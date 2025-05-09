  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Media Media
ID: 22287
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2395523
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

The project includes 8 objects: 4 semi-detached houses and 4 separate villas. In the common areas there are 3 outdoor swimming pools, 2 Turkish baths and 2 saunas, a fitness room. In addition, the territory has 24-hour security and outdoor parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 2 large refrigerators
  • mini-bar
  • 2 dishwashers
  • washing machine
  • dryer
  • boiler
  • central air conditioner
  • all small household appliances
  • upholstered furniture
  • coffee tables
  • safe
  • BOSE sound system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is within walking distance of the most important transportation nerves that connect it to all parts of the city, such as the E5 road, the metrobus line and bus lines. The project is surrounded by the most important life services such as schools, universities, hospitals, markets, and shopping centers. It is also surrounded by public parks, service facilities, and business centers, and it is near to the Western Marina, one of the most important tourism, residential, and entertainment projects in European Istanbul.

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Leave a request
