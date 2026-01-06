  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Avcilar
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Avcilar, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
87
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Apartment building Ispartakule Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Ispartakule Istanbul Apartments Project
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$283,434
Why this property؟ Its location in Ispartakule, the newest district of Bahcesehir, is considered one of the most attractive areas for investors. An area served by the most important transport routes, the TEM and E5 highways, and the new metro station. It is close to Turkey's largest medical…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$218,105
Area 85 m²
1 real estate property 1
Why this property؟ The project is located within the municipality of Avcilar. It is characterized by a pleasing sea view and wide green areas. There are integrated social and entertainment facilities and services. Its location is near several universities, hospitals and schools, both Arab a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
85.0
160,000
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$394,453
The residential complex close to the Istanbul Canal Project and coastline of Istanbul. Surrounded by nature, peaceful environment and open areas. New canal project will change the face of the area and increase rapidly its investment value even more. High-level material quality, modern, funct…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a fitness center close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a fitness center close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$395,010
The project features: green areas walking paths bicycle tracks gazebos ornamental pools fitness center Turkish Bath billiards table tennis gym indoor swimming pool 3 children's playgrounds tennis court 2 football fields volleyball and basketball courts parking security Location and nearby…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.
Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$435,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments. The project is located on an area of ​​21,700 m2, 70% of the complex is occupied by green spaces, consists of seven 6-storey blocks, a total of 181 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1 and 11 thr…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$343,219
The residence features walking paths, a kids' playground, a parking, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a fitness center, a landscaped garden, an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, a restaurant and a cafe, Completion - March, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Canal - 2 minutes…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Avcilar Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Avcilar Apartments Project
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$45,557
Why this property؟ The project location is on the European side of Istanbul, close to all facilities; It is close to the most vital roads in Istanbul. A distinctive geographical location, close to the aqueduct of Istanbul, which makes it attractive for entrepreneurs and investors. A proj…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$780,948
The project consists of two-storey villas of 280 m2. Each villa features spacious living rooms, modern kitchens, luxury bathrooms, large gardens. The villas, designed with consideration to low-rise horizontal architecture, offer the ideal accommodations for families. Facilities swimming poo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$223,839
The residence features children’s playgrounds, hiking trails, a hammam, a sauna, a mosque and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a cafe, a garden, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Wi-Fi Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security near a highway and all necessary infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security near a highway and all necessary infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$328,296
The residence features a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a garage. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located right next to the E-5 highway. E-5 highway - 1 minute Metrobus station - 1 minute TEM highway - 20 minute…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$358,434
The project features: green areas walking paths bicycle tracks gazebos ornamental pools fitness center Turkish Bath billiards table tennis gym indoor swimming pool 3 children's playgrounds tennis court 2 football fields volleyball and basketball courts parking security Location and nearby…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Avcılar 10
Residential complex Avcılar 10
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$360,484
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 135–220 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Land area: 60,000 m2 Green area: 40,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸Delivery date: 10/2023 🔹7 Blocks, 12-19 floors 🔸 641 apartments 🔹Apartment type (2+1 / 3+1 / 4+1) 🔸 58 Shops 🔅Social facilities: Sauna / Turkish Bath / Gym / Children's garden / Indoor Pool / Courts (…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
135.0
292,718
Apartment 3 rooms
170.0
332,212
Apartment 4 rooms
220.0
387,968
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Residential complex in Avcılar İstanbul
Residential complex in Avcılar İstanbul
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$406,260
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 14
Area 145–230 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Land area: 15,000 m2 Green area: 11,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸 Delivery date: 10/2023 🔹 2 Blocks, 13 and 14 floors 🔸 145 apartments 🔹 Type of apartments (3+1 / 4+1) 🔸 16 Shops 🔅Social facilities: Sauna / Turkish Bath / Gym / Children's playground / Courts (Baske…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
145.0
329,889
Apartment 4 rooms
230.0
432,108
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Residential complex Ispartakule Family Residences 10th
Residential complex Ispartakule Family Residences 10th
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$349,115
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 15
Full family concept located in Bahcesehir Area with multinational atmosphere built by one of the most reputable developer of Turkey. The 10th phase will be handed over 1,5 years later but title deed and suitable for Turkish Nationality as well. Easy access to the new Istanbul Canal, Kucukcek…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
