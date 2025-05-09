Residential complex Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye

The project includes 8 objects: 4 semi-detached houses and 4 separate villas. In the common areas there are 3 outdoor swimming pools, 2 Turkish baths and 2 saunas, a fitness room. In addition, the territory has 24-hour security and outdoor parking.

2 large refrigerators

mini-bar

2 dishwashers

washing machine

dryer

boiler

central air conditioner

all small household appliances

upholstered furniture

coffee tables

safe

BOSE sound system

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project is within walking distance of the most important transportation nerves that connect it to all parts of the city, such as the E5 road, the metrobus line and bus lines. The project is surrounded by the most important life services such as schools, universities, hospitals, markets, and shopping centers. It is also surrounded by public parks, service facilities, and business centers, and it is near to the Western Marina, one of the most important tourism, residential, and entertainment projects in European Istanbul.