The commercial properties are located i…
$859,241
Restaurant 202 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 202 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 202 m²
Floor 1/16
Commercial Properties in a Complex in İzmir Bornova The commercial properties are located i…
$1,11M
Restaurant 310 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 310 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/12
Commercial Properties in a Project with an Arcade in İzmir Bornova The shops are located on …
$1,14M
Restaurant 347 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 347 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 347 m²
Floor 1/12
Commercial Properties in a Project with an Arcade in İzmir Bornova The shops are located on …
$1,22M
Restaurant 175 m² in Fatih, Turkey
Restaurant 175 m²
Fatih, Turkey
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Key-Ready 4-Storey Cafe with Sea View in Fatih Balat Offering an uninterrupted sea view on t…
$2,23M
